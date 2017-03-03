Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Google Android

Google Will Release a New Pixel Phone this Year (engadget.com)

Posted by msmash from the shape-of-things-to-come dept.
An anonymous reader shares an Engadget report: The Pixel represents Google's first proper foray into the smartphone market, allowing the search giant to directly compete with Apple and cement Android's reputation as a premium platform. While sales have been steady, it's been particularly hard to get a hold of one due to component shortages. That hasn't dampened the company's plans to continue investing in its own smartphones, though: according to Rick Osterloh, VP of Hardware at Google, there will be a successor to the Pixel this year and will continue to carry a high price tag.

Google Will Release a New Pixel Phone this Year

Close