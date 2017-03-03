Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Amazon Outage Cost S&P 500 Companies $150M

Posted by msmash from the aftermath dept.
From a report on Axios: Cyence, an economic modeling platform, shared some data with Axios that show the ramifications: Losses of $150 million for S&P 500 companies. Losses of $160 million for U.S. financial services companies using the infrastructure.

  • If you took responsibility for your own hardware resources, this wouldn't have been an issue for you.
    • If you ever get to management and you have to answer for errors of your subordinates your opinion will change.

    • Yeah because self hosted hardware never goes down. Totally rock solid. I don't know why everyone doesn't host their own stuff so that nothing can go wrong.

      by Jaime2 ( 824950 )

      If you outsource, you can blame the service provider. If you do it internally, you take the blame yourself. No wonder the cloud is so popular.

  • I think the title says it all. No need to add a one-line summary with the link.

  • I think that money was just never made. It didn't cost them anything, other than not meeting earnings expectations.

    It only cost them money if they spent something.

    • That's not true! I don't even use Amazon's systems but I suffered a loss of $150K!

      Amazon, please send 117 Bitcoins to 1LHuLKyHDndUdjgKUsmfAG8tDnXZ5fTuUA to compensate for my imagined losses. Thank you.

    • I think it's even more overstated than that.

      Without having any indicator other than that link to an article a couple of lines long, we have no info.

      Is the $150 million value the "normal throughput of transactions during the regular operation of that same time frame that the outage occurred? Because if so, I highly doubt they lost that much. I tried to place an order somewhere during that outage. There was an error. So i tried again later and placed my order. The company lost nothing in regards to my or

  • We hear this sort of statistic a lot but I have to ask, did they REALLY?

    Anyone with experience with this sort of thing understand how fluffy these numbers are, based on statistics, some WAG, etc.

    For example:
    We processed $1 million orders per hour.
    We were down for 3 hours.
    Ergo we "lost" $3 million.

    In fact, no such thing is true. At least, not like someone poured $3 million in cash into a furnace and actually LOST the money.

    First, there's the missed opportunity sales. What you're talking about in fact is pu

  • If your systems are *that* important, you should mirror them across multiple geographic locations. I've seen the same story in multiple forms several times now. The cloud is not a magical place in the ether. There is a computer somewhere with your code on it. That computer can catch fire, lose power, be destroyed in a hurricane, etc. This is what happens when you don't account for that reality.

