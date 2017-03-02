Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! No Flash necessary and runs on all devices. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. ×
Businesses The Almighty Buck Technology IT

Fed Up Indian IT Professionals Want To Be Able To Leave Their Jobs Sooner (mashable.com)

Posted by msmash from the let-me-go dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: India's major IT firms have long required their employees to give a three-month, "non-negotiable" notice before leaving the company, but they could be soon forced to change that. Fed-up IT professionals from across India have reached out to the government, complaining that it is "unrealistic" for anyone to plan that far ahead. Over 28,000 professionals have signed a petition, addressed to the ministry of labor, to take immediate action on the matter. Part of the problem is that many companies are unwilling to wait for three months to have a person join them, many cited in the report say. Some of India's top IT firms including Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HCL, Accenture and IBM impose the three-month notice period policy on their employees.

Fed Up Indian IT Professionals Want To Be Able To Leave Their Jobs Sooner More | Reply

Fed Up Indian IT Professionals Want To Be Able To Leave Their Jobs Sooner

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

On a clear disk you can seek forever.

Close