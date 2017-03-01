AOL Is Cutting Off Third-Party App Access To AIM (9to5mac.com) 24
An anonymous reader quotes a report from 9to5Mac: AOL announced today that it is starting to cut off third-party app access to its Instant Messenger service. As first noticed by ArsTechnica, AOL began notifying users of at least one third-party app, Adium, that it would become obsolete starting on March 28th. At this point, it's unclear whether or not all third-party applications will be rendered useless come March 28th, but the message presented to Adium users seemed to strongly imply that: "Hello. Effective 3/28, we will no longer support connections to the AIM network via this method. If you wish to use the free consumer AIM product, we invite you to visit http://www.aim.com/ for more information." What this likely means is that AOL is shutting down the OSCAR chat protocol that is used to handle AIM messages. The service will, however, continue to be available via AOL's own chat app that is supported on macOS, Windows, iOS, and Android.
People still use AIM? (Score:2)
I can't remember the last time I saw anyone use AOL much less AIM. Got to be over a decade ago...
ICQ is only an alternative client to connect to the AIM network these days, and AOL owns it completely. Why would switching to ICQ be helpful to anyone?
(Whoosh)
TBH I had no idea ICQ was still even running in any form when I wrote the comment. The comment was supposed to be a joke at AOL and Google's expense (Hangouts is barely 5 years old and has been deprecated for more than a year.)
That was my initial reaction too.
Similar story: yahoo did the same thing with the yahoo messenger protocol last September. Up until then I was using pidgin to chat on yahoo. After September I just quit using yahoo. So long and thanks for all the fish.
Ads. (Score:1)
It's either AD revenue, or government monitoring behind this one. There's no reason to not support a third party client otherwise. Especially when the client already exists. (Time and money to change the protocol implementation for what? Some cat and mouse game that the third party will win given enough time?)
There's no reason to not support a third party client otherwise.
Supporting 3rd party clients still costs money for hardware and administration. That's a reason. Perhaps AOL just don't see the point of that expense any more.
This is purely speculative on my part but I would guess it's the latter. Yahoo killed access for 3rd party chat applications some time ago.
What year? (Score:2)
AOL began notifying users of at least one third-party app, Adium, that it would become obsolete starting on March 28th.
It might've been more efficient to personally notify the last 6 users.
Maybe most of those 6 weren't checking their AIM messages any more.
Still use it (Score:2)
I still have a handful of friends who haven't transitioned to xmpp or another system in pidgin.
iChat? (Score:2)
Apple's iChat uses (used?) OSCAR/AIM for chat and initiating video conferencing. I'm not sure if that's still the case, as they've been through several major changes more recently. (to messages and facetime apps)
Anyone have more information on this?
