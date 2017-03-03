Amazon Outage Cost S&P 500 Companies $150M (axios.com) 10
From a report on Axios: Cyence, an economic modeling platform, shared some data with Axios that show the ramifications: Losses of $150 million for S&P 500 companies. Losses of $160 million for U.S. financial services companies using the infrastructure.
I think that money was just never made. It didn't cost them anything, other than not meeting earnings expectations.
It only cost them money if they spent something.