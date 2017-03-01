New Zealand Will Give You a Free Trip If You Agree To a Job Interview (esquire.com) 112
An anonymous reader shares an Esquire article: If New Zealand is on your bucket list, it's time to fill out a job application. You see, the tech industry in Wellington, New Zealand is trying to recruit experts from around the world to their community, so they're offering a free trip if you can prove you want the job and deserve an interview. They're calling it a "global talent attraction program" and 100 potential recruits will be invited on the free (yes, free) week-long trip. But, of course, the catch is you have to prove why you could serve as a software developer, creative director, product manager, analyst or digital strategist to get a free ticket. Once you do, your itinerary will be filled with interviews and meetings with others in the New Zealand tech community members, as well as excursions around Wellington.
Re: (Score:2)
So unless you're at least somewhat famous in the tech community, no dice.
And just as in Silicon Valley, there's an age limit. In NZ though, it's 55 rather than 39.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
Probably terrible if they aren't letting any non-white people in
Re: (Score:2)
So you got booted out, eh?
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Earthquakes, Volcanoes, and Hobbits?
Re: (Score:1)
"Wellingtonian" is the demonym, and if the term is in the least pejorative, it is perhaps only because we keep our politicians there.
:)
Re:well (Score:5, Interesting)
Re: (Score:2)
They have yet to explain why Koalas have STIs
And Rolf Harris (in Prison in the UK for behaving like Trump) sang a popular Aussie song all about tying a kangaroo down mate....WTF????
Re: (Score:3)
Lol, another bitter Kiwi, probably butt hurt from all the losing at cricket.
You know why Kiwis dont take their girlfriends to the cricket?
They are afraid they will jump the fence, and start eating the grass.
Why do Kiwi horses go so fast?
Theyve seen what happens to the sheep.
Re: (Score:2)
Australia's favourite girls name is Baaa-baaa-ra
Australians have some of the most beautiful women on earth, until they start talking.
Australia started as a prison colony, so everyone was surprised that they did not invent the cell phone.
In NZ we call then pubs, in Australia they are called Bars, it make them feel more at home apparently.
We were surprised though they did not spell them Baa's
Australia ha
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Why do Scotsmen wear kilts?
A sheep can hear a zipper for miles.
Seriously guys, why don't you pick someone far away to hate on?
Re: (Score:3)
Seriously guys, why don't you pick someone far away to hate on?
The worst insults and nastiest fights are often between brothers and sisters.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I clicked the link, and the Wellingtonnz.com website is "taking a short break".
Also, what the hell is a "Tech Community"? Is it some sort of industry group or something?. The article is pretty short on details.
What the stupid article fails to mention is that we have a points system for immigrants, if you don't reach the points threshold, you don't get in, even if you have a job offer (although a firm job offer is usually enough).
So you might get a free week in W
Do they need Infrastructure People? (Score:2)
Let's talk brass tacks here: What's the fastest internet speed I can get for my house there in NZ and how much does it cost per month? This is what matters.
Re:Do they need Infrastructure People? (Score:5, Informative)
The tubes are all new, and they're fibre.
Most people get 100mbit. It's between $60 and $100 depending if you can live with a data cap or not. You can get up to 1g. My ISP offers a plan where "you should see 700 - 900Mbps" down and 400 - 450 up for $140
Of course fibre isn't available everywhere in NZ, but it is pretty much everywhere in Wellington.
Re: (Score:2)
So yet another country with better Internet than North America.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Do you get those speeds to the rest of the world, or just within NZ?
Re: (Score:2)
Do you get those speeds to the rest of the world, or just within NZ?
TCP latency limits the bandwidth of a single international connection, but in parallel you'll get that throughput. Since Netflix has nodes in NZ you could run multiple 4K streams across it no problem, all while downloading files and doing anything else you needed to do.
Re: (Score:2)
You should've thought of that before you let Peter Jackson into the country...
Re: (Score:1)
Gigabit, unlimited for around $130 per month, available pretty much anywhere urban. However New Zealand is now the first country to go live with NG-PON2, so 10 gigabit is likely to be available within a few years if you have money to burn.
Re: (Score:2)
Re:Do they need Infrastructure People? (Score:4, Interesting)
I'm Australian but have worked and lived in Wellington a bit, and in the USA. New Zealand internet on the whole is pretty good. Within Wellington you should be able to get a fibre connection at 100 Mbps no problems, at a cost similar to in the US.
Ping times to sites in Europe and America are obviously high, but not much you can do about that (pesky speed of light!) Most big sites have CDNs in NZ or Australia though, so it's not really a problem unless you enjoy playing online games that don't have local servers...
Re: (Score:2)
So, what's the climate like in Wellington - are they always wearing their Wellies? Looks less pleasant than Auckland, by a longshot.
Re: (Score:2)
I think I'd rather be further North. Hamilton or Auckland look like they more pleasant climates. I'd sign up if this were for Auckland.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Having said that, Cuba St. is quite fun, bars and restaurants and some good bands playing most weekends.
Re: (Score:2)
So, what's the climate like in Wellington - are they always wearing their Wellies? Looks less pleasant than Auckland, by a longshot.
I've done software development for brief periods in Wellington, and visited for conferences and work, too.
Wellington is the best worst town in the world, where weather is concerned. It's basically open ocean from there to Antarctica, and that means bitter cold and beastly winds. But it's got lots of covered walkways, and the CBD is small enough that you can typically get from A to B without too much fuss. And there are enough cafes and bars around with actual decent coffee and beer that you can find shelter
Re: (Score:2)
The same arguments against
Re: (Score:2)
If you have enough local talent then yes. But with a population of only 4 million NZ doesn't have enough local talent for the highly specialised skill sets. The small population means there simply isn't enough opportunities for the growth and development of those specialist skill sets, so you import them.
There is absolutely nothing wrong with importing talent, in fact it is massively in your countries favour as you are off loading the cost of education and training to someone else and deriving the benefit
Re: (Score:2)
Don't bother - the money is poor and weather shit (Score:5, Informative)
I lived there for 2 years - it was a waste of time.
You'll be a paid in NZ Dollars, (currently US$0.71) and a lower amount than if you were working in the USA, Australia or Canada.
Wellington weather is windy as f*ck and always raining.
If you're lucky you'll get a few sunny weeks during Summer, if the wind and the freezing water doesn't get to you, the sunburn will.
Any major city in the world will have more business opportunities than Wellington, the population is so small.
There's much better opportunities available elsewhere.
Re: (Score:2)
Not only that, but the economy is government heavy and doesn't pay their own people very well, which is why they have to beg young American doctors to work (that's how/why my newly-minted psychiatrist cousin lived there for 6 months).
Re: (Score:1)
Good sailing though. That small island supplies a lot of America's Cup yacht racers, although the teams are muddled now that essentially anybody is allowed to sail under any country's flag.
Re: (Score:2)
and still would like to have an easy access to Asian and Australian markets and attractions,
What makes "Asia" any easier to get to from NZ than anywhere else? Aukland-Bangkok is still a 12 hour flight. It's actually less flying time to Santiago, Chile than Bangkok. Once you're at the 12 hour flight duration, you might as well say anywhere is close to anywhere so long as you have access to an international airport.
My impression is that while New Zealand is has stunning scenery, the people I've met that have been there or live there say it's astonishingly expensive because almost everything has t
Re: (Score:2)
It is expensive because of imports, but taxes are actually not high. Top income tax rate is 33%, and there's a 12.5% sales tax on almost all goods. (There are no states, therefore no state taxes.) That's significantly lower than the USA especially if you live in a high-tax state like California.
Re: (Score:2)
But if you love English weather (because just like home!) and still would like to have an easy access to Asian and Australian markets and attractions, what would be a better place? NZ should be able to lure at least few British and Anglo-maniacs with this offer.
NZ is a lot like England culturally, but larger (the size of Colorado), much less populated (4 million vs 65 million), and with better weather and more spectacular scenery. It abounds in species that are too ludicrous even for Australia (the three-eyed lizard, the parrot that collects windshield wipers, the earthworm that glows in the dark, the giant crickets) but while in Australia everything is poisonous, in NZ nothing is poisonous.
Re: (Score:2)
I feel like if they are desperate enough to fly you out to NZ for a job interview and show you around for a week, that it would defeat the purpose to get to the salary negotiation part of it and skimp on the dollars there. Cost of living in NZ is quite reasonable. So yeah, if you're constantly thinking of your pay in terms of "what would this buy me if I converted it back to my home currency and spent it at home", then it may seem like a bad deal. But you wouldn't do this purely to bring money home - you'd
Re: (Score:2)
Cost of living in NZ is quite reasonable.
Said no one, ever. My distant cousin is the nearly the top surgeon in the country and didn't want to eat out because it's "too expensive". And while they had a nice house, it wasn't anywhere near what I would expect from the top surgeon in a US state.
Re: (Score:2)
Your last sentence is probably true. Income inequality especially in healthcare isn't nearly as high is in the USA.
Your second sentence doesn't make sense to me unless your distant cousin is just ridiculously frugal. Lots of middle-class NZers eat out very frequently.
Re: (Score:2)
For us liberals who are terrified of Trump it sounds like paradise! I lived in Alaska and miss the nature and beauty but hated the long winters. New Zealand is a rival as that and Antarctica rival the top 3 most amazing places
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
illegal to have a private garden.????
Since when Hoss?, every second person here has a garden
Re: (Score:1)
No. That particular silliness should perhaps remain on Reddit.
Re: (Score:1)
Re:Don't bother - the money is poor and weather sh (Score:5, Insightful)
I live in NZ, just in Auckland - but I did live just outside of Wellington for part of my childhood. It's rare to see these kinds of comments about living in NZ, but I have seen them, and like the others I've read I have to say I think you may have come with the wrong expectations.
If you come here expecting that you'll have beautiful weather every day and otherwise it'll be just like back home - payscales and all, you'll be disappointed. It's a place like many others on earth rather than some ethereal wonderland, with advantages and disadvantages. It's not the kind of place where you go and work for big bucks for a short time and then return home with your riches. If you're realistic, recognise that it's somewhat isolated with a small population and therefore the economy is different and some things aren't as easy to find or are more expensive (though nowhere near like it was in the '80s when my family moved here) you can have a very comfortable life. That's completely ignoring the beautiful and varied landscape, outdoor opportunities, etc. - all of that you have heard about is true. Given the choice I wouldn't live anywhere else - and I recently returned here from London, by choice.
Besides, Wellington is famous for its windy weather, so you could definitely have known about that in advance
;)
Re: (Score:2)
Thanks for the insight. I know someone who moved to Auckland from the UK. He said that it's a slower pace of life, good standard of living with large houses (by UK standards) and quality healthcare.
Re: (Score:1)
Yes, but it's a great place to hide out if World War III breaks out.
Re: (Score:2)
No, the radiation makes it to the southern hemisphere eventually.
It makes for a miserable 12 months, waiting for certain death.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Re: (Score:2)
Dude
You have a mild maritime or marine climate. Windy or not you do not know the definition of bad weather. In my lifetime I have lived in Las Vegas as well as Alaska and Florida.
You know that feeling of sticking a hair dryer to your head at the salon? We call that walking outside in Las Vegas in the summer on a nice 112 degree or over 40 if you use Celsius. Now, it gets worse have you imaged what it's like to walk in -40? I do not even have to convert as -40 is the same at both scales (learn something new
Re: (Score:2)
It's true that you don't come to New Zealand to maximise earnings. People tend to come here for other reasons, mainly lifestyle.
The weather in Wellington is terrible. Auckland's a lot better.
I once met an American neurologist who moved to NZ. She was earning less than half of what she'd been earning in the USA, but was much happier because the healthcare system here is better organised.
A small number of people have high-paying jobs in NZ that pay commensurately with what they'd get overseas. They tend to wo
Re: (Score:1)
I emigrated from the UK about 4 years ago. I was born in the North West but studied and subsequently lived in Cambridge - ostensibly a beautiful, historic city, in the South East with good weather compared to the national average, a very diverse and liberal outlook and endless opportunities in the tech sector. I worked for Acorn in my first job - that same Acorn who spun out ARM, albeit be
MNZGA (Score:1)
Imagine that, Americans stealing other people's jobs
Re: MNZGA (Score:2)
Hobbitville (Score:2)
I'll do anything as long as it includes a trip to the site where Peter Jackson built the Hobbit town.
Still sounds like a scam (Score:2)
Like one of those "Come here and we'll offer you a high-stress job for well below the going rate because you don't know what cost-of-living is out here!
Re: (Score:2)
So, where would you like to go?
Let's start with the local shopping mall, some utility companies, and a real estate agent, please!
A job interview *is* a two way street, you know?
Not a bad deal (Score:1)
Houses and cost of living is cheap, gigabit fibre is available to most of the country. Heaps of amazing countryside within a few hours drive.
On the other hand Wellington has pretty horrible weather and you will be paid much less that you would in America for the same work, but the lower costs may balance that out.
Salaries are low; NZ is poor (Score:1)
Salaries are *low* in NZ.
The had a lot of socialism, and the resultant lack of economic growth shows in comparison to other countries.
It's ironic they're paying for people to come over when they have a points based immigration system which stops people from coming over.
In fact, people are like capital or knowledge - they are a resource. The more you have, the better your economy does, and the more jobs are available.
All countries, with their controls on immigration, and doing something completely insane fr
Re: (Score:3)
Salaries are *low* in NZ.
Salaries in isolation means nothing unless you're saving up for living somewhere else. Cost of living in NZ is relatively low.
Re: (Score:2)
Salaries are *low* in NZ.
Salaries in isolation means nothing unless you're saving up for living somewhere else. Cost of living in NZ is relatively low.
I'm not sure I agree with this. Housing is expensive, maybe not as bad as some places but there's a housing bubble right now. Finding rental properties can be difficult - according to the news paper 40 people looked at one rental recently. Anything from overseas often has multiple margins added as it goes through multiple distributors, or if you import it yourself shipping fees can be high and the government charges tax and sometimes duties. Food is cheaper in the UK and the USA - sometimes it's cheaper to
Re: (Score:2)
Salaries are *low* in NZ.
Salaries in isolation means nothing unless you're saving up for living somewhere else. Cost of living in NZ is relatively low.
Exactly, so that pretty much sees to say not to bother unless you are planning to move to and retire in NZ. That being said, I've known lots of people who want to move to NZ (and a few that have).
Replacing Kim dot com? (Score:2)
Does this mean 100 tech experts will be extradited to the us as well.
Whatever you think about kim dot com (stupid name) he did prove that New Zealand will do anything for the US.
Re: (Score:2)
Little known fact, most people don't get extradited unless they are believed to have committed a crime. They don't just take random people off the street and ship them to the US to be placed in Guantanamo Bay.
Is this a joke? (Score:3, Informative)
I've lived in wellington for 20 years.
Wellington has an excess of I.T. people, but are unable to get jobs due to a screwed up government system or an unwillingness to pay a decent amount.
It already imports a significant number of indians for government jobs pushing out New Zealanders, as they are cheaper (at least through some creative accounting. They don't get paid heaps but thier contracting agencys do).
Also, we don't have enough houses to put everyone in. House and rent prices are going through the roof with no relief in sight.
http://www.stuff.co.nz/business/property/89933065/rental-crisis-deepens-as-mt-cook-flat-viewing-attracts-more-than-40-people
http://www.newshub.co.nz/home/money/2017/02/hot-property-wellington-house-values-up-21-percent-in-2016.html
What idiot came up with this plan?
Re: (Score:2)