Microsoft To Introduce a New Feature In Windows 10 Which Will Allow Users To Block Installation of Desktop Apps

Microsoft is planning to introduce a new feature to Windows 10 that will allow a user to prevent installation of desktop apps. The latest Windows Insider build comes with an option that allows users to enable app installations only from the Windows Store. From a report on MSPowerUser: Once enabled, users will see a warning whenever they try to install a Win32 app -- they will get a dialog saying apps from the Windows Store helps to keep their PC "safe and reliable." This feature is obviously disabled by default, but users can enable it really easily if they want.
The point of failure of often at layer 8.
Misread the headline... (Score:2)
At first, I misread the headline as "Windows 10 now allows you to block back-door installation"...
"...disabled by default." (Score:4, Interesting)
Yeah... 'till the next update.
Re:"...disabled by default." (Score:4, Insightful)
Disabled by default, then enabled by default, then mandatory, then not able to be worked around. Give it time.
We can hope, but I'm not counting on it. I think it's just as likely that by the time that happens, having the computer locked down so that only OS maker-"approved" apps can run might be mandated by law because "only hackers would run un-'approved' software" or some other such BS.
Disabled by default, then enabled by default, then mandatory, then not able to be worked around. Give it time.
Windows dies when that happens.
You probably would have said the same thing before Windows 10 came along. You would have been wrong then, and you're probably wrong now.
M$ not eating own dogfood: no Visual Studio RT (Score:2)
In the later stages of that progression, how will testing applications in Visual Studio work?
Its about taxes (Score:4, Interesting)
Microsoft sells this as important step against bloatware/malware, but this coudn't be further from the truth. Windows 10 desktops come preloaded with bloatware, and often it re-installs itself after you have removed it. The real motivation for microsoft to do this is because the model of making a limited app store and then taxing every app a big amount (30% usually) has been very successful on the mobile market and they want this for windows too.
anit trust issues! (Score:2)
anit trust issues! with going app store only.
What? Think of it as lifelock for your computer. You can disable potentially unsafe program installs while it's enabled. If there's something you want to install that's not in the windows store(apps already vetted by MS), simply disable it!
Is this so hard to comprehend, people?
Yet Apple and Google appear to be able to get away with it....
Never mind the cut of sales we're getting from our app store, this is for your saaaaafety! (as if you can have any safety with a Microsoft OS, after over two decades of experience otherwise)
The Apple equivalent doesn't require the app store, developers can still sign code with their key when selling other ways, including boxed retail.
...disabled by default... until it's not (Score:3)
This feature is obviously disabled by default, but users can enable it really easily if they want.
Until it's not. It's only a matter of time before Microsoft sets this by default to try and force users to buy apps from the Windows store.
No, it's about safety and security of course.
Nothing at all to do with controlling distribution over the platform and taking a cut of all the revenue of every company publishing software on their platform.
It actually might not have been too bad, if they only had the repository system be extensible like yum and apt, which would allow competing application distribution platforms. But that would be too much for the user and not enough for Microsoft.
The majority of Windows systems are corporate workstations, which only need an office suite, PDF reader, and a few corporate-approved applications, typically pushed through SCCM (which I assume will be exempt from this feature).
I agree it could be awkward for home users, but I'll reserve my harsh judgement for when it actually becomes a problem.
The majority of Windows systems are corporate workstations, which only need an office suite, PDF reader, and a few corporate-approved applications, typically pushed through SCCM (which I assume will be exempt from this feature).
The problem is that this is true for most PCs, but not all. And it's the ones that need extra software that tend to be business critical.
Don't get fooled again! (Score:2)
"NMeet the new boos same as the old boss."
a "feature" you say... (Score:3)
so heres how to use it in the latest release:
users: another screen, another popup, another warning. mash enter until the bad square goes bye bye.
Sysadmins/developers: crinkle nose, furrow brow, open mouth slightly, and quietly under your breath mutter "what the hell" while roaming around the popup to determine if theres a means to disable this garbage in the future. become concerned your app isnt in the store...did it need to be in the store? what was the process for that and why isnt the standup aware? how long has microsoft had its own app store?? people cant possibly use this right? disable the feature, push it as disabled in all GPO's. release your app in iOS and android instead. receive six user bugs in the next 5 years for windows 35 millenium chrome hyper walnut marmalade edition not running this code because your tertiary support agreement uploads werent made exclusive to the hyper microsoft money choo choo store. close as cant-fix/wont-fix and go make another cup of tea.
Competent admins: Use proper tools to push applications across the domain, and leave the feature enabled so there's yet another hurdle between the malware-pushing support-call scammers and admin-level access to the system.
Unfortunately, it's no longer a safe assumption that even "sysadmins/developers" actually make an effective barrier against attacks. They get scammed just like everybody else, and are just as susceptible to a well-crafted phishing site or an urgent call from the CEO's new assistant.
users: another screen, another popup, another warning. mash enter until the bad square goes bye bye.
Clearly, the solution here is to get MS to swap the enter and esc keys so that users can mash away and still be safe!
If I want to keep PC safe and reliable... (Score:3, Insightful)
No desktop apps on desktop (Score:1)
I only want mobile! With big friendly buttons!
Microsoft want a piece of the pie (Score:3)
Microsoft look enviously at Apple, who get to control and profit from their walled garden. Then they glance over at Android, and see Google has their play store (which, whereas it may not be a walled garden, has a fence around). Fire users most certainly have their own walled garden courtesy of Amazon.
Apple and Google are both benefiting from these "almost monopolies" they run controlling their users, skimming a bit off the top from everyone. No doubt, Microsoft sees that these are profitable ventures and they want the same control over what runs on Microsoft Windows. It's a little harder to do because there is a lot of legacy applications, and neither consumer, nor software producers want to give a little bit of each purchase to Microsoft. Microsoft are going to continue baby-stepping towards that goal though because they want the money, and their competitors are already doing that.
It will be a sad day when you have no option but to buy from the Microsoft store, but that day is coming.
yet another reason... (Score:2)
Yet another reason to not use Windows 10. Walled garden or prison---it's a slippery slope.
I want the opposite controls (Score:5, Insightful)
I want the ability to block the Windows Store from the users. Windows took that ability away from IT in Windows 10 Pro. Thanks, Microsoft.
Remember Tim Sweeney? (Score:1)
Looks like he called it. [slashdot.org]
You mean the Windows Malware Store? (Score:2)
Wasn't there are article about how the majority, I believe has high as 75% of the Windows Store apps were considered malware?
https://www.howtogeek.com/1949... [howtogeek.com]
I mean, sure they probably have improved their content since the days of this, but let us not forget how they let this slip not to long ago.
