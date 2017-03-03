Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! No Flash necessary and runs on all devices. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. ×
Businesses IT Technology

Amazon Outage Cost S&P 500 Companies $150M (axios.com) 41

Posted by msmash from the aftermath dept.
From a report on Axios: Cyence, an economic modeling platform, shared some data with Axios that show the ramifications: Losses of $150 million for S&P 500 companies. Losses of $160 million for U.S. financial services companies using the infrastructure.

Amazon Outage Cost S&P 500 Companies $150M More | Reply

Amazon Outage Cost S&P 500 Companies $150M

Comments Filter:
  • If you took responsibility for your own hardware resources, this wouldn't have been an issue for you.
    • If you ever get to management and you have to answer for errors of your subordinates your opinion will change.

    • Yeah because self hosted hardware never goes down. Totally rock solid. I don't know why everyone doesn't host their own stuff so that nothing can go wrong.

      • I understand what you mean.

        However... The more you have your stuff together the easier it is to reach absurdly high levels of availability at affordable costs. Automatic host fail over, automatic site fail over, etc...

        Then again not many have.

        • However... The more you have your stuff together the easier it is to reach absurdly high levels of availability at affordable costs. Automatic host fail over, automatic site fail over, etc...

          How nice. And when the employee that put all that together leaves to company for greener pastures or to pursue his dreams and when you have to replace him on short notice, that setup falls apart. Likewise, when you suddenly need to quadruple your capacity because of some business decision, you lack the staff and resourc

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by TWX ( 665546 )
        Our locally-hosted AS/400 has not had an unscheduled outage in something like fifteen years, and that includes at least one full hardware migration. Mind you, there's only one local admin left that knows how to read the chicken bones and tea leaves to run the thing, but it's not exactly impossible to have excellent availability when the right platforms are chosen and are maintained.

        It's also perfectly possible for a large enough organization to run separate datacenters at facilities in different geograp

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Jaime2 ( 824950 )

      If you outsource, you can blame the service provider. If you do it internally, you take the blame yourself. No wonder the cloud is so popular.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by TWX ( 665546 )
        Because blame-storming works when your entire company's service is entirely offline and now your customers leave you.

        We felt the effect of the Amazon issue through a service that we've contracted-for. That service provider gets no special consideration in our judgement of them just because the entity they subbed-out to went down.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Jaime2 ( 824950 )
          It doesn't work out for the company, but IT managers do use this excuse regularly. I'm not suggesting that it's a good thing, just that management seems to be more about avoiding blame than providing solutions.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by creimer ( 824291 )
      Owning the backend isn't a cure all. When I was an intern at Fujitsu in the late 1990's, I discovered the crash bug on the test server and could reproduce it 100%. My supervisor couldn't reproduce the bug even though we took turns at the keyboard. He approved the patch for production. The servers crashed 24 hours later. The engineers determined that a deep fix was required, forcing the server offline for three days and costing $250K in lost revenues. I wasn't offered a job when my internship expired. One-th

    • If you took responsibility for your own hardware resources, this wouldn't have been an issue for you.

      True, but anything from the extra staff to your data center flooding would. And if you total all of that up across S&P 500 companies, you likely end up with bigger total losses.

      In different words, your advice is penny wise and pound foolish.

  • I think the title says it all. No need to add a one-line summary with the link.

    • Summary is actually the entire article. I'm absolutely blown away. I guess I shouldn't be, but holy shit. How did an article with no content get linked to?

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by msauve ( 701917 )
        Yeah, nothing about how they got to that number? Did they consider that while there was certainly business which didn't happen during the outage, it may have simply been time-shifted to a few hours later?

        This appears to be nothing but opportunistic marketing BS from Cyence.

    • Posting a comment that says no more than the subject would be silly. No need for a one-line summary.

  • Negligence? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    If Amazon can be considered negligent by failing to put a competent person in charge of whatever operation it was that caused the outage, companies should be able to recover lost revenue and profit from Amazon.

    Contractual indemnity does not shield against negligence.

  • I think that money was just never made. It didn't cost them anything, other than not meeting earnings expectations.

    It only cost them money if they spent something.

    • That's not true! I don't even use Amazon's systems but I suffered a loss of $150K!

      Amazon, please send 117 Bitcoins to 1LHuLKyHDndUdjgKUsmfAG8tDnXZ5fTuUA to compensate for my imagined losses. Thank you.

    • I think it's even more overstated than that.

      Without having any indicator other than that link to an article a couple of lines long, we have no info.

      Is the $150 million value the "normal throughput of transactions during the regular operation of that same time frame that the outage occurred? Because if so, I highly doubt they lost that much. I tried to place an order somewhere during that outage. There was an error. So i tried again later and placed my order. The company lost nothing in regards to my or

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by caseih ( 160668 )

      I tend to agree with you. Particularly when it comes to folks like the RIAA and MPAA talking about "losses" due to copyright infringement. That's clearly a case of theoretical profits that they didn't take. Would be great if I could write off my theoretical profits as losses on my taxes!

      But in this case they may well have spent money. Expenses and costs tend to be there regardless of whether you're making money. So it's likely that these companies had pretty high money outflow which was not making a re

  • We hear this sort of statistic a lot but I have to ask, did they REALLY?

    Anyone with experience with this sort of thing understand how fluffy these numbers are, based on statistics, some WAG, etc.

    For example:
    We processed $1 million orders per hour.
    We were down for 3 hours.
    Ergo we "lost" $3 million.

    In fact, no such thing is true. At least, not like someone poured $3 million in cash into a furnace and actually LOST the money.

    First, there's the missed opportunity sales. What you're talking about in fact is pu

  • If your systems are *that* important, you should mirror them across multiple geographic locations. I've seen the same story in multiple forms several times now. The cloud is not a magical place in the ether. There is a computer somewhere with your code on it. That computer can catch fire, lose power, be destroyed in a hurricane, etc. This is what happens when you don't account for that reality.
  • Instead of buying from Amazon, all those customers bought from the small business website selling the same items. That $150 million didn't just disappear.

  • Serious companies that host anything have Service License Agreements that can cover response times, escalations, downtime, systems affected, resolution times etc etc.

    Even if this is not strictly covered in a contractual, legally binding SLA Amazon would do well to pony up something for the big boys.

    Now, if you jump through all the SLAs, backups, insurance and DR/backups then you may find the impact was minuscule.

    Of course if you host with AWS and wee affected you cry wolf, claim damages are in thousan
  • And not someone else's. The so called "could". It vanishes as a cloud of smoke!

  • You'd be amazed at how much money a rainstorm costs the country. Or a heatwave. Or a cold virus.

  • Here, let me pull out the world's most violin for you, and use my thumb and index player to play it.

Slashdot Top Deals

Retirement means that when someone says "Have a nice day", you actually have a shot at it.

Close