Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! No Flash necessary and runs on all devices. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. ×
Businesses IT Technology

Amazon Outage Cost S&P 500 Companies $150M (axios.com) 10

Posted by msmash from the aftermath dept.
From a report on Axios: Cyence, an economic modeling platform, shared some data with Axios that show the ramifications: Losses of $150 million for S&P 500 companies. Losses of $160 million for U.S. financial services companies using the infrastructure.

Amazon Outage Cost S&P 500 Companies $150M More | Reply

Amazon Outage Cost S&P 500 Companies $150M

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

Mr. Cole's Axiom: The sum of the intelligence on the planet is a constant; the population is growing.

Close