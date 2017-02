A New Video Shows Uber CEO Travis Kalanick Arguing With a Driver Over Fares

A new video published by Bloomberg shows Uber CEO Travis Kalanick arguing with an Uber driver over fares . It all started when one of Kalanick's "companions" appears to say that she's heard that Uber is having a hard year. Bloomberg reports:Here's part of the conversation:: "So we are reducing the number of black cars in the next few months.": "It's good.": "You probably saw some email.": "I saw the email [says] it starts in May. But you're raising the standards and dropping the prices.": "We're not dropping the prices on black.": "But in general.": "In general but we have competitors. Otherwise we'd be out of business.": "Competitors? You had the business model in your hands you could have the prices you want but you choose to buy everybody a ride."You can read the transcript of the conversation here via Recode