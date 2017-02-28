Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Transportation Businesses

Uber Says Thousands of London Drivers Threatened By English Language Test (reuters.com) 62

Posted by msmash
Costas Pitas, writing for Reuters: Tens of thousands of London private hire drivers could lose their licenses due to new English reading and writing requirements, taxi app Uber said on Tuesday at the start of a court battle to halt the plans. San Francisco-based Uber, which allows users to book journeys at the touch of a button on their smartphone, has grown rapidly in recent years but faced bans and protests around the world as regulators play catch-up with technology disrupting traditional operators. Uber launched legal action in August after public body Transport for London (TfL) said that drivers should have to prove their ability to communicate in English, including to a standard of reading and writing which Uber says is too high. "It produces the profoundest of human effects. At one extreme it will lead to the loss of livelihood," Uber's lawyer Thomas de la Mare told the High Court in London. There are over 110,000 private hire drivers in the British capital, according to TfL but around 33,000 would fail to pass their renewal test due to the new language hurdle, de la Mare told the court, citing a calculation of data provided by TfL.

  • Uber need to get a clue. (Score:5, Insightful)

    by JustNiz ( 692889 ) on Tuesday February 28, 2017 @12:30PM (#53946675)

    It seems just basic common sense to require people that need to deal with the public, including in a safety context, to actually be able to converse in the national language.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Qzukk ( 229616 )

      Honestly, I'm not convinced, especially not until Brexit is complete and all those damn funny-sounding furriners from the rest of the Union can be kept out of the country.

      I DO think that Uber ought to assess language proficiency themselves, then hook French-speaking riders up with French-speaking drivers and so on.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by LQ ( 188043 )
        Nothing to do with Brexit. The London mayor, Sadiq Khan (a Muslim and son of a Pakistani bus driver) backs the language test. It is part of a campaign to improve quality and reduce the number of rogue mini-cabs on the road.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by ranton ( 36917 )

      It seems just basic common sense to require people that need to deal with the public, including in a safety context, to actually be able to converse in the national language.

      It depends on how strict the requirements are. Most adults read at a 7th to 8th grade level, and around 20% of adults read at under a 5th grade level. Any reading / writing requirements which limits employment to a large percentage of the working class population are likely not in the public interest.

      If they are looking for something around a 3rd-5th grade reading level I could understand that. If they are looking for an 8th grade reading level the law is ridiculous and will likely only serve to limit acces

    • I'm an Uber driver and I met a Chinese former Uber driver who got deactivated in the US for not knowing enough English.

      The first time he got deactivated, he had to pay for and pass an online English language quiz. Of course, he passed the test (I assume one of his family members helped him). Then, he got reactivated, but that didn't last for more than a week or two, and that second time, he got permanently deactivated, because he couldn't get his rating back up and passengers were still leaving the same com

  • There's Only One Thing They Care About.... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by segedunum ( 883035 ) on Tuesday February 28, 2017 @12:32PM (#53946685)
    ......and that's Uber. They don't give a flying fuck about drivers.

  • Wait, doesn't the UK require some minimum level of literacy before you can get a driver's license?

    • Not sure it's necessary, British road signs are generally (with a small number of easily memorable exceptions) pictographic. For example, the sign meaning "Road works ahead" is symbolized by a man opening an umbrella.

      • Well, as long as they can read the road signs. I guess communicating with the passenger or reading road names isn't important...
    • In 2014 they removed the driver's license test in 19 languages, now you can request translator to read you the questions in 20 languages.

  • Maybe I'm missing something. . . (Score:3)

    by Salgak1 ( 20136 ) <salgak&speakeasy,net> on Tuesday February 28, 2017 @12:33PM (#53946693) Homepage

    . . . but as an initial point, what's wrong with requiring drivers in ENGLAND to show mastery of ENGLISH ??

    But secondly, that's actually a minor hurdle, compared to the "knowledge" required to pass the legendarily hard London Cab Drive License Test [nytimes.com].

    Specifically:

    To achieve the required standard to be licensed as an “All London” taxi driver you will need a thorough knowledge, primarily, of the area within a six-mile radius of Charing Cross. You will need to know: all the streets; housing estates; parks and open spaces; government offices and departments; financial and commercial centres; diplomatic premises; town halls; registry offices; hospitals; places of worship; sports stadiums and leisure centres; airline offices; stations; hotels; clubs; theatres; cinemas; museums; art galleries; schools; colleges and universities; police stations and headquarters buildings; civil, criminal and coroner’s courts; prisons; and places of interest to tourists. In fact, anywhere a taxi passenger might ask to be taken.

    • London taxi (black cab) drivers are different from private hire (usually "normal" cars with a meter fitted as well as slightly more exotic things like limo and minibus hire).

      Black cabs have privileges that private hire don't with regards to road access, taxi ranks and other similar things and have the requirement of the Knowledge in addition to the checks required for private hire. Private hire cars (which normally need to be "pre-booked" by phone) or have a limited number of allowed pick up locations, hav

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by djinn6 ( 1868030 )

      . . . but as an initial point, what's wrong with requiring drivers in ENGLAND to show mastery of ENGLISH ??

      Because the UK as a whole decided to bring in tons of people who don't speak English into their country, and now those people want to make a living. And also because at no point in the "hail the car with an app", "type in destination", "get in the car", "wait" and "leave the car" process do you need to talk to the Uber driver.

      But secondly, that's actually a minor hurdle, compared to the "knowledge" required to pass the legendarily hard London Cab Drive License Test

      At this point, a test of a person's ability at memorizing locations is entirely pointless. If Google Maps can pass that test, then everyone using it should automatically pass it. In fa

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Salgak1 ( 20136 )

        Actually, as I'm told, several UK Governments in succession decided to bring in tons of people who don't speak English, and then failed to require that they learn the national tongue. And while Google Maps is pretty good. . . it can glitch, and can have trouble deciphering vague descriptions. . . .

    • That's a brilliant article!
      To wish I had points to upvote...

  • The only people threatened by literacy are Taliban-minded morons. Does the Taliban think English drivers should be passing licensing tests with gestures, grunts and a childlike wonder at the glyphs on road signs?

  • i don't think there is an argument that a cab driver should speak the language of the country they are working in, and as a heavy user of Uber in London, I've never had a driver who was unable to speak to me.

    If you look up the tests, you'll find that they are heavy on written English - complex comprehensions, writing short essays. I don't see why that is remotely necessary for a cab driver.

    It has far more to do with the traditional cabs attempting to secure their market.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Salgak1 ( 20136 )

      There is a lightyear's worth of difference between a London Cab and an Uber. London Cabbies are required to have an encyclopedic knowledge of the geography of London: not just the roads, but where every possible venue is. . .

  • No London Knowledge test? black cab drivers spend a lot of time studying to pass that test also you need to pay for the many tests needed to pass and uber drivers can just start driving?

  • They could lose their jobs? GOOD. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Its a matter of public safety that I can clearly communicate with the driver. If I speak English I need to have the driver speak English, and if I am in an English speaking country I am going to statistically speak English. If the driver does not have the basic skills for the country they are working in the should be forced to get these very basic skills and if they lose the job they have for not having them then that is simply the free market at work!

  • In this universe of strange consequences I foresee people making a legal claim of language disability and expecting a welfare like program to support them as they can not work due to a language deficit. There are even some people who are mute who could communicate through an app on their phone with customers. Should we remove them from the work place due to language difficulties? Then there is the tiny problem of the US having no official, national language. Can you imagine a ghetto youth in C
  • All those non-English speakers form a core part of its exploitable workforce. Maybe they need to supply a phrase book for drivers to passenger interaction - "I am having a heart attack", "I've left my wallet", or "Please stop raping me".
  • Does it apply to self driving cars? If yes "OK Google" needs to step up.

