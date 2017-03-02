Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Netflix Uses AI in Its New Codec To Compress Video Scene By Scene (qz.com) 14

An anonymous reader shares a Quartz report: Annoying pauses in your streaming movies are going to become less common, thanks to a new trick Netflix is rolling out. It's using artificial intelligence techniques to analyze each shot in a video and compress it without affecting the image quality, thus reducing the amount of data it uses. The new encoding method is aimed at the growing contingent of viewers in emerging economies who watch video on phones and tablets. "We're allergic to rebuffering," said Todd Yellin, a vice president of innovation at Netflix. "No one wants to be interrupted in the middle of Bojack Horseman or Stranger Things." Yellin hopes the new system, called Dynamic Optimizer, will keep those Netflix binges free of interruption when it's introduced sometime in the next "couple of months." He was demonstrating the system's results at "Netflix House," a mansion in the hills overlooking Barcelona that the company has outfitted for the Mobile World Congress trade show. In one case, the image quality from a 555 kilobits per second (kbps) stream looked identical to one on a data link with half the bandwidth.

  • AI? (Score:3)

    by jgotts ( 2785 ) <[jgotts] [at] [gmail.com]> on Thursday March 02, 2017 @09:20AM (#53961511)

    Why are they calling it AI? That's silly.

    It's just an improved encoding scheme with better algorithms.

    Nothing new to see here. We've been improving video encoding schemes since we started encoding video.

    • Because AI is this year's great new marketing term, like 3d printing was a few minutes ago, like cloud computing was a few hours ago...

      All it means is someone can charge more for something, somewhere while us poor suckers get used to [my opinion] what most certainly will be dumbed-down lower-rez imaging.

      Watch. In a few years they'll be pushing what, to my eyes, looks like 8-bit pixellated graphics as high quality and it will be accepted. But I'm a cynic.

    • Hi, welcome to 2017. AI is now defined by the media to mean 'thing using algorithms'. In related news, algorithm is now defined to mean 'scary thing the reader probably doesn't understand'.

  • It's just (Score:3)

    by jpellino ( 202698 ) on Thursday March 02, 2017 @09:24AM (#53961537)
    middle-out.

  • I don't think that word means what you think it means...

