Amazon Outage Cost S&P 500 Companies $150M (axios.com) 41
From a report on Axios: Cyence, an economic modeling platform, shared some data with Axios that show the ramifications: Losses of $150 million for S&P 500 companies. Losses of $160 million for U.S. financial services companies using the infrastructure.
Maybe you should own your hardware (Score:2)
Yeah because self hosted hardware never goes down. Totally rock solid. I don't know why everyone doesn't host their own stuff so that nothing can go wrong.
I understand what you mean.
However... The more you have your stuff together the easier it is to reach absurdly high levels of availability at affordable costs. Automatic host fail over, automatic site fail over, etc...
How nice. And when the employee that put all that together leaves to company for greener pastures or to pursue his dreams and when you have to replace him on short notice, that setup falls apart. Likewise, when you suddenly need to quadruple your capacity because of some business decision, you lack the staff and resourc
It's also perfectly possible for a large enough organization to run separate datacenters at facilities in different geograp
If you outsource, you can blame the service provider. If you do it internally, you take the blame yourself. No wonder the cloud is so popular.
Re: (Score:3)
We felt the effect of the Amazon issue through a service that we've contracted-for. That service provider gets no special consideration in our judgement of them just because the entity they subbed-out to went down.
True, but anything from the extra staff to your data center flooding would. And if you total all of that up across S&P 500 companies, you likely end up with bigger total losses.
In different words, your advice is penny wise and pound foolish.
Skip the summary next time... (Score:2)
Summary is actually the entire article. I'm absolutely blown away. I guess I shouldn't be, but holy shit. How did an article with no content get linked to?
This appears to be nothing but opportunistic marketing BS from Cyence.
Posting a comment that says no more than the subject would be silly. No need for a one-line summary.
Re: What I wonder is.... (Score:1)
They use MS Azure.
probably cause it was replicated to all regions unlike some of the data that was only in the region affected cause customers didn't want to pay more $$$
Negligence? (Score:1)
If Amazon can be considered negligent by failing to put a competent person in charge of whatever operation it was that caused the outage, companies should be able to recover lost revenue and profit from Amazon.
Contractual indemnity does not shield against negligence.
Really? (Score:2)
I think that money was just never made. It didn't cost them anything, other than not meeting earnings expectations.
It only cost them money if they spent something.
That's not true! I don't even use Amazon's systems but I suffered a loss of $150K!
Amazon, please send 117 Bitcoins to 1LHuLKyHDndUdjgKUsmfAG8tDnXZ5fTuUA to compensate for my imagined losses. Thank you.
Re: (Score:3)
I think it's even more overstated than that.
Without having any indicator other than that link to an article a couple of lines long, we have no info.
Without having any indicator other than that link to an article a couple of lines long, we have no info.

Is the $150 million value the "normal throughput of transactions during the regular operation of that same time frame that the outage occurred? Because if so, I highly doubt they lost that much. I tried to place an order somewhere during that outage. There was an error. So i tried again later and placed my order. The company lost nothing in regards to my or
I tend to agree with you. Particularly when it comes to folks like the RIAA and MPAA talking about "losses" due to copyright infringement. That's clearly a case of theoretical profits that they didn't take. Would be great if I could write off my theoretical profits as losses on my taxes!
But in this case they may well have spent money. Expenses and costs tend to be there regardless of whether you're making money. So it's likely that these companies had pretty high money outflow which was not making a re
He has ordered all of this "cloud" nonsense to be banned, as not Great Enough for America.
I thought Trump blamed Obama for the outage?
Hillary wiped the server.
We hear this sort of statistic a lot but I have to ask, did they REALLY?
Anyone with experience with this sort of thing understand how fluffy these numbers are, based on statistics, some WAG, etc.
For example:
We processed $1 million orders per hour.
We were down for 3 hours.
Ergo we "lost" $3 million.
In fact, no such thing is true. At least, not like someone poured $3 million in cash into a furnace and actually LOST the money.
First, there's the missed opportunity sales. What you're talking about in fact is pu
Terrible development practices cost $150m. (Score:2)
S&P Companies Lost but Small Businesses Gained (Score:1)
That's very questionable (Score:2)
Serious companies that host anything have Service License Agreements that can cover response times, escalations, downtime, systems affected, resolution times etc etc.
Even if this is not strictly covered in a contractual, legally binding SLA Amazon would do well to pony up something for the big boys.
Now, if you jump through all the SLAs, backups, insurance and DR/backups then you may find the impact was minuscule.
Of course if you host with AWS and wee affected you cry wolf, claim damages are in thousan
Next time they'll use their own data centers (Score:2)
you'd be amazed (Score:2)
You'd be amazed at how much money a rainstorm costs the country. Or a heatwave. Or a cold virus.
Gee, what a shame (Score:1)