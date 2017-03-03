Amazon Outage Cost S&P 500 Companies $150M (axios.com) 17
From a report on Axios: Cyence, an economic modeling platform, shared some data with Axios that show the ramifications: Losses of $150 million for S&P 500 companies. Losses of $160 million for U.S. financial services companies using the infrastructure.
Yeah because self hosted hardware never goes down. Totally rock solid. I don't know why everyone doesn't host their own stuff so that nothing can go wrong.
If you outsource, you can blame the service provider. If you do it internally, you take the blame yourself. No wonder the cloud is so popular.
probably cause it was replicated to all regions unlike some of the data that was only in the region affected cause customers didn't want to pay more $$$
I think that money was just never made. It didn't cost them anything, other than not meeting earnings expectations.
It only cost them money if they spent something.
That's not true! I don't even use Amazon's systems but I suffered a loss of $150K!
Amazon, please send 117 Bitcoins to 1LHuLKyHDndUdjgKUsmfAG8tDnXZ5fTuUA to compensate for my imagined losses. Thank you.
I think it's even more overstated than that.
Without having any indicator other than that link to an article a couple of lines long, we have no info.
Is the $150 million value the "normal throughput of transactions during the regular operation of that same time frame that the outage occurred? Because if so, I highly doubt they lost that much. I tried to place an order somewhere during that outage. There was an error. So i tried again later and placed my order. The company lost nothing in regards to my or
We hear this sort of statistic a lot but I have to ask, did they REALLY?
Anyone with experience with this sort of thing understand how fluffy these numbers are, based on statistics, some WAG, etc.
We processed $1 million orders per hour.
We were down for 3 hours.
Ergo we "lost" $3 million.
In fact, no such thing is true. At least, not like someone poured $3 million in cash into a furnace and actually LOST the money.
First, there's the missed opportunity sales. What you're talking about in fact is pu
Terrible development practices cost $150m. (Score:2)