Chevrolet To Offer Unlimited Data Plan With Cars

Chevrolet has become the first carmaker to offer an unlimited data plan with its cars. From a report on BBC: The deal, for a 4G LTE data plan, applies to cars sold in the US from 3 March and will cost $20 a month. It is being offered with the help of US carrier OnStar and will see vehicles fitted with a wi-fi hotspot that connects to the web via LTE. Chevrolet said it was offering the deal because in-car data use had grown so fast. Figures gathered by Chevrolet suggest the amount of data used via wi-fi in its cars jumped by 200% last year. In 2016, it said, Chevrolet in-car hotspots had handled about four million gigabytes of data. The LTE-based hotspots are available across the entire range of vehicles made by Chevrolet.
garage parking + wifi extender (Score:5, Interesting)
Home wifi for $20/mo!
Brb buying a cheap GM
Re: garage parking + wifi extender (Score:3)
Yeah, I wonder how much they are going to let you download before they start throttling your account.
Otherwise, you'll have some jerk downloading a Terabyte of porn off of BitTorrent every month and slowing down everyone on the cell phone tower.
Re: (Score:2)
I guess it's pretty simple : Is the engine on? No? -> No wifi.
Re: (Score:3)
Skip the car, just get the SIM.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Umm... You could already get a stand alone unlimited hotspot for $20/mo thru att.
And no garage parking needed you can buy a house adapter for it.
Though with the new unlimited plan att has out today it appears you can even use a LTE home Internet and phone and still have unlimited.
Re: (Score:2)
No at&t, verizon, sprint, t mobile coverage?
Yet you can get DSL thats fked up.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Tethering is usually limited to 10gb then throttled if offered
Tmobile offers unlimited full speed hotspot on phone at an added charge but is otherwise also limited to the same 10GB
Re: (Score:2)
Get an unlocked phone. They have no way of knowing, data is data.
Re: (Score:2)
Get an unlocked phone. They have no way of knowing, data is data.
I'm curious - what difference does an unlocked phone make?
Worthless Looking Hole Alice (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Is that coherent to anyone?
Re: (Score:1)
Just drive (Score:4, Interesting)
I can only see a niche need for data in a car. Frankly I want my dash simplified down to the basics again. I don't want menus, I want a few key knobs and tactile buttons I can feel without taking my eye off the road. Give me a car without all this BS. Most of it will be obsolete long before the car is worn out, which is a major problem.
Re: (Score:2)
Get an older car and fix it. It's not complicated. The only thing stopping you is your ego.
Re: (Score:2)
That's your ego talking. Can't accept how much you overpay for cars to make yourself feel a tiny bit less empty.
Re: (Score:2)
Exactly: 'ego' and the closely related 'virtue signaling'.
Re: (Score:2)
Downloading traffic info to the real-time updated GPS so you can avoid construction work, streaming the radio signal rather than going OTA, maybe listening to a streamed audio book instead, built-in VoIP so you don't need to fiddle with your phone
...
Re: (Score:2)
..or you can throw some mp3s on a flash drive, plug it in the usb port, and pay attention to driving instead of driving yourself to distraction. Use your phone if you have to for gps, but really you should be able to navigate well without it.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I'm good with just a DVD player but I can see the value in streaming from Amazon or Netflix, probably at a lower quality though.
How about a privacy model? (Score:1)
That doesn't come with 'free' built-in tracking?
Oh fun (Score:3)
I hope the security is better than I expect it to be. Roving hotspots with mediocre credentials could make for some interesting future problems. If someone comes up with a reliable way to crack the current wireless encryption standards any time in the next 10 years some of these vehicles will still be on the road. At least with an uplink they can theoretically update the firmware, but given the examples of just about every company I've dealt with, especially companies that make "smart" anything, I'd be surprised if that happened.
As Always, Someone has to say it. (Score:1)
Roaming??? or drive out side of usa and 1GB = new (Score:2)
Roaming??? or drive out side of usa and 1GB = new car is roaming fees.
What about a complete opt-out of this? (Score:2, Interesting)
Is it even an option to have none of this wireless tethering to known-flawed automaker systems that aren't designed with a lick of security in mind?
Re: (Score:2)
..and if they all include this on all their models?
It's a trap! (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
>> cars have been this way for years now, where ya been?
Not all cars/brands by a long way. Tesla and GM are by far the worst offenders though. My "toy" car I just use for fun/at weekends (2008 Jaguar XKR) definately doesn't have any always-connected or "phone home" crap in it.
>> you actually have to go all the way back to mid-90s and earlier if you want to avoid even the earliest models that had some sort of tracking built-in.
Thats fine by me. Most of the time I drive a 1997 4runner with nearly
Re: (Score:2)
I phoned GM about 6 months ago with the following question: "Which model car do any of their brands make that I can buy without onStar being already installed?".
Once the agent got over their quite large initial shock that anyone could even possibly want such a thing, and yes I actually did mean what I was asking for, they went away to research it.
I got a call back about 30 minutes later with the news that there isn't a single car in all of Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC's entire range where OnStar is even
Why? (Score:2)
Why would someone pay for a WiFi hotspot that you can't take out of the car when you can have a smartphone that fits in your pocket?
Re: (Score:2)
Because GM want to include something in your car that they can get continue to charge you monthly payments for, and you have already been sufficiency brainwashed with FUD about "extra safety" etc that you are now a good little consumer sheep.
Re: (Score:2)
Why would someone pay for a WiFi hotspot that you can't take out of the car when you can have a smartphone that fits in your pocket?
Because kids. And better reception. We're on a shared data plan. Road trips can use a lot. If I can have them use wifi in my truck from an unlimited plan, then I don't have to worry they'll burn through our shared data and we will *all* be on 2G speeds until the bill resets. Also, I've found the hotspot in my Silverado gets better reception in low/spotty reception areas then my phone does.
And also for dashcams with cloud support!!! I had the Onstar LTE trial for the few 3 months I had the truck. My Blackvue dashcam burned through 4Gb in about 2 weeks on a road trip. With this, I can still let my dashcam upload and still have my shared data plan for my phones.
Re: (Score:2)
I might be interested in something like this. My wife uses an ancient voice-only prepaid cell phone ($20/year on a grandfathered T-Mobile plan). Having an in-car hotspot would mean being able to use her iPad when I'm not in the car with my phone. (She listens to podcasts while driving, and our son like to use the iPad, too.)
I could see lots of similar family situations where tethering to a cell phone isn't always an option or isn't a desirable option, and the $20/month works out to the best deal for prov
Truly Unlimited or Unlimited then Throttled (Score:2)
Yea. OnStar. Not really yea. (Score:2)