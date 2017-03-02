Fed Up Indian IT Professionals Want To Be Able To Leave Their Jobs Sooner (mashable.com) 33
An anonymous reader shares a report: India's major IT firms have long required their employees to give a three-month, "non-negotiable" notice before leaving the company, but they could be soon forced to change that. Fed-up IT professionals from across India have reached out to the government, complaining that it is "unrealistic" for anyone to plan that far ahead. Over 28,000 professionals have signed a petition, addressed to the ministry of labor, to take immediate action on the matter. Part of the problem is that many companies are unwilling to wait for three months to have a person join them, many cited in the report say. Some of India's top IT firms including Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HCL, Accenture and IBM impose the three-month notice period policy on their employees.
That explains a lot.. (Score:2, Troll)
Indian ITers: "unrealistic" for anyone to plan that far ahead."
No wonder their software is even worse than what we in the west call spaghetti code, without any detectable design.
This is worse for many H1-B workers here in the US from major consultancies.
They sign on to 12 or 18 month commitments with penalties of thousands of dollars per month for early termination. They also can't begin work until they've provided a bond to cover this penalty. Their contracts also include provisions for binding arbitration, no class action lawsuits, a requirement to notify the employer before any legal action, and a gag clause so they can't talk about it.
I mean...except for the bonded termination clause that sounds pretty much like the job I have today in corporate america.
28k in a country of 1.25 billion (Score:5, Insightful)
So in my country of 5 million this would be... ~112 signatories. Three months is standard here in Norway, sure sometime you'd like to jump ship straight away. But on the flip side it's three months instead of two weeks if they want to get rid of you too and that means a lot when it comes to unexpectedly applying for a new job. My opinion? If your company doesn't know if they need your skills three months from now they're running a cowboy shop where you can just as easily find yourself out the door as you got in the door. It won't be that much fun when you're on the short end of that stick.
Good part of this is when companies want to do RIF they will give the person 3 months notice and then ask them not to come to office. They still get their salary while they are totally free to job search. Many get a job within a month , take 2 months vacation and join the new place. If the company wants to reduce headcount immediately they give 3 months salary in cash. (While this does not save money directly sometimes companies need to hire in a certain skill but hiring is on freeze till the bench of folks
Wha happens if an employee just stops showing up for work on their own? I assume they will be fired. Does this still need a three month cooling off period?
Re: (Score:3)
indentured servitude (Score:2)
Wait, so they cannot leave? Sounds like indentured servitude to me.
US companies have lobbied the Indian Government would be my guess. Can't have interruptions in outsourced services; the three months is to enforce transition of knowledge from one Indian IT worker to another.
Don't give them ideas.
A weak argument for American Employment-At-Will (Score:2)
You or your employer can part ways at any time for any reason. The rest of employment-at-will tilts the playing field to the employer. IMHO, the employment-at-will laws are in need of serious reform to restore a level playing field in the US.
What is their time when they are fired? (Score:2)
In Belgium the time the company gives you is twice of what you have to do. This wil also depend on how long you work somewhere.
So a standard will be that if you have to do 6 weeks when you leave, the company will have to give you 3 months notice If you have to give 6 months, the company will have to give you a year. That would mean that you probably work there for 15 years or so.
Most companies will just let you go and pay out, but by law they can require you to come that period.
