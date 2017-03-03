Why Typography Matters -- Especially At The Oscars (freecodecamp.com) 52
An anonymous reader shares a blog post: There's one thing the Academy possibly didn't consider, or forgot, for this year's winner cards: typography. First, it's legible, you can tell all the letters apart. Second, it's somewhat readable, but the visual weight of "Moonlight" and the producers are equal and blend together. Lastly, even though it is just a winner's card, it's not visually appealing. I think it's fair to say it's objectively bland. That's horrible typography. Of course, anyone could've made the same honest error! You are on television with millions of people around the world watching. You are a little nervous, and you have to read a card. You will most likely read it from top to bottom (visual hierarchy) without questioning whether the card is right. That look on Warren's face was, "This says 'Emma Stone' on it." Faye must've skipped that part and was caught up in the excitement and just blurted out, "La La Land." I don't blame Faye or Warren for this. This was the fault of two entities: whoever was in charge of the design of the winning card (Was it really a design? C'mon), and the unfortunate person who handed them the wrong envelope. A clearly designed card and envelope (don't even get me started on that gold on red envelope) would've prevented this. The blogger, Benjamin Bannister (a creative consultant for old and new media), adds that there were essentially three things wrong with the card in question: Oscars logo need not to be at the top of the card. The category, "Best Acress" was at the bottom, and in small print. And, the winner's name, the main thing that should be read, is the same size as the second line and given equal weight.
Re: (Score:2)
You have Leftist
The building
Re: (Score:2)
As has Elvis
Create multiple barriers to failure (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3)
Splash it on a big screen and let the audience read the answer in unison like on Family Feud.
Re: (Score:2)
Put the whole list on a publicly-available web page, and then fix the page if someone notices and reports an error.
Re: (Score:2)
Send an Amber Alert, a Weather Bulletin, and a Tweet to the whole goddam planet.
Re: (Score:1)
You may be on to something there. That's worked for Steve Harvey for years. However if you ask him to read the winner from an envelope it's a crap shoot.
Re: (Score:2)
Best Picture of 2016, 4 nominees on the board, survey says ????
(evil grin)
Re: (Score:2)
it's already been done. the auditors are supposed to memorize all the winners in all the categories. but word on some TMZ type blogs is that the two partners assigned to the event this year were too busy snapping pictures and looking at the stars and their near naked bodies
Re: (Score:2)
it's already been done. the auditors are supposed to memorize all the winners in all the categories. but word on some TMZ type blogs is that the two partners assigned to the event this year were too busy snapping pictures and looking at the stars and their near naked bodies
True, but memorizing the names doesn't fix giving out the wrong card. All it does is ensure a mistake gets corrected.
" Faye must've skipped that part" (Score:5, Interesting)
Wrong.
There was a whole backstory of Faye and Warren fighting over who got to read Best Picture. Warren eventually conceded to her; he would open the envelope, and Faye would read the name.
When he looked at the card and started stalling, Faye freaked out that he was going to read the name, so she read it as soon as she was able to see the title.
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
Plus - Warren had apparently presented two times before, had a rough idea what he was looking for; you can see his confusion. Faye apparently had never presented before, had less of an idea what should "look" right. A quick glance at the card, she saw and read the title.
Plus, the category is as the article mentions, in tiny type at the bottom of the card. Presumably both these old fogies were not wearing their reading glasses. (76 and 80 years old) The category may have been the least readable part of th
Re: (Score:1)
In related news ... (Score:2)
... Cowboy Neal wins every Oscars category.
Viral Marketing? (Score:2)
When I first read the story on the front page of basically every newspaper, my immediate thought was that it was a publicity stunt. Maybe it wasn't, but I know that I - and many of my friends - didn't care about the oscars this year until that story popped up. Whether this was 'fake news' or not, we are most definitely entering a strange new world, where information is more readily available than ever, but more unreliable than ever.
Re: (Score:2)
From what I've heard, one of the PwC accountants was busy tweeting backstage. He was distracted and handed Warren the wrong envelope. The rest is now Oscar history.
MegaFLICKS (Score:1)
Hindsight (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
As I told my son after he fried my laptop a couple of days ago (plugged the power cable into a USB slot because he wasn't paying attention), it's not whether you make a mistake or not, it's whether you learn from it. In my son's case, it's "pay attention when plugging in electrical devices." In PwC's case, it might be "don't tweet while handing the envelopes out" or "design the envelopes/cards to more easily convey their information."
Re: (Score:2)
>plugged the power cable into a USB slot because he wasn't paying attention
How??!
Re: (Score:2)
He would have totally designed this card right the first time. PWC probably just had some low level employee
Re: (Score:2)
I believe it was all on the 2 employees (who are now banned from working the Oscars). It's been reported that they were the only ones allowed to have knowledge of the winners - they were responsible for everything, beginning with tallying the votes, through handing out the envelopes.
Why Typography Matters ... (Score:2)
... It Doesn't To Me And Stuff.
Re: (Score:2)
Really? You can't think of any situations [squarespace.com] where clear, concise communications are important?
Why Anything Matters (Score:2)
There's some famous quote about CS having two hard problems: naming things, and cache-invalidation functions. This is an example of getting a cache-invalidation function wrong.
By formatting the card foolishly, the announcers used a bad cache value (they read quickly, saw a movie title and concluded that the movie title was the desired value) instead of doing the more expensive thing (saying "Oops, cache miss. We have the best actress card here but we need the best picture one"). Font and layout geeks are t
Why The Oscars Matter ... (Score:2)
... umm, well, uh,
..., you see, ... er ...
Re: (Score:2)
They don't.
So we should just shut them down and send all the people who work for them to design cockpit interfaces for Boeing.
That's what you get (Score:1)
That's what you get for not using Comic Sans like every decent graphic designer would have. Amateurs.
Idiot Proofing... (Score:2)
...can help a lot, but let's keep in mind that there is ALWAYS a better idiot out there.
"unfortunate person"? (Score:2)
It is being reported that Brian Cullinan, who handed out the wrong envelope, was distracted because he was tweeting on his phone despite having been warned not to do so. If this is true, he was negligent, not unfortunate.
Re: (Score:2)
it is design not typography (Score:2)
Good advice to apply in practice (Score:3)
The article makes a very persuasive case, one that I think many of us can apply in our work as well. You don't have to be a graphic designer or work in graphic design to be able to extract these principles and apply them to your profession.
1. Mitigate the chance of error across every step in the process. Build in fail-safes. The media has placed the lion's share of the blame on the PwC accountants, and it's fair to say they were largely responsible ("you had ONE job"). But there are other steps in the process, ways of building in fail-safe mechanisms, as this article demonstrates.
2. Anticipate the impact of human error. Having two accountants, two sets of envelopes, having them memorize the list of winners, is a good thing, but we see here that this failed because when the awards ceremony is live, people might not be as level-headed as they would normally be. There's a lot going on, and the possibility of error as a result of distractions is greater. Ironically, having multiple sets of envelopes is part of the reason why this error occurred, so there must be careful thought toward building the aforementioned redundancy in a way that doesn't inadvertently create additional modes of failure.
3. Good communication design always places the most important piece of information front and center. This is true whether you work in traditional print, or new media design, or user interface design. And the need for effective design is very frequently underestimated or overlooked entirely.
You can argue that this was just an awards ceremony, rich people patting each other on the back, yadda yadda. Fine. But what I'm interested in is how we all can use this event as a learning experience in our own lives.
Re: (Score:2)
On a related note (Score:2)
This is somewhat adjacent topic. A philosophy professor once told me that one should put much care in choosing syntax for a logic and its mathematical models. If the readers' main problem is hacking through your syntax, you have done him/her and yourself (when you try to read it later) a disservice.
It isn't just choice of fonts. If a subscript in one font means something and a subscript in another font means something else, then you should consider not overloading subscripts with both kinds of information..
It was the best font for plausible deniability (Score:1)
More than typography, procedures (Score:2)
If I understand correctly, there are two sets of identical cards, so that whichever side the stage is entered-from, the relevant card can be handed to the presenter as they pass. This procedure is flawed. It does not automatically deprecate out a card when that card is used.
There are several ways