Netflix CEO Predicts Mobile Operators Will Soon Offer Unlimited Video

An anonymous reader shares an AFP report: Netflix head Reed Hastings predicted Monday that mobile carriers will soon offer data plans that give users unlimited video streaming to meet the rising popularity of watching TV and movies on mobile devices. Carriers offer unlimited data caps but they are usually very expensive. But Hastings said he believed mobile carriers will eventually create a two-tear system where video data is unlimited to meet the growing demand for watching TV series and movies on mobile devices. "What we are going to see I think is a number of companies pioneering new ways of offering services to the consumers where it is unlimited video data but it is limited to say one megabit speed," he said. "So it is a slower speed but you get unlimited data on that and that turns out to be very efficient on network so an operator can offer unlimited viewing."
Verizon and AT&T have home Internet businesses already that they don't want to cannibalize. Sprint and T-Mobile just need to expand their capacity, but it's just a matter of time before they start offering home Internet over LTE. This will be a bloodbath for Comcast.
netflix has the money and tech to deploy the servers and the software to allow the carriers to do this. unlike say your small startup
There are two parts to the distribution of the video to a cell phone.
The wired part from say, Netflix to the carrier. And then the wireless part from the carrier to your phone.
What is currently limited/expensive and the reason why carriers limit speed and/or put monthly cap is the wireless part. Placing a Netflix data center within a carrier's facility won't save them more than say, 1% of the total cost of delivering the video. It's marginal. So the small startup with a single server for the whole world can
Net neutrality is a dead man walking. I'm sure it will be repealed in very short order.
T-Mobile has done this at 1.5mbps for quite a while.
ATandT does 3mbps
Sprint I think has a similar too.
This seems like a pretty safe assumption, since it's been happening for a while and is currently expanding.