Questioning The Privacy Policies Of Data-Collecting Cars

Remember when Vizio's televisions started collecting data about what shows people were watching? One transportation reporter is more worried about all the data being collected by cars. schwit1 quotes Autoblog: Nowadays, auto manufacturers seem to be tripping over each other pointing out that they offer Apple CarPlay and Google Android Auto. And more recent phenomenon are announcements -- from companies including Ford and Hyundai -- that they are offering Amazon Alexa capabilities. You talk. It listens... Here's the thing. While it may seem appealing to have all manner of connectivity in cars, there is the other side of that. Without getting all tinfoil hat about this, when your TV set is ratting you out, isn't it likely that your car will? It drives. And watches. And listens. And collects data...
That data could be shared with everyone from auto insurers and advertisers to law enforcement officials and divorce attorneys. But the real problem may be consumers assuming strong privacy protections that don't actually exist. The article argues that GM's privacy policy "is like most privacy policies, which boils down to: You use it (the device, software, etc.), you potentially give up a portion of your privacy."
"Put your wheel over the Bible..." (Score:3)
Still driving my 22 year old Eclipse GSX with no onboard recording devices. That's the way I like my cars. Very surprised people are going along with the 1984 snooping on everyone thing. It was supposed to be a cautionary tale.
Still driving my 22 year old Eclipse GSX with no onboard recording devices.
I drive WAY too much for that to be a realistic option for me. My current daily driver is a 2009 and I already have over 160,000 miles on it. If I were to keep it for 22 years at my current annual mileage I'd have over half a million miles on it at that point. It's a good vehicle but I have little confidence it will still be on the road after that much use. Mine doesn't transmit any data about my location either. I think it has an onboard black box but I'm not worried about that.
Very surprised people are going along with the 1984 snooping on everyone thing. It was supposed to be a cautionary tale.
Yeah, everything can be used for good or evil including snooping, but capitalism and greed often shift that equation in the direction of evil. Google even mentioned the fact in their early days (do no evil). Then they started full scale snooping. So if this were a more perfect world, I would agree that there is only a low chance that all the snooping will turn out poorly for everyone. In reality, privacy is going to become a very rare commodity, and I suspect that capitalism will figure a way to make lots o
Why is my car any different than my phone? (Score:2)
My daily drivers are going on 17 years old, and one has almost 200K miles. But they won't last forever and I will have to replace them.
In the mean time I carry a phone that knows everywhere I go. (At least I could turn it off when I'm not using it – if I was paranoid. And yes thanks, I know that just because I'm not paranoid it doesn't mean "they" aren't out to get me.)
Like, how does my Google Maps app know to turn the map red when there's traffic up there? The cars ahead of me have Android phones in them, right? Whether or not the app is open and running on the dash, right? How else does Google Maps know to go yellow just after I see a traffic light way ahead of me turn red and cars start to slow down?
What about used cars? (Score:2)
Don't like it don't buy it (Score:2)
At least one manufacturer will see the marketing value of ''the car that does not spy on you'' - support them with your wallet: buy their cars, the others will get the point. OK: I agree that 90% of people will not care, but 10% is still a good market base.
if it can be seen from car, how is it private? (Score:2)
If something is right out in the open, how is it private?
People should have two cars (Score:2)