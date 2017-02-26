Google Discloses Yet Another New Unpatched Microsoft Vulnerability In Edge/IE (bleepingcomputer.com) 12
An anonymous reader quotes BleepingComputer: Google has gone public with details of a second unpatched vulnerability in Microsoft products, this time in Edge and Internet Explorer, after last week they've published details about a bug in the Windows GDI (Graphics Device Interface) component... The bug, discovered by Google Project Zero researcher Ivan Fratric, is tracked by the CVE-2017-0037 identifier and is a type confusion, a kind of security flaw that can allow an attacker to execute code on the affected machine, and take over a device.
Details about CVE-2017-0037 are available in Google's bug report, along with proof-of-concept code. The PoC code causes a crash of the exploited browser, but depending on the attacker's skill level, more dangerous exploits could be built... Besides the Edge and IE bug, Microsoft products are also plagued by two other severe security flaws, one affecting the Windows GDI component and one the SMB file sharing protocol shipped with all Windows OS versions...
Google's team notified Microsoft of the bug 90 days ago, only disclosing it publicly on Friday.
Okay, I get the general principle of disclosure - users are at least aware of the issue and can take steps to protect themselves, plus it puts pressure on the supplier to fix the problem thus again benefiting users - but in this case that doesn't make any sense because surely Edge doesn't actually have any users? Are there really people who don't know there are other browsers?
Ok, there is no information as to why this would affect any version other than the 64-bit IE that the guy tested. Especially since Edge *supposedly* uses a separate codebase, and this is an exploit in the MSHTML engine anyway
For all of those "Chrome is draining your battery faster than Edge would" notification messages in the Windows notification center when you use Chrome with Windows 10.
That tactic just seems slimy to me. It seems that Microsoft is once again trying to exploit their near monopoly of desktop PC OS's to regain browser market share.
