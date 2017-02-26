'Uber Is Doomed', Argues Transportation Reporter (jalopnik.com) 45
When an Uber self-driving car ran a red light last year, they blamed and suspended the car's driver, even though it was the car's software that malfunctioned, according to two former employees, ultimately causing Uber cars to run six different red lights. But technical issues may be only the beginning. An anonymous reader writes: Jalopnik points out that in 2016 Uber "burned through more than $2 billion, amid findings that rider fares only cover roughly 40% of a ride, with the remainder subsidized by venture capitalists" (covering even less than the fares of government-subsidized mass transit systems). So despite Google's lawsuit and other recent bad publicity, "even when those factors are removed, it's becoming more evident that Uber will collapse on its own."
Their long analysis argues that the problems are already becoming apparent. "Uber, which didn't respond to questions from Jalopnik about its viability, recently paid $20 million to settle claims that it grossly misled how much drivers could earn on Craigslist ads. The company's explosive growth also fundamentally required it to begin offering subprime auto loans to prospective drivers without a vehicle."
Last month transportation industry analyst Hubert Horan calculated that Uber Global's losses have been "substantially greater than any venture capital-funded startup in history."
If he's ever used Uber though, he should be watching his back. They have a track record of using their geolocation data to find out where journalists they don't like live and personally threatening and doxing them.
If this company dies, the sooner the better. It's hard to imagine a more evil corporation, despite the fact they had a damn good product idea.
Well they sure weren't too busy counting the beans to respond.
Few companies rival the dishonesty, misogyny and downright shadiness of Uber. The quicker they are gone and a better company can fill their shoe (Lyft perhaps?), the better.
Nothing of value will be lost.
Good riddance!
It would be hard to find an example of a more despicable corporation (with a damn good product idea nonetheless).
Anticompetitive and dishonest business practices against rivals.
Using their geolocation data to harassing and personally threaten journalists who didn't cover them favorably.
Exploiting workers, not only as contractors but by enticing them to enter into exploitative fi
Grossly misled how much they could make? (Score:2)
Amazon had huge operating losses for much of its history. Investors shrugged it off because they could see Bezos knew what he was doing.
Now, the Uber CEO? Not as talented or surefooted as Bezos, certainly. But Uber is #1 in an industry that looks a lot like eCommerce did 10-15 years ago.
And notice that both companies got scorched by workplace culture exposes in the New York Times.
Yeah - no.
'Anyone can create a web-app' - great.
The problem is not creating the app, it's getting people to use it when there are compelling alternatives.
As an example, craigslist died utterly in the UK, because it diddn't launch as quickly as ebay.
Too much hate out for Uber right now for this to be real. It's exceeded the plausibility curve.
One has to question the integrity of one or two disgruntled employee's. There's no shortage of employee's going non-linear over a legitimate firing and the current culture in America in the younger crowd is to cry racism, sexism, rape, misogyny, Hitler, poor management, receding hairline, ringworm, uneven tire-wear, low sperm count, poor gas mileage, clogged drains, poor phone service, etc just to do as much damag
rube? What am I missing?
covering even less than the fares of government-subsidized mass transit systems
Which mass transit systems? Plenty get closer to 20% back.
The government is providing a public service though in these cases, so there is no expectation to turn a profit. Uber's venture capitalists and investors are eventually going to get skittish.
Uber's venture capitalists and investors are eventually going to get skittish.
Which is why there was such a rush to try and IPO it over the past few years. That way the founders and investors could get out with their cash and Wall St. (read - your 401(k)) would be left holding the bag. After all, the Fed is pumping so much printed money into the system something has to soak up all that extra cash. Nowadays it's IPO's. But god help us when the bottom drops out of the market NEXT time...
Unless they manage to rapidly pivot to driverless cars.
In which case, those VCs could be walking away with a _lot_ of cash.
Uber is a taxi company, it made a name and got support by creating jobs and employing people. Their push to automatic cars destroys the very thing that made them popular to begin with. Uber isn't a car manufacturer, and not an automotive tech company. Any beating they get is well deserved at this point, because they put social engineering above society. The CEO should, but of course won't, be thrown out on their behind.
Uber is a taxi company, it made a name and got support by creating jobs and employing people
Don't try telling them that. According to Uber, they're creating "ride sharing opportunities" and they're "independently contracting" people.
Who'd have thunk it?
Uber's not special. If you want to open a lemonade stand you're free to do so. The second you start feeding people en masse then society has a right to make sure your kitchen is clean and you aren't accidentally poisoning people. They're transporting people in bulk, that means some oversight from a public safety perspective is warranted and that means everything that goes along with the rest of the economy including not lying to people about income.
The sharing economy will change things, but only so far. Is the medallion system we've used up until now for taxies ripe for reform? Sure! Why not have a sanity check to bring it into the 21st century. However, pretending the rest of the world, including vehicle inspections, truth in advertising laws and the like do not exist is not the sharing economy, it's being a dumbass.
Like Napster, this may only evolve into a different set of problems.
We'll see if taxis survive self-driving cars.
It's the new definition of the "shared economy". You take the risks, they take the profits. They just copied Wall Street and "too big to fail" with their version of "sharing", where profits are private and risk is public.
Except in this case, people who pay the bills are venture capital firms, and those don't eat at the Fed trough, they burn their Google/Facebook/Etc billions. Like that poor sap who subdisized Twitter with his Google money before getting stabbed in the back by a homeless dress designer he hired out of pity in the first place (all true, look it up).
If I were running Uber, I would have had it concentrate on an assortment of US cities that are friendly to open-market taxi service, rather than blowing its budget fighting City Hall in every monopoly city in the world. By being profitable and having the capital to treat its drivers well in the short term while getting ready for self-driving cars in the long term, it would eventually expand into monopoly cities because the customers would demand it.
I think that's what he meant, read the title of his post.
The key difference is Amazon went public early, and the VCs cashed out. With Uber, the VCs still have real control over the operation, and are going to want to recover their money. Uber is in OK some markets, and loosing hand over fist in others. The VCs will likely force them to consolidate operations to viable markets.
The problem is Uber really wants self-driving cars. The math on that is still a number of years off. Afte
I have a LED lamp and I hate it. Just like I hate my LED flashlight. LED sucks, it's very bright, I guess it would work well in a surgery room but for home it's awful.
What I'm talking about is a company that repeatedly flouts existing regulatory framework because it wants to "revolutionize" for-hire transportation. Drivers don't have to under