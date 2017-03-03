Snapchat Wanted $150K To Not Run NRA Ads On Gun Control Group Videos (thenextweb.com) 61
New submitter bababoris writes: It appears that Snapchat's Rob Saliterman attempted to "encourage" Everytown for Gun Safety to advertise with Snapchat or risk having National Rifle Association (NRA) ads run during their Live Story promoting gun safety. The Next Web reports: "Everytown for Gun Safety is an advocacy group that focuses on gun safety and violence issues. According to Mic, it reached out to Snapchat in 2016 to inquire about an advertising campaign for its #WearOrange event, held on National Gun Violence Awareness Day. A Snapchat representative, Rob Saliterman, responded to Everytown with a quote of $150,000. This would allow Snapchat users to engage with the event using custom filters and lenses created specifically for it. Realizing that another department within Snapchat had undercut him, he fired off an email suggesting that Everytown pay up, lest National Rifle Association (NRA) adverts appear on their videos."
That org is garbage (Score:5, Insightful)
Everytown for Gun Safety has no interest whatsoever in "gun safety".
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3)
Neither addresses the problem which is there are people out there, for whatever reason, that are willing to kill.
I reject your claim that the NRA doesn't address this problem. Arming yourself is the best way to have a fighting chance against anyone who's trying to kill you, and the NRA has made that point countless times.
-jcr
Re: (Score:2)
Re:That org is garbage (Score:4, Insightful)
It matters that Chicago police and Chicago government spend their time harassing innocent people instead of catching criminals or solving their social problems.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
but if someone walks up and shoots you Chicago style
Yeah, that's why I always use MLA style.
Re:That org is garbage (Score:4, Informative)
Arming yourself is the best way to have a fighting chance against anyone who's trying to kill you
"They're trying to kill me," Yossarian told him calmly.
"No one's trying to kill you," Clevinger cried.
"Then why are they shooting at me?" Yossarian asked.
"They're shooting at everyone," Clevinger answered. "They're trying to kill everyone."
"And what difference does that make?"
Re: (Score:2)
Re: Best way to defend yourself (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Next time a nutcase breaks into your house and rapes your wife and children, make sure to let him know that you're not violent, that should solve the problem.
Way to attack a strawman (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
No, but close.
Most gun deaths are by suicide.
Next up is accidental discharge,
After that, it's homicide by someone the victim knows.
When Americans think about deaths from guns, we tend to focus on homicides. But the problem of gun suicide is inescapable: More than 60 percent of people in this country who die from guns die by suicide [nytimes.com].
Re: (Score:2)
> Everytown for Gun Safety has no interest whatsoever in "gun safety".
No, they're just another bunch of gun grabbing tyrants.
But, the topic isn't about them, and how much they suck. It's about whether it is at all ok for Snapchat to basically try to extort them by asking for cash or threatening to play a countermessage.
It's phrased cleverly enough to avoid any legal issues, probably- they simply mention that the NRA is talking about buying advertisement time- but that is clearly meant as a threat.
Anyway
Re: (Score:2)
Everytown everywhere (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
What if we aren't haters and don't hate the NRA? What if we don't have a phobia of guns? Why is this "stuff that matters"?
I don't have a "gun phobia", I own 3 - a rifle, a shotgun (which I use for hunting), and a handgun (which I use for fun -- i.e. target practice).
But I do think guns are way too easy to obtain (both legally and illegally), and gun owners should hold more responsibility for securing their weapons so they aren't stolen and resold on the black market. My gun safe cost as much as both of the long guns that are locked inside it.
Companies that sell ads sell ads. BFD.
It's not the ad sale that's the story, it's the extortion.
Re: (Score:1)
I don't think you know what "extortion" means.
-jcr
Re: (Score:2)
Extortion is "the practice of obtaining something, especially money, through force or threats".
Snapchat was threatening to display pro-gun ads during an anti-gun livestream unless the owners paid up. Sounds like the literal definition of extortion to me.
If you read the actual article, you'll find that the person who did that was also being vindictive.
i have no problem (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
After Sandy Hook & Isla Vista, it should have become easier to keep guns out of the hands of disturbed individuals, even if Sandy Hook may not have been stopped by such legislation. Instead it's become easier which is, frankly, as insane as anyone being able to go on a shooting spree with legally obtained firearms because one of the voices in his head told him so.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Or look at California. If you put a flash suppressor on your gun, it's now an assault weapon because it is 10 times more deadly.
Re: (Score:3)
OR the stupidity of the law that says you can carry a gun for protection in your car, but you have to lock the ammo in the trunk and the gun in the glovebox.
Gun control was never about safety (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Well, part of the "problem" here is that your chance of being murdered by firearm is already very low; you're about 3x as likely to die in a car accident in any given year as to be shot to death.
This doesn't mean that these are not problems; it's a matter of knowing where to get the next marginal increment of safety. If there were some new widget you could bolt on to cars (e.g., like a seatbelt) you could do a straightforward cost benefit analysis. But gun violence is both rarer than automobile deaths, an
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Terms of Service? (Score:2)
Raise a glass to the old days (Score:1)
Realizing that another department within Snapchat had undercut him, he fired off an email suggesting that Everytown pay up, lest National Rifle Association (NRA) adverts appear on their videos.
Ahhh, to go back to the good old days when extortion was a crime.
facts vs sterotype (Score:2, Informative)
The truth is that even the majority of NRA members back more background checks on all gun purchases.
http://www.politifact.com/wisc... [politifact.com]
Re: (Score:3, Interesting)
Re: (Score:1)
The truth is that even the majority of NRA members back more background checks on all gun purchases.
http://www.politifact.com/wisc... [politifact.com]
Yes but their leaders don't really give a shit about what the members think. If you were an NRA member would you like to be represented by a guy that sold guns to an Islamic terrorist group less than a year after they had killed over a hundred US Marines? Don't like it? Tough. Oliver North is not moving for anyone. He's also the guy that pushed for suspected terrorists on the no-fly list to be allowed to buy guns. If they had honest votes from members choosing their leadership he wouldn't have been ch
NRA should have told snapchat to fuck off (Score:1)
The nerve of an advertising company to take money from a paying customer and beg someone else to buy advertising so they wouldn't be "forced" (as if someone put a gun to their head to make them take money from the NRA) to show their ads at certain times. Were I the NRA (or any Snapchat customer) I would be appalled at this behavior.
WearOrange day? (Score:2)
With Snapchat lenses?
I can see how this could really go wrong. [ebayimg.com]
Article & its source fail to ask key questions (Score:2)
The NRA is a deeply controversial and polarizing gun advocacy group. While some argue that it exists to vigorously defend the Second Amendment, others argue that the NRA has stifled any meaningful attempt at reasonable gun control reform.
Can't both arguments have merit, simultaneously?
What is the metric for whether a proposed gun control measure is "reasonable"? That is a highly subjective term.
Furthermore, what is the standard rate for this type of advertisement? Is $150k USD the going rate for 3x 10-second ads for an event of this nature, or is the price here being inflated simply due the diametric natures of Everytown and the NRA?
I do like how Mic (who originally received the emails regarding this story) fails to address these