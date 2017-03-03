Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Snapchat Wanted $150K To Not Run NRA Ads On Gun Control Group Videos (thenextweb.com) 61

Posted by BeauHD from the karma-is-a-bitch dept.
New submitter bababoris writes: It appears that Snapchat's Rob Saliterman attempted to "encourage" Everytown for Gun Safety to advertise with Snapchat or risk having National Rifle Association (NRA) ads run during their Live Story promoting gun safety. The Next Web reports: "Everytown for Gun Safety is an advocacy group that focuses on gun safety and violence issues. According to Mic, it reached out to Snapchat in 2016 to inquire about an advertising campaign for its #WearOrange event, held on National Gun Violence Awareness Day. A Snapchat representative, Rob Saliterman, responded to Everytown with a quote of $150,000. This would allow Snapchat users to engage with the event using custom filters and lenses created specifically for it. Realizing that another department within Snapchat had undercut him, he fired off an email suggesting that Everytown pay up, lest National Rifle Association (NRA) adverts appear on their videos."

  • That org is garbage (Score:5, Insightful)

    by nyet ( 19118 ) on Friday March 03, 2017 @09:12PM (#53973621) Homepage

    Everytown for Gun Safety has no interest whatsoever in "gun safety".

    • Quite true. Interestingly, both sides try to play the fear card. Everytown says "OMG, can you imagine people carrrying concealed weapons leagally all over the country?" NRA says "OMG can you imagine an evil criminal (or lately, a terrorist) with a gun about to shoot you and you have no gun?" Neither addresses the problem which is there are people out there, for whatever reason, that are willing to kill.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by jcr ( 53032 )

        Neither addresses the problem which is there are people out there, for whatever reason, that are willing to kill.

        I reject your claim that the NRA doesn't address this problem. Arming yourself is the best way to have a fighting chance against anyone who's trying to kill you, and the NRA has made that point countless times.

        -jcr

        • Sorry, but if someone walks up and shoots you Chicago style, it doesn't matter if you're armed.

        • Re:That org is garbage (Score:4, Informative)

          by PolygamousRanchKid ( 1290638 ) on Friday March 03, 2017 @09:57PM (#53973813)

          Arming yourself is the best way to have a fighting chance against anyone who's trying to kill you

          "They're trying to kill me," Yossarian told him calmly.

          "No one's trying to kill you," Clevinger cried.

          "Then why are they shooting at me?" Yossarian asked.

          "They're shooting at everyone," Clevinger answered. "They're trying to kill everyone."

          "And what difference does that make?"

        • No, the best way to defend yourself is to not be a privacy nutcase and make sure that government and business organizations know and respect the nonviolent people's positiobs so that we also know who the people are who are having issues so that we can get them the help they need not to make their problems big problems for everyone else. But no, the suggested answer to 1984-type problems hasn't been mutual understanding and respect, but secrecy, and I am putting a stop to that being the only suggestion. Anyo

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by lucm ( 889690 )

            Next time a nutcase breaks into your house and rapes your wife and children, make sure to let him know that you're not violent, that should solve the problem.

            • In no way was I saying that a gun isn't a way to protect yourself and have little issue with people owning whatever weaponry they care for. I was outlining what I believe is the best defense which if implemented, the scenario you describe would be virtually impossible.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by cfalcon ( 779563 )

      > Everytown for Gun Safety has no interest whatsoever in "gun safety".

      No, they're just another bunch of gun grabbing tyrants.

      But, the topic isn't about them, and how much they suck. It's about whether it is at all ok for Snapchat to basically try to extort them by asking for cash or threatening to play a countermessage.

      It's phrased cleverly enough to avoid any legal issues, probably- they simply mention that the NRA is talking about buying advertisement time- but that is clearly meant as a threat.

      Anyway

    • For those of us who aren't familiar with this group, could you provide a citation or at least some explanation? I mean I know slashdot is getting more and more right wing, but I think at least pretending that anti-gun groups aren't inherently something we hate would be good.
  • has its own protection racket. so does snapchat

  • i have no problem (Score:4, Insightful)

    by arbiter1 ( 1204146 ) on Friday March 03, 2017 @09:17PM (#53973639)
    I have no problem promoting gun safety but what i do have a problem with is stupid law's that are just these feel good laws usually by liberals that claim to work to attack gun violence problem but reality do NOTHING to stop the problem. After sandy hook shooting they tried to pass laws to increase back ground check's(which there are already are checks) but it was one those feel good liberal that's that make them look good and pushed on emotion but when you look at the law would never stopped what happen from happening again. Want to see what stupid gun legislation gets you, well you get Chicago. People that are law abiding citizens have to bend over backwards to buy a gun but everyone else that don't give 2 craps about the law gets them in 5min.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by haruchai ( 17472 )

      After Sandy Hook & Isla Vista, it should have become easier to keep guns out of the hands of disturbed individuals, even if Sandy Hook may not have been stopped by such legislation. Instead it's become easier which is, frankly, as insane as anyone being able to go on a shooting spree with legally obtained firearms because one of the voices in his head told him so.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by rossz ( 67331 )

      Or look at California. If you put a flash suppressor on your gun, it's now an assault weapon because it is 10 times more deadly.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by JustNiz ( 692889 )

        OR the stupidity of the law that says you can carry a gun for protection in your car, but you have to lock the ammo in the trunk and the gun in the glovebox.

    • it was about keeping guns out of the hands of blacks. Seriously. I'm not kidding or trolling. In the late 70s early 80s manufacturing finally made guns affordable by minorities. That's also around the time gun control laws started making it through legislatures. If you ever want to seem the funniest thing in your life looks up a story about a bunch of anti-muslim rednecks who took their AR-15s to go harass worshipers at a mosque unaware that the Nation of Islam are a little more than just peaceful worshiper

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by hey! ( 33014 )

      Well, part of the "problem" here is that your chance of being murdered by firearm is already very low; you're about 3x as likely to die in a car accident in any given year as to be shot to death.

      This doesn't mean that these are not problems; it's a matter of knowing where to get the next marginal increment of safety. If there were some new widget you could bolt on to cars (e.g., like a seatbelt) you could do a straightforward cost benefit analysis. But gun violence is both rarer than automobile deaths, an

    • If you think Chicago is bad, in California we have politicians who are anti-gun because legal gun sales conflict with their illegal gun-running business [washingtonpost.com].

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Cyberax ( 705495 )
      Chicago is surrounded by states where guns can be bought without any real background checks. Legally. On the other hand, New York and its surroundings passed tough gun laws and as a result the gun crime actually went down a lot.
  • Honestly? I'm curious whether they violated any of their own terms by deliberately soliciting bids to bump the NRA from their ad slot.

  • Raise a glass to the old days (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Realizing that another department within Snapchat had undercut him, he fired off an email suggesting that Everytown pay up, lest National Rifle Association (NRA) adverts appear on their videos.

    Ahhh, to go back to the good old days when extortion was a crime.

  • facts vs sterotype (Score:2, Informative)

    by JustNiz ( 692889 )

    The truth is that even the majority of NRA members back more background checks on all gun purchases.

    http://www.politifact.com/wisc... [politifact.com]

    • Re: (Score:3, Interesting)

      by George Aaron Heath ( 4889025 )
      There is a flaw in the above statement. The NRA keeps it's member lists secret therefore one can not reliably poll the majority of the NRA members other than the NRA. The polls used to support this claim are usually biased towards getting results that support gun control measures and interestingly enough recent political polls have proven that polling on a political issue can generate false results (the recent presidential election being one example). The poll cited by this article used a sample of one h

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by dbIII ( 701233 )

      The truth is that even the majority of NRA members back more background checks on all gun purchases.

      http://www.politifact.com/wisc... [politifact.com]

      Yes but their leaders don't really give a shit about what the members think. If you were an NRA member would you like to be represented by a guy that sold guns to an Islamic terrorist group less than a year after they had killed over a hundred US Marines? Don't like it? Tough. Oliver North is not moving for anyone. He's also the guy that pushed for suspected terrorists on the no-fly list to be allowed to buy guns. If they had honest votes from members choosing their leadership he wouldn't have been ch

  • NRA should have told snapchat to fuck off (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    The nerve of an advertising company to take money from a paying customer and beg someone else to buy advertising so they wouldn't be "forced" (as if someone put a gun to their head to make them take money from the NRA) to show their ads at certain times. Were I the NRA (or any Snapchat customer) I would be appalled at this behavior.

  • With Snapchat lenses?

    I can see how this could really go wrong. [ebayimg.com]

  • The NRA is a deeply controversial and polarizing gun advocacy group. While some argue that it exists to vigorously defend the Second Amendment, others argue that the NRA has stifled any meaningful attempt at reasonable gun control reform.

    Can't both arguments have merit, simultaneously?
    What is the metric for whether a proposed gun control measure is "reasonable"? That is a highly subjective term.

    Furthermore, what is the standard rate for this type of advertisement? Is $150k USD the going rate for 3x 10-second ads for an event of this nature, or is the price here being inflated simply due the diametric natures of Everytown and the NRA?

    I do like how Mic (who originally received the emails regarding this story) fails to address these

