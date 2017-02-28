Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! No Flash necessary and runs on all devices. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. ×
Communications Transportation Businesses Media Networking

A New Video Shows Uber CEO Travis Kalanick Arguing With a Driver Over Fares (bloomberg.com) 28

Posted by BeauHD from the agree-to-disagree dept.
A new video published by Bloomberg shows Uber CEO Travis Kalanick arguing with an Uber driver over fares. It all started when one of Kalanick's "companions" appears to say that she's heard that Uber is having a hard year. Bloomberg reports: That pleasant conversation between Kalanick and his friends in the back of an Uber Black? It devolved into a heated argument over Uber's fares between the CEO and his driver, Fawzi Kamel, who then turned over a dashboard recording of the conversation to Bloomberg. Kamel, 37, has been driving for Uber since 2011 and wants to draw attention to the plight of Uber drivers. The video shows off Kalanick's pugnacious personality and short temper, which may cause some investors to question whether he has the disposition to lead a $69 billion company with a footprint that spans the globe. Uber declined to comment on the video. Here's part of the conversation:
Travis Kalanick: "So we are reducing the number of black cars in the next few months."
Fawzi Kamel: "It's good."
Kalanick: "You probably saw some email."
Kamel: "I saw the email [says] it starts in May. But you're raising the standards and dropping the prices."
Kalanick: "We're not dropping the prices on black."
Kamel: "But in general."
Kalanick: "In general but we have competitors. Otherwise we'd be out of business."
Kamel: "Competitors? You had the business model in your hands you could have the prices you want but you choose to buy everybody a ride."

You can read the transcript of the conversation here via Recode.

A New Video Shows Uber CEO Travis Kalanick Arguing With a Driver Over Fares More | Reply

A New Video Shows Uber CEO Travis Kalanick Arguing With a Driver Over Fares

Comments Filter:

  • The long, slow downfall has begun (Score:3)

    by quonset ( 4839537 ) on Tuesday February 28, 2017 @09:31PM (#53950807)

    Wasn't there a recent story about how Uber is doomed?

    Oh right, here it is [slashdot.org].

  • grand plan (Score:3)

    by fluffernutter ( 1411889 ) on Tuesday February 28, 2017 @09:32PM (#53950817)
    I thought Uber's single goal was to put all possible forms of transportation out of business and essentially become a gatekeeper that will exact a toll from people who need to travel around and be mobile.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by rtb61 ( 674572 )

      Gees, no, where it the money in that. The goal is to create the illusion of profitability to pump and dump in an IPO and wander off a scamming billionaire. This with the full backing of the psychopathic banskters who control the US government.

  • once you go black (Score:3)

    by turkeydance ( 1266624 ) on Tuesday February 28, 2017 @09:34PM (#53950823)
    you never....drop the price?

  • The video shows off Kalanick's pugnacious personality and short temper, which may cause some investors to question whether he has the disposition to lead a $69 billion company with a footprint that spans the globe.

    "Pleasant temperament" doesn't seem to be a requirement for being CEO.

  • Plight? Gimme a break (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    The plight of uber drivers? With their compulsory employment? I got tired of working for my employer and when I met with my director who was asking for my feedback on how we could bring back employee morale, he told me that my ideas were all good and on point, but our VP would never agree... so I looked for employment elsewhere. I voluntarily severed my relationship with the company and established a new one, again under voluntary terms. There are workers in the UAE who have their passports held where t

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by sinij ( 911942 )
      Much worse, some drivers apparently were forced against their will to spend $97,000 on a limo that couldn't be used for any other purpose or could not be sold. This is how evil Uber is.

  • Then quit. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    If you don't like it then don't drive for Uber.

  • An uber driver finds he's been removed as a driver and blacklisted.
  • Looks like even in his private life he can't help but break the rules and be unsafe.
  • I read linked article, and nothing in the transcript there stands out as wrong. You buy a $100K car to run Uber?! Take responsibility for your actions if it doesn't work out.

    Yes, Uber shits on everyone. Yes, Uber isn't socially responsible company. No, in this case CEO wasn't wrong in pointing out that it was driver, and not Uber that f-up.

  • The video shows off Kalanick's pugnacious personality and short temper, which may cause some investors to question whether he has the disposition to lead a $69 billion company with a footprint that spans the globe.

    I thought investors loved assholes, given the number of them that are (supposedly) running major companies.

Slashdot Top Deals

The computing field is always in need of new cliches. -- Alan Perlis

Close