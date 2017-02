'Uber Is Doomed', Argues Transportation Reporter

When an Uber self-driving car ran a red light last year, they blamed and suspended the car's driver, even though it was the car's software that malfunctioned, according to two former employees, ultimately causing Uber cars to run six different red lights . But technical issues may be only the beginning. An anonymous reader writes:Last month transportation industry analyst Hubert Horan calculated that Uber Global's losses have been " substantially greater than any venture capital-funded startup in history ."