Oculus Cuts Price On Rift Goggles and Touch Controllers (usatoday.com) 17
Oculus said Wednesday it is cutting the price of its Rift headset and Touch motion controllers by $100 each, dropping the cost of a complete system to $598. From a report: The Rift and Touch combination will drop to $598 from $799, or roughly $100 off each piece of high-end hardware. The discount applies even if the devices are purchased separately. Earlier this week, Oculus announced it was expanding its gaming content selection by eight titles. Brendan Iribe, who heads up the Oculus PC/VR group, refutes the notion that the price slash is in response to slow sales. "VR is a whole new platform and medium, it's the first time people are putting a computer on their head," Iribe, 37, told USA TODAY at the Game Developers Conference here. "We are cutting the price to bring VR to more people, and that's always been our goal."
Seems like yet more evidence that Oculus must be in serious financial trouble, probably both from their Zenimax lawsuit and from Valve/Steam/Vive significantly outselling them.
Running on VC money. Cash flow isn't the issue. They are grabbing market, or at least trying.
Hopefully they are over trying to own the market. Their API has been subsumed by SteamVRs. For devs, the choice is Oculus or Vive and Oculus. I don't see any reason any dev would choose Oculus only.
Oculus is still overpriced by about 20% with its new $600 list price.
Rift offers better resolution, better frame rate, better tracking, and better controllers for the extra money, though the PSVR is a little more comfortable. But a $100 price disparity is likely small enough that the user's preferred games & gaming platform (PC or PS4) matters more. Certainly the cheaper prices of Steam games will quickly make up the difference.
>> The Playstation VR is arguably the best from this generation
By what metric? If just by # of users then OK, but as a VR experience it sucks compared to Rift/Vive.
>> Oculus is still overpriced by about 60% with its new $800 list price.
I think you're confused about the pricing, Vive is $799, Rift including Touch is now $598.
Price is not the problem. The problem is the lack of public VR competitions. They can see people competing with other games but no FPS VR competition. No duration events, no first team to 100 victories no VR versus keyboard and mouse, just advertising, just selling it like another gimmick. Thanks to other bullshit tech gimmicks, selling a gimmick now is pretty hard, fool me once shame on you, fool me twice shame on me and fool me many times, just why the fuck am I still buying their bullshit (it's not like
Seems like yet more evidence that Oculus must be in serious financial trouble
Ha Ha Ha, they are owned by Facebook, remember? They are in zero financial trouble.
probably both from their Zenimax lawsuit and from Valve/Steam/Vive significantly outselling them.
Nope [businessinsider.com].
Not from any of the ones you mentioned anyway. What is affecting them is Sony, but it's not so much income from sales as the need for more units in people's hands to encourage developer support. THAT is why they are lowering price, because they ha
> they are owned by Facebook, remember? They are in zero financial trouble.
I guess it depends on Zuckerberg/the Facebook board but most "normal" companies (and I do understand that Facebook isn't one) wouldn't keep funding/supporting a loss-making subsidiary for long.
probably both from their Zenimax lawsuit and from Valve/Steam/Vive significantly outselling them.
Nope [businessinsider.com].
Isn't his claim backed up by the chart you just linked? Your chart shows that by the end of last year, the Vive was expected to outsell the Rift in terms of cumulative sales over their lifetimes by 25%. If that's not outselling, what is?
It may get worse though, because the Rift has been available in various incarnations since 2012, whereas Vive only entered the market in April of last year. In clicking through to some of the other pages linked from your article [gamesindustry.biz], it sounds like the analysts may have included
So I wonder if the vive will also reduce in price to not lose market share to the rift.