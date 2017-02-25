FAA Warns More Drones Are Flying Near Airports (fortune.com) 21
Between February and September of 2016, there were 1,274 reports of drones near airports -- versus just 874 for the same period in 2015, according to newly-released FAA research. "The report detailed more than 1,200 incidents of airplane pilots, law enforcement, air traffic controllers, and U.S. citizens reporting drones flying in places they shouldn't," writes Fortune. An anonymous reader quotes their report: One of takeaway of the report was that while the FAA has received several reports from pilots that drones may have hit their aircraft, the administration was unable to verify any such claim. "Every investigation has found the reported collisions were either birds, impact with other items such as wires and posts, or structural failure not related to colliding with an unmanned aircraft," the FAA said in a statement... Although a drone hasn't smashed into an airplane yet, the FAA "wants to send a clear message that operating drones around airplanes and helicopters is dangerous and illegal. Unauthorized operators may be subject to stiff fines and criminal charges, including possible jail time," the FAA said.
You've got to wonder (Score:1)
If these are 'real' drones or just the latest Unidentified Flying Object. Since there are very few truly unambiguous reports of drone incursions into airspace and virtually no proven drone strikes it is really, really unclear just what this represents.
More drones flown by idiots? Sure, that's a pretty reasonable interpretation. Good luck trying to fix stupid.
A new punching bag for anything floating around in the airspace?
Aliens?
Personally, I blame Trump. If he can take credit for the National Debt to d
Re: (Score:2)
And for all of you complaining that *every* story references Trump in the first five comments, don't vote for him next time.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Drones are the equivalent of deer.
"Hello? Insurance company? Ya...I hit a deer and I need a new grill, hood, and bumper."
Drone collisions... (Score:1)
http://avherald.com/h?article=... [avherald.com]
Re: (Score:2)
This incident was shown to be a structural failure rather than unmanned aircraft collision. Your link actually says that -- they originally thought it was a drone, but further investigation showed that there was no collision at all, only a structural failure.
That said, there have been some incidents in the US over the years that have been confirmed/well documented
...
1990: http://articles.latimes.com/19... [latimes.com]
2009: https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
2015: http://www.suasnews.com/2015/0... [suasnews.com]
And outside of the US, t
Re: (Score:2)
Ahh nuts, I included the wrong link for my 2015 incident -- that one wasn't confirmed.
But this one was :
2011: http://www.suasnews.com/2011/0... [suasnews.com]
Looks like their link to the video is broken, but here's another copy: https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Re: (Score:2)
From your own link:
On Jan 10th 2017 Mozambique's Civil Aviation Authority reported in a press conference in Maputo that they concluded the radome most probably failed as result of a structural failure caused by air flow pressure, contributing factors probably were a defective installation of the radome and inspection of the ribs. A foreign object damage was ruled out. The CAA added, that the radome had been purchased second hand through an American company supplying aircraft parts and components, the radome was installed on the aircraft during major maintenance in South Africa on Jun 27th 2016.
Notice that there was no collateral damage beyond the radome, which would seem unlikely with a drone strike.
Airspace. (Score:2)
Last week I passed my "part 107" certification for commercial sUAS pilot. The main driver for me doing this is because I might someday want to fly in airspace that is off limits to a hobbyist pilot. As a hobbyist, you're required to get permission (good luck with that) to fly within 5 miles of any airport (including heliports and grass strips), and forbidden from flying in controlled airspace. With certification you can fly just about anywhere in class G airspace and there's a process (that will soon get mu