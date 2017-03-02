Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Google Increases Gmail Attachment Limit To 50MB For Recipients (betanews.com) 2

Posted by msmash
Mark Wilson, writing for BetaNews: With Gmail you can now receive attachments up to 50MB in size. It's important to note that the new attachment limit only applies to incoming email. Google would much rather you make use of Google Drive if you want to send large files to people. When it comes to sending files, you are limited to attaching up to 25MB of data in the form of one or many files. If you try to attach files that go over this limit, you'll be prompted to go down the Google Drive route instead. Not much useful, then.

Google Increases Gmail Attachment Limit To 50MB For Recipients

