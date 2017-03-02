Google Increases Gmail Attachment Limit To 50MB For Recipients (betanews.com) 16
Mark Wilson, writing for BetaNews: With Gmail you can now receive attachments up to 50MB in size. It's important to note that the new attachment limit only applies to incoming email. Google would much rather you make use of Google Drive if you want to send large files to people. When it comes to sending files, you are limited to attaching up to 25MB of data in the form of one or many files. If you try to attach files that go over this limit, you'll be prompted to go down the Google Drive route instead. Not much useful, then.
Re: (Score:2)
But her broken English is almost as bad as a slashdot story submitter, and she has the personality of a overflowing garbage can on a hot summer day. Wait that's also totally like a slashdot user isn't it?
Not much useful, then. (Score:2)
Not much editor good.
Email is the wrong tool (Score:3)
If you're trying to use email to transfer files that large, you're doing it wrong.
Re: (Score:2)
Not if it works. Pretty simple.
Obviously, it doesn't work with Gmail, so you're kind of right, too.
Maybe I'm oooooolllllld... (Score:3)
I might be an old fuddy-duddy, but is it odd that I'm still irked when people email more than 1-2mb? Especially given how many file-share options exist? Until a few years ago I'd be fine with uploading a larger file to my own FTP site and sending a link to a URL, and it's so much easier now with GoogleDocs, Dropbox, etc...maybe I'm just old.
Re: (Score:2)
you're old.
but so am I, and I agree with you.
I'd prefer they add a different feature (Score:2)
Dear Google: When a Gmail user attaches a 20+ MB file to an email and types the name of a mailing list into the "To:" field, is it too much to ask that a painful jolt of electricity be sent through the keyboard and into their body?
I know a lot of sysadmins who would upvote that RFE, if given the chance.
Re: (Score:1)
In the old days I remember discussing missing assembler commands. One of them was LVK or something similar. The purpose was to provide "line voltage to keyboard" as direct user feedback...
Re: (Score:2)
Not much useful, then (Score:2)
Not much useful, then
You do know there are other email services, right? Services that might not have a cap on send file sizes. In other words, just because Gmail limits sending files over 25 MB, doesn't mean a 50 MB cap couldn't be useful to receive files from other senders.
Dear Google... (Score:2)
You don't get to choose the limits for sending to recipients. The receiving server is the one that decides what they'll accept.
Why don't know invent a way to teach Joe Six Pack about appropriate resolution and quality of photos. I'm sick of dealing with people who want to know why they can't send 20 photos, each much larger than they will ever really need thanks to the megapixel race, through email.
They don't seem to get why someone would not want to down a huge batch of files they will likely look at only