Netflix CEO Predicts Mobile Operators Will Soon Offer Unlimited Video

An anonymous reader shares an AFP report: Netflix head Reed Hastings predicted Monday that mobile carriers will soon offer data plans that give users unlimited video streaming to meet the rising popularity of watching TV and movies on mobile devices. Carriers offer unlimited data caps but they are usually very expensive. But Hastings said he believed mobile carriers will eventually create a two-tear system where video data is unlimited to meet the growing demand for watching TV series and movies on mobile devices. "What we are going to see I think is a number of companies pioneering new ways of offering services to the consumers where it is unlimited video data but it is limited to say one megabit speed," he said. "So it is a slower speed but you get unlimited data on that and that turns out to be very efficient on network so an operator can offer unlimited viewing."

  • But Hastings said he believed mobile carriers will eventually create a two-tear system

    How many tears does he think we shed with the current system? Hopefully the new plans will decrease sadness.

  • Now we can be stupid on the go.

  • T-Mobile has done this at 1.5mbps for quite a while.

    ATandT does 3mbps

    Sprint I think has a similar too.

    This seems like a pretty safe assumption, since it's been happening for a while and is currently expanding.

