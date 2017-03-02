Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Communications Transportation IT Technology

Chevrolet To Offer Unlimited Data Plan With Cars

Posted by msmash
Chevrolet has become the first carmaker to offer an unlimited data plan with its cars. From a report on BBC: The deal, for a 4G LTE data plan, applies to cars sold in the US from 3 March and will cost $20 a month. It is being offered with the help of US carrier OnStar and will see vehicles fitted with a wi-fi hotspot that connects to the web via LTE. Chevrolet said it was offering the deal because in-car data use had grown so fast. Figures gathered by Chevrolet suggest the amount of data used via wi-fi in its cars jumped by 200% last year. In 2016, it said, Chevrolet in-car hotspots had handled about four million gigabytes of data. The LTE-based hotspots are available across the entire range of vehicles made by Chevrolet.

Chevrolet To Offer Unlimited Data Plan With Cars

  • garage parking + wifi extender (Score:5, Interesting)

    by dknj ( 441802 ) on Thursday March 02, 2017 @12:27PM (#53963071) Journal

    Home wifi for $20/mo!

    Brb buying a cheap GM

    • Yeah, I wonder how much they are going to let you download before they start throttling your account.

      Otherwise, you'll have some jerk downloading a Terabyte of porn off of BitTorrent every month and slowing down everyone on the cell phone tower.

    • Skip the car, just get the SIM.

      • I've read tales of people using SIMs associated with store demo accounts for years for free... it'd be amusing to see people looking for networking hardware at the Pick 'n Pull type places.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by sims 2 ( 994794 )

      Umm... You could already get a stand alone unlimited hotspot for $20/mo thru att.

      And no garage parking needed you can buy a house adapter for it.

      Though with the new unlimited plan att has out today it appears you can even use a LTE home Internet and phone and still have unlimited.

    • I guess the Wi-Fi will only be available when the engine is running, or the car is turned on. It will cost you so much in gas to keep your wifi running that you'd better stick with your ISP.
  • GM/Chevy has a real car problem, batteries and fuel cells. Now I understand the engineering, But GM/Chevy's personal heart burn is IP-Law. Maybe, just maybe more rational minds can lead.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Tailhook ( 98486 )

      Is that coherent to anyone?

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        You’ve got to be kidding me. I’ve been further even more decided to use even go need to do look more as anyone can. Can you really be far even as decided half as much to use go wish for that? My guess is that when one really been far even as decided once to use even go want, it is then that he has really been far even as decided to use even go want to do look more like. It’s just common sense.

  • Just drive (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Moof123 ( 1292134 ) on Thursday March 02, 2017 @12:34PM (#53963157)

    I can only see a niche need for data in a car. Frankly I want my dash simplified down to the basics again. I don't want menus, I want a few key knobs and tactile buttons I can feel without taking my eye off the road. Give me a car without all this BS. Most of it will be obsolete long before the car is worn out, which is a major problem.

    • Get an older car and fix it. It's not complicated. The only thing stopping you is your ego.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Calydor ( 739835 )

      Downloading traffic info to the real-time updated GPS so you can avoid construction work, streaming the radio signal rather than going OTA, maybe listening to a streamed audio book instead, built-in VoIP so you don't need to fiddle with your phone ...

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by epyT-R ( 613989 )

        ..or you can throw some mp3s on a flash drive, plug it in the usb port, and pay attention to driving instead of driving yourself to distraction. Use your phone if you have to for gps, but really you should be able to navigate well without it.

    • You're not alone, friend. All these people with all their built-in distractions in their cars, giving them excuses to be poor drivers, are what are getting so-called 'self driving cars' eventually forced on us.

  • How about a privacy model? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    That doesn't come with 'free' built-in tracking?

  • Oh fun (Score:3)

    by jdunn14 ( 455930 ) <jdunn AT iguanaworks DOT net> on Thursday March 02, 2017 @12:36PM (#53963171) Homepage

    I hope the security is better than I expect it to be. Roving hotspots with mediocre credentials could make for some interesting future problems. If someone comes up with a reliable way to crack the current wireless encryption standards any time in the next 10 years some of these vehicles will still be on the road. At least with an uplink they can theoretically update the firmware, but given the examples of just about every company I've dealt with, especially companies that make "smart" anything, I'd be surprised if that happened.

  • Wonder how secure this is.....

  • Roaming??? or drive out side of usa and 1GB = new car is roaming fees.

  • What about a complete opt-out of this? (Score:2, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Is it even an option to have none of this wireless tethering to known-flawed automaker systems that aren't designed with a lick of security in mind?

  • It's a trap! (Score:3)

    by Nkwe ( 604125 ) on Thursday March 02, 2017 @12:52PM (#53963375)
    If you sign up for this, you sign up for all of your location data and the operational parameters of your car being constantly uploaded and sold to the highest bidder. Actually the trap has already been sprung and that data (or some of it) is already being uploaded. The real trap is that with this you get to pay for the privilege of giving up your privacy.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by JustNiz ( 692889 )

      I phoned GM about 6 months ago with the following question: "Which model car do any of their brands make that I can buy without onStar being already installed?".
      Once the agent got over their quite large initial shock that anyone could even possibly want such a thing, and yes I actually did mean what I was asking for, they went away to research it.
      I got a call back about 30 minutes later with the news that there isn't a single car in all of Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC's entire range where OnStar is even

  • Why would someone pay for a WiFi hotspot that you can't take out of the car when you can have a smartphone that fits in your pocket?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by JustNiz ( 692889 )

      Because GM want to include something in your car that they can get continue to charge you monthly payments for, and you have already been sufficiency brainwashed with FUD about "extra safety" etc that you are now a good little consumer sheep.

    • Why would someone pay for a WiFi hotspot that you can't take out of the car when you can have a smartphone that fits in your pocket?

      Because kids. And better reception. We're on a shared data plan. Road trips can use a lot. If I can have them use wifi in my truck from an unlimited plan, then I don't have to worry they'll burn through our shared data and we will *all* be on 2G speeds until the bill resets. Also, I've found the hotspot in my Silverado gets better reception in low/spotty reception areas then my phone does.

      • Why would someone pay for a WiFi hotspot that you can't take out of the car when you can have a smartphone that fits in your pocket?

        Because kids. And better reception. We're on a shared data plan. Road trips can use a lot. If I can have them use wifi in my truck from an unlimited plan, then I don't have to worry they'll burn through our shared data and we will *all* be on 2G speeds until the bill resets. Also, I've found the hotspot in my Silverado gets better reception in low/spotty reception areas then my phone does.

        And also for dashcams with cloud support!!! I had the Onstar LTE trial for the few 3 months I had the truck. My Blackvue dashcam burned through 4Gb in about 2 weeks on a road trip. With this, I can still let my dashcam upload and still have my shared data plan for my phones.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by crow ( 16139 )

      I might be interested in something like this. My wife uses an ancient voice-only prepaid cell phone ($20/year on a grandfathered T-Mobile plan). Having an in-car hotspot would mean being able to use her iPad when I'm not in the car with my phone. (She listens to podcasts while driving, and our son like to use the iPad, too.)

      I could see lots of similar family situations where tethering to a cell phone isn't always an option or isn't a desirable option, and the $20/month works out to the best deal for prov

  • I guess we'll have to wait til tomorrow to know for sure, but all the cellular carriers are saying "unlimited" but they really mean xxGB of data then we slow you down to 2G speeds until your bill cycle resets. I've scoured the Onstar, Chevy, and AT&T sites, but there's no details... no * with a link at the bottom stating the terms. Personally, I think the $20 will depend on what you really get. Right now on Onstar.com its 4Gb for $20 a month. So if the new "unlimited" is 4Gb then throttled to 2G speeds
  • I have a barely used 2015 Chevy that I bought recently. It has OnStar. I like the car a lot. I don't like OnStar. In my car I can connect my cell phone to the car audio system by Bluetooth but I can either only connect it to answer phone calls or I can connect it only to stream music from it. Not both from the same device - only one of those per connected device. So I opted to answer phone calls. I have come to realize that OnStar is deliberately designed crippled service and the reason they do that

