New Zealand Will Give You a Free Trip If You Agree To a Job Interview (esquire.com) 21
An anonymous reader shares an Esquire article: If New Zealand is on your bucket list, it's time to fill out a job application. You see, the tech industry in Wellington, New Zealand is trying to recruit experts from around the world to their community, so they're offering a free trip if you can prove you want the job and deserve an interview. They're calling it a "global talent attraction program" and 100 potential recruits will be invited on the free (yes, free) week-long trip. But, of course, the catch is you have to prove why you could serve as a software developer, creative director, product manager, analyst or digital strategist to get a free ticket. Once you do, your itinerary will be filled with interviews and meetings with others in the New Zealand tech community members, as well as excursions around Wellington.
Re: (Score:2)
So you got booted out, eh?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
They have yet to explain why Koalas have STIs
And Rolf Harris (in Prison in the UK for behaving like Trump) sang a popular Aussie song all about tying a kangaroo down mate....WTF????
Do they need Infrastructure People? (Score:2)
Let's talk brass tacks here: What's the fastest internet speed I can get for my house there in NZ and how much does it cost per month? This is what matters.
Re: (Score:3)
The tubes are all new, and they're fibre.
Most people get 100mbit. It's between $60 and $100 depending if you can live with a data cap or not. You can get up to 1g. My ISP offers a plan where "you should see 700 - 900Mbps" down and 400 - 450 up for $140
Of course fibre isn't available everywhere in NZ, but it is pretty much everywhere in Wellington.
Don't bother - the money is poor and weather shit (Score:1)
I lived there for 2 years - it was a waste of time.
You'll be a paid in NZ Dollars, (currently US$0.71) and a lower amount than if you were working in the USA, Australia or Canada.
Wellington weather is windy as f*ck and always raining.
If you're lucky you'll get a few sunny weeks during Summer, if the wind and the freezing water doesn't get to you, the sunburn will.
Any major city in the world will have more business opportunities than Wellington, the population is so small.
There's much better opportunities av
Re: (Score:2)
Not only that, but the economy is government heavy and doesn't pay their own people very well, which is why they have to beg young American doctors to work (that's how/why my newly-minted psychiatrist cousin lived there for 6 months).
Hobbitville (Score:2)
I'll do anything as long as it includes a trip to the site where Peter Jackson built the Hobbit town.
Still sounds like a scam (Score:2)
Like one of those "Come here and we'll offer you a high-stress job for well below the going rate because you don't know what cost-of-living is out here!