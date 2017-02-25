Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Are Your Slack Conversations Really Private and Secure?

Posted by EditorDavid from the grey-areas dept.
An anonymous reader writes: "Chats that seem to be more ephemeral than email are still being recorded on a server somewhere," reports Fast Company, noting that Slack's Data Request Policy says the company will turn over data from customers when "it is compelled by law to do so or is subject to a valid and binding order of a governmental or regulatory body...or in cases of emergency to avoid death or physical harm to individuals." Slack will notify customers before disclosure "unless Slack is prohibited from doing so," or if the data is associated with "illegal conduct or risk of harm to people or property."

The article also warns that like HipChat and Campfire, Slack "is encrypted only at rest and in transit," though a Slack spokesperson says they "may evaluate" end-to-end encryption at some point in the future. Slack has no plans to offer local hosting of Slack data, but if employers pay for a Plus Plan, they're able to access private conversations.
Though Slack has 4 million users, the article points out that there's other alternatives like Semaphor and open source choices like Wickr and Mattermost. I'd be curious to hear what Slashdot readers are using at their own workplaces -- and how they feel about the privacy and security of Slack?

  • It's only accessible over the intranet, so no privacy worries here (at least from 3rd parties -- I know that management reviews chat logs periodically, as is their right).

  • we have slack at work, and I don't understand why (Score:4, Interesting)

    by TheGratefulNet ( 143330 ) on Saturday February 25, 2017 @11:49AM (#53929169)

    I am from the era where 'net news' (nntp) was popular.

    for a few years, I was at SGI and they were HUGE into nntp. in fact, one of the most memorable ones was 'sgi.ba' and ba stood for 'bad attitude' (seriously). first day there, getting the HR orientation, they told us all about the usenet hier at work and how its GOOD to be aware of, and reading, sgi.ba. you'd hear about complaints but also the reasons behind them. HR was ok with that! those were the cool days in silicon valley, when it was still fun to live and work here, and companies were still pretty fun to work for.

    anyway, I never understood what's wrong with usenet for internal threaded and persistent chats? you WANT it to stay around so you can find out the reasons for why this or that design was done. its part of the company history. but slack, unless you pay, fades away. how stupid! and yet, when I asked for nntp at work instead of slack, no one seemed to even KNOW what nntp was and to this day, they have no plans to implement it.

    'chat' programs seem the most useless things; fully redundant to the MANY other forms of e-communication that we ALREADY have.

    when usenet mostly 'ended' and web forums took over, I was sad. seems we continue to throw out old, free, WORKING tools for newfangled OH SHINEY! bullshit.

    I don't get it. I really don't.

    • It wasn't only working, it also 'was' (surprise: It still is) structured and hierarchical, so you didn't have to live in uncertainty whether your search engine had found all the forums that covered the topic you're interested in.
      Another example of stupidity if you ask me.
  • are doomed to reinvent it, poorly. IRC has had end to end TLS and EECDH cryptography for quite some time. it even boasts key based authentication. This is the opinion of a Greybeard, so hold on for a rant. I dont think "chat-ops" brings anything to the table we havent had for 3 decades already. its a nice buzzword for startups to throw around when touting their agile workplaces.

    Do one thing, and do it well. If im chatting with you, i dont need to see your face or hear your voice. Asterisk lets me

      by davidwr ( 791652 )

      Do one thing, and do it well.

      If that one thing is "communicate," well, then that "one thing" may encompass sharing screens, sharing code, sharing text, sharing audio, sharing video, etc. etc. etc. or at the very least, calling some under-the-hood program to do those things for you while the user perceives it as "one seamless thing."

      If that "one thing" is "texting" then that "one thing" may include getting typed input from the user, determining who the recipient is, determining how to send it to the recipient, sending it, receiving data

  • Slack has no end-to-end crypto - it isn't generating keypairs for messages on an individual basis - so what idiot thought that the conversations could be private? You can download and search prior messages - indicating that - duh - anyone could do so.

      by davidwr ( 791652 )

      Slack may not have end-to-end crypto, but there is nothing technical stopping me and the person I am taking to from using a Secret Decoder Ring or for that matter, a one-time pad, to encrypt our messages.

  • Are your conversations on the Internet? Then no, they aren't private or secure.

    I could be wrong, but I doubt many smart people would bet on it.

  • I just put up a Mattermost server this week to replace Slack for my family messaging. I chose it over Jabber or IRC because the features it sports are a little friendlier to the less-tech-savy or younger (6 year old) user. The traffic is encrypted with my own cert, and the box is my own (physical, not AWS or anything) and it's encrypted. I know that to use push notifications on mobile you have to allow the notification to route through their services, but you can limit the info to simply be "person has s

