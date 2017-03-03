Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Technology

Why Typography Matters -- Especially At The Oscars (freecodecamp.com) 52

Posted by msmash from the fixing-things dept.
An anonymous reader shares a blog post: There's one thing the Academy possibly didn't consider, or forgot, for this year's winner cards: typography. First, it's legible, you can tell all the letters apart. Second, it's somewhat readable, but the visual weight of "Moonlight" and the producers are equal and blend together. Lastly, even though it is just a winner's card, it's not visually appealing. I think it's fair to say it's objectively bland. That's horrible typography. Of course, anyone could've made the same honest error! You are on television with millions of people around the world watching. You are a little nervous, and you have to read a card. You will most likely read it from top to bottom (visual hierarchy) without questioning whether the card is right. That look on Warren's face was, "This says 'Emma Stone' on it." Faye must've skipped that part and was caught up in the excitement and just blurted out, "La La Land." I don't blame Faye or Warren for this. This was the fault of two entities: whoever was in charge of the design of the winning card (Was it really a design? C'mon), and the unfortunate person who handed them the wrong envelope. A clearly designed card and envelope (don't even get me started on that gold on red envelope) would've prevented this. The blogger, Benjamin Bannister (a creative consultant for old and new media), adds that there were essentially three things wrong with the card in question: Oscars logo need not to be at the top of the card. The category, "Best Acress" was at the bottom, and in small print. And, the winner's name, the main thing that should be read, is the same size as the second line and given equal weight.

  • Create multiple barriers to failure (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Registered Coward v2 ( 447531 ) on Friday March 03, 2017 @12:00PM (#53970243)
    Print the category in bold easy to read type on the outside flap of the envelop where the presenter sees it while opening the envelop.

    • Splash it on a big screen and let the audience read the answer in unison like on Family Feud.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Sloppy ( 14984 )

        Put the whole list on a publicly-available web page, and then fix the page if someone notices and reports an error.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        You may be on to something there. That's worked for Steve Harvey for years. However if you ask him to read the winner from an envelope it's a crap shoot.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Salgak1 ( 20136 )

        Best Picture of 2016, 4 nominees on the board, survey says ????

        (evil grin)

    • it's already been done. the auditors are supposed to memorize all the winners in all the categories. but word on some TMZ type blogs is that the two partners assigned to the event this year were too busy snapping pictures and looking at the stars and their near naked bodies

      • it's already been done. the auditors are supposed to memorize all the winners in all the categories. but word on some TMZ type blogs is that the two partners assigned to the event this year were too busy snapping pictures and looking at the stars and their near naked bodies

        True, but memorizing the names doesn't fix giving out the wrong card. All it does is ensure a mistake gets corrected.

  • " Faye must've skipped that part" (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 03, 2017 @12:03PM (#53970255)

    Wrong.

    There was a whole backstory of Faye and Warren fighting over who got to read Best Picture. Warren eventually conceded to her; he would open the envelope, and Faye would read the name.

    When he looked at the card and started stalling, Faye freaked out that he was going to read the name, so she read it as soon as she was able to see the title.

    • Re: (Score:2, Interesting)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Plus - Warren had apparently presented two times before, had a rough idea what he was looking for; you can see his confusion. Faye apparently had never presented before, had less of an idea what should "look" right. A quick glance at the card, she saw and read the title.

      Plus, the category is as the article mentions, in tiny type at the bottom of the card. Presumably both these old fogies were not wearing their reading glasses. (76 and 80 years old) The category may have been the least readable part of th

  • When I first read the story on the front page of basically every newspaper, my immediate thought was that it was a publicity stunt. Maybe it wasn't, but I know that I - and many of my friends - didn't care about the oscars this year until that story popped up. Whether this was 'fake news' or not, we are most definitely entering a strange new world, where information is more readily available than ever, but more unreliable than ever.

    • From what I've heard, one of the PwC accountants was busy tweeting backstage. He was distracted and handed Warren the wrong envelope. The rest is now Oscar history.

  • MegaFLICKS FTW in typography failure
  • Always 20/20.

    • As I told my son after he fried my laptop a couple of days ago (plugged the power cable into a USB slot because he wasn't paying attention), it's not whether you make a mistake or not, it's whether you learn from it. In my son's case, it's "pay attention when plugging in electrical devices." In PwC's case, it might be "don't tweet while handing the envelopes out" or "design the envelopes/cards to more easily convey their information."

    • A friend of mine has a visual impairment. He isn't totally blind, but needs to be REALLY CLOSE to words in order to make them out. He often writes technical documentation for his job, and implements various design rules to make it easier to find the part you want in his documents. He doesn't have to do it, but it certainly helps him when he needs to refer to the documentation himself in the future.

      He would have totally designed this card right the first time. PWC probably just had some low level employee

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by msauve ( 701917 )
        "PWC probably just had some low level employee do it."

        I believe it was all on the 2 employees (who are now banned from working the Oscars). It's been reported that they were the only ones allowed to have knowledge of the winners - they were responsible for everything, beginning with tallying the votes, through handing out the envelopes.

  • ... It Doesn't To Me And Stuff.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by PPH ( 736903 )

      Really? You can't think of any situations [squarespace.com] where clear, concise communications are important?

    • There's some famous quote about CS having two hard problems: naming things, and cache-invalidation functions. This is an example of getting a cache-invalidation function wrong.

      By formatting the card foolishly, the announcers used a bad cache value (they read quickly, saw a movie title and concluded that the movie title was the desired value) instead of doing the more expensive thing (saying "Oops, cache miss. We have the best actress card here but we need the best picture one"). Font and layout geeks are t

  • ... umm, well, uh, ..., you see, ... er ...

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by PPH ( 736903 )

      They don't.

      So we should just shut them down and send all the people who work for them to design cockpit interfaces for Boeing.

  • That's what you get (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    That's what you get for not using Comic Sans like every decent graphic designer would have. Amateurs.

  • ...can help a lot, but let's keep in mind that there is ALWAYS a better idiot out there.

  • "unfortunate person who handed them the wrong envelope"

    It is being reported that Brian Cullinan, who handed out the wrong envelope, was distracted because he was tweeting on his phone despite having been warned not to do so. If this is true, he was negligent, not unfortunate.

  • Why we keep talking about typography? It was a really bad design of the card, not an issue of fonts used.

  • Good advice to apply in practice (Score:3)

    by wickerprints ( 1094741 ) on Friday March 03, 2017 @12:27PM (#53970457)

    The article makes a very persuasive case, one that I think many of us can apply in our work as well. You don't have to be a graphic designer or work in graphic design to be able to extract these principles and apply them to your profession.

    1. Mitigate the chance of error across every step in the process. Build in fail-safes. The media has placed the lion's share of the blame on the PwC accountants, and it's fair to say they were largely responsible ("you had ONE job"). But there are other steps in the process, ways of building in fail-safe mechanisms, as this article demonstrates.

    2. Anticipate the impact of human error. Having two accountants, two sets of envelopes, having them memorize the list of winners, is a good thing, but we see here that this failed because when the awards ceremony is live, people might not be as level-headed as they would normally be. There's a lot going on, and the possibility of error as a result of distractions is greater. Ironically, having multiple sets of envelopes is part of the reason why this error occurred, so there must be careful thought toward building the aforementioned redundancy in a way that doesn't inadvertently create additional modes of failure.

    3. Good communication design always places the most important piece of information front and center. This is true whether you work in traditional print, or new media design, or user interface design. And the need for effective design is very frequently underestimated or overlooked entirely.

    You can argue that this was just an awards ceremony, rich people patting each other on the back, yadda yadda. Fine. But what I'm interested in is how we all can use this event as a learning experience in our own lives.

  • This is somewhat adjacent topic. A philosophy professor once told me that one should put much care in choosing syntax for a logic and its mathematical models. If the readers' main problem is hacking through your syntax, you have done him/her and yourself (when you try to read it later) a disservice.

    It isn't just choice of fonts. If a subscript in one font means something and a subscript in another font means something else, then you should consider not overloading subscripts with both kinds of information..

  • The message from the Academy was that La La Land would have the votes in a vacuum, but Moonlight had the votes because we live in a society. Stunts and fonts are just a distraction.
  • The biggest problem is how cards for categories were handled. Procedures were simply flawed in that it became possible for cards for already-announced categories to make their way into later presentations.

    If I understand correctly, there are two sets of identical cards, so that whichever side the stage is entered-from, the relevant card can be handed to the presenter as they pass. This procedure is flawed. It does not automatically deprecate out a card when that card is used.

    There are several ways

