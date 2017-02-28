Amazon's Cloud Service Has Outage, Disrupting Sites (usatoday.com) 34
An anonymous reader shares a report on USA Today: Portions of Amazon Web Services, the nation's largest cloud computing company, went offline Tuesday afternoon, affected multiple companies across the United States but especially on the east coast. The outage appeared to have begun around 12:45 pm ET. It was centered in AWS' S3 storage system on the east coast. Many of the services that firms use AWS are for back-end processes, and therefore not immediately visible to consumers, though the outage could disrupt customer-facing activities like logins and payments. At least some websites that appear to be affected are: Airbnb, Down Detector, Freshdesk, Pinterest, SendGrid, Snapchat's Bitmoji, Time, Buffer, Business Insider, Chef, Citrix, CNBC, Codecademy, Coursera, Cracked, Docker, Expedia, Expensify, Giphy, Heroku, Home Chef, iFixit, IFTTT, isitdownrightnow.com, Lonely Planet, Mailchimp, Medium, Microsoft's HockeyApp, News Corp, Quora, Razer, Slack, Sprout Social, Travis CI, Trello, Twilio, Unbounce, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and Zendesk.
The dashboard of Amazon Web Services, which tracks the status of the service, is unable to change color, Amazon said. It is because the status dashboard also runs on the service that is down.
The dashboard of Amazon Web Services, which tracks the status of the service, is unable to change color, Amazon said. It is because the status dashboard also runs on the service that is down.
I guess that explains Strava (Score:2)
I couldn't upload or view my run this morning. I was a bit upset, but I guess it can wait.
Re: (Score:1)
You could go for a run while you wait...
Also affected... (Score:2)
Hosted connectwise - broken
Solarwinds/logic now MSP services - broken
Imgur is down
Amazon itself (music app will not connect, viewing past orders broken, probably more)
Re: (Score:2)
CNN is slow
No need for cheap shots.
Humor aside, https://www.minds.com/ [minds.com] was having issues also.
Can confirm (Score:2)
even downdetector.com is down (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
partly cloudy today (Score:2)
So why use these large cloud services? (Score:1)
Seriously...I would suspect this is due to an attack of some sort. Just a hunch. And if so, isn't it the case that the larger the company, the bigger the target?
Why not use smaller services? What's the real benefit of using AWS when you could use someone smaller that may be less likely to be a target for an attack?
Re: (Score:2)
This. All jokes aside S3 is normally a great service at a very competitive price.
Re: (Score:2)
Seriously...I would suspect this is due to an attack of some sort. Just a hunch.
The last time Microsoft's Azure platform had a huge, sustained failure, it was just an internal screw-up, not an attack. I've got no reason to think Amazon's east coast problems are any different. Not to say it couldn't be an attack, but no reason to think one way or the other, and lots of reasons to think "screwed up" - because that has happened at Amazon and elsewhere in Big Cloud many times.
And if so, isn't it the case that the larger the company, the bigger the target?
Yeah, but they've also got the enormous resources to help fend off problems that would crush a smaller provider.
The solution (Score:2)
Yeah, this got me as well (Score:2)
Our mobile app hosts most of it's images in S3. We're basically displaying blank screens to our customers right now.
Re: (Score:2)
Does it also host your spell checker?
Wow AWS Goes down also? (Score:1)
Amazing AWS goes down randomly like Azure does? Huh?
Ahh, the cloud. (Score:2)
AKA "just someone's else computer".
This outage is being going for over an hour now but, according to Amazon, their services are green all across the board [amazon.com] with "increased error rates". Almost feels like they're trying to cheat out their own SLAs.
Re: (Score:2)
Grrr, it's "someone else's". Thanks phone.
Thingiverse (Score:2)
This explains why a lot of images won't load on thingiverse.com
losing nines (Score:1)
nine-nines
...
eight-nines
seven-nines
six-nines
In a few minutes, it'll be two hours down.
Why are they lying? (Score:2)
Their whole says GREEN and "No Recent Events". What a bunch of liars. [amazon.com]
"Increased Error Rates" my ass
This will lead to massive lost respect for AWS!
'Fess up, don't be lyin.
Re: (Score:2)
blew my href on the word 'dashboard', sorry
Great time to handle failure cases... (Score:2)