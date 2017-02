The US Department Of Defense Announces An Open Source Code Repository

"The Pentagon is the latest government entity to join the open-source movement," writes NextGov. An anonymous reader quotes their report:Interestingly, there's no copyright protections on code written by federal employees, according to U.S. (and some international) laws, according to the site. "This can make it hard to attach an open source license to our code , and our team here at Defense Digital Service wants to find a solution. You can submit a public comment by opening a GitHub issue on this repository before we finalize the agreement at the end of March."