Google Will Release a New Pixel Phone this Year (engadget.com)
An anonymous reader shares an Engadget report: The Pixel represents Google's first proper foray into the smartphone market, allowing the search giant to directly compete with Apple and cement Android's reputation as a premium platform. While sales have been steady, it's been particularly hard to get a hold of one due to component shortages. That hasn't dampened the company's plans to continue investing in its own smartphones, though: according to Rick Osterloh, VP of Hardware at Google, there will be a successor to the Pixel this year and will continue to carry a high price tag.
Google Will Release a New Pixel Phone this Year More | Reply Login
Google Will Release a New Pixel Phone this Year
Related Links Top of the: day, week, month.
Slashdot Top Deals