Female Engineer Sues Tesla, Describing a Culture Of 'Pervasive Harassment' (theguardian.com) 60
A female engineer has spoken out about a discrimination lawsuit against Tesla that she filed last year. AJ Vandermeyden, 33, has accused Tesla of ignoring her claims of "pervasive harassment" and says she has suffered "mental distress" and "humiliation." From a report on The Guardian: Vandermeyden, 33, shared her story with the Guardian at a time when Silicon Valley is reeling from the explosive allegations of former Uber engineer Susan Fowler. Offering a rare public account of discrimination from a tech worker who remains employed at her company, Vandermeyden said her dedication to Tesla motivated her to advocate for fair treatment and reforms -- despite the serious risks she knows she faces for going public. "Until somebody stands up, nothing is going to change," she said in a recent interview, her first comments about a discrimination lawsuit she filed last year. "I'm an advocate of Tesla. I really do believe they are doing great things. That said, I can't turn a blind eye if there's something fundamentally wrong going on." Vandermeyden began at Tesla in 2013 and was eventually promoted to a manufacturing engineering position in the general assembly department, which consisted mostly of men and where she was paid less than male engineers whose work she directly took over, according to her complaint.
Huh? Harassment? (Score:1)
You mean "humanity"? There's 7 billion of us, that's not because men walk around with a rope around their balls and their cocks strapped into their buttcrack.
Women then complain that men don't make the first move anymore.
Re: (Score:2)
I don't think women EVER wanted to be cat called and hollered at- and they still don't. Yes, you probably have to use more caution and common sense when asking someone out now-a-days, but this article has absolutely nothing to do with that. She wasn't complaining about being asked out.
Re:Why isn't Uber being sued? (Score:4, Insightful)
there is a shitton of evidence
Blog posts are not evidence. If you are aware of any actual evidence point it out.
Shop mentality vs office mentality (Score:5, Insightful)
Don't know enough about the salary aspect. She well might be underpaid becase of sexism, or she might have been brought in to do the job because they wanted someone that cost less in that role, and they didn't feel that the role justified the salary they previously paid.
Re: (Score:2)
This could be as simple and common as the person she replaced had been in that job a while, advanced in it (including pay raises), and was now moving to an even more advanced job. She, OTOH, was new to that position, so might be expected to enter at the low end of the pay scale for it.
Re: (Score:2)
This has led to more than one occurrence where I have about fallen over when a Tesla has passed close to me in the parking lot. Once the car started moving on it's own with little else as visual reference I found my body compensating against the movement. Because there was no sound I assumed the car was stationary and I was not. Glancing away and grabbing another car for balance was the only thing preventing becoming one with the pavement.
Re: (Score:2)
When I was a kid in HS we used to harass other drivers. 2 or 3 of us (separate cars) would pull up next to an old lady at a red light. On cue, we'd all start to reverse slowly, while watching the old lady freakout, thinking her brakes were letting her roll into traffic.
Re: (Score:2)
Omg you're an inspiration!
I wish I had thought of this when I was younger.
:)
ass|u|me (Score:2)
let's not prejudge either side. (Score:1)
oh shit.. too late.
No we don't know she's an SJW trying to Kafkatrap Tesla.
No we have no evidence Musk is a rapist. Yes I know he's got a penis, that is not evidence.
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
"No we have no evidence Musk is a rapist. Yes I know he's got a penis, that is not evidence."
In California, possession of a penis without a valid marriage license is prima facie evidence of being a harasser. Given a marriage license, conviction requires in addition the sworn testimony of a SJW.
Re: (Score:2)
Delorean all over again. For Musk and Uber.
Re: (Score:2)
How do you know he has a penis?
Sounds like an assumption rather than something you know.
Horrible...if true (Score:3, Insightful)
Forgive me, but past accusations haven't exactly primed me to believe this. If true, it's absolutely something that should be corrected, and she should be lauded for having the courage to make it public.
...however, if it's sour grapes because she didn't get the promotion she wanted, I wonder if we'll ever hear about it?
Re: (Score:3)
The problem is the minor stuff gets ignored (and honestly, a good deal of it is just innocent human being human stuff which is WHY it gets ignored), and a lot of the genuine complaints are so beyond our experience that when they're brought up they sound just as outrageous as the false ones.
I'm kind of on board with "Don't make a big deal of it in the press until it's gone through the courts". There's no reasonable way to judge what happened based on whether the claims seem credible or not, when reality is
Re: (Score:2)
In my experience, I'd say a majority of sex and gender related claims are false. People use hotbutton issues to throw a fit when things don't go their way. Didn't get the promotion? Obviously it was because of your gender. Group of people laughing near you? They're obviously making fun of you. and so on...and so on.
That said, I have seen situations of real, honest to goodness harassment and discrimination. Worse, I've seen companies try to "quietly" handle it ( ie: hush it up ). Those who step up
Re: (Score:2)
I've hear lots of complaints about sexism in the work place, but never actually seen any in person, (besides reverse sexism). Naturally, as a man, I probably would see a lot less of it and most of my coworkers currently are women, so it would probably be very difficult for sexism to fly in this environment.
Let's take a second and think about this. (Score:3, Informative)
"which consisted mostly of men and where she was paid less than male engineers whose work she directly took over" This seems to imply this just because she is a woman, I'm a dude and I've been in this position myself, hell I've even been in a engineering management position and made less than the guys I was in charge of of.
Sure this all could just be because she's a woman, but there is at least a real possibility that there were other reasons contributing to her situation.
Re: (Score:1)
Same here - my last project manager was also in his early 30s and in charge of directing me, gathering product requirements and ensuring my work met specifications made far less than I did (but more than he did in his last position).
We also, as an established team, ribbed him for being the new guy and for trying to implement new processes (mostly good naturedly but there was a definite attitude of "I'm going to increase our productivity because I'm cool" - Think the Lieutenant in Aliens and you've got the r
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
All claims should be met with skepticism. You know, innocent until proven guilty.
It's all about experience (Score:1)
I hate when people complain that they are doing the same job and getting paid less without mentioning how much experience they have. If they have less experience in that position, then they should fully expect to get paid less. It's not about being 'qualified', it simply comes down to experience.
However, with all the bitching and moaning that they do, I'm not surprised that some employers wouldn't want to promote their whining asses.
Waaaaa, but I came up with "a" solution and they didn't make me head of t
Re:It's all about experience (Score:4, Insightful)
She is not an "Engineer". (Score:5, Informative)
After this, following claims that she was held to unreasonable performance standards and subject to sexual harassment on the shop floor, , she transfered to the "purchasing department", which Tesla was apparently glad to accomodate.
These are simple facts which may or may not be relevant to the case, which appears to me that Tesla hired this woman, and has been happy to allow her to shift roles in the company and build her skillset. Apparently, she just purchased a Model-S. I have worked in IT for 15 years, and I sure can't afford a Model-S. So, anyway, sounds like a pretty damned good job to me.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
However, having regards equal pay, the deal is this: Her public linked in shows her to have been a pharmaceutical sales rep for ~4 years before joining Tesla. After a year in Tesla sales, she
Re: (Score:1)
This (Score:2, Insightful)
And this is why you don't hire women
Looks like its a legal specialty now (Score:1)
>Therese Lawless, Vandermeyden’s lawyer,
> who represented former Reddit CEO Ellen Pao in her high-profile discrimination lawsuit against venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers.
Well, we know how that turned out for Ellen.
>Vandermeyden recently took out a hefty loan to buy the cheapest version of the Model S Tesla car and has a reservation for the upcoming Model 3
So after launching a potentially very expensive lawsuit you decide to get a "hefty" loan and buy a Model S? Huh.
Maybe she was just too dumb to negotiate better... (Score:2)
" where she was paid less than male engineers whose work she directly took over, according to her complaint."
So why accept/keep the job if she's unhappy with the compensation?
Don't hire females. (Score:1)