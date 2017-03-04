Free Software Foundation Challenges Tim Berners-Lee On DRM (defectivebydesign.org) 24
Slashdot reader Atticus Rex writes: On Monday, W3C (World Wide Web Consortium) director Tim Berners-Lee released a post defending his decision to allow Netflix, Microsoft, Apple and Google to enshrine DRM in Web standards, arguing that blocking it would be pointless. Zak Rogoff, FSF campaigns manager, writes in the response:
"As Director of the W3C (World Wide Web Consortium), Berners-Lee has the ability to block [the DRM proposal] from ratification as an official Web standard... Of course, a refusal to ratify could not immediately stop the use of DRM, but it could meaningfully weaken the position of DRM in the court of public opinion, and put EME proponents Netflix, Microsoft, Apple, and Google on notice that a very prominent figure was willing to stand up to them on behalf of users. Changes in society's technological infrastructure require political movements, not just technological arguments, and political movements benefit greatly from the support of prominent figures."
Berners-Lee takes the position that "The web has to be universal, to function at all. It has to be capable of holding crazy ideas of the moment, but also the well polished ideas of the century. It must be able to handle any language and culture. It must be able to include information of all types, and media of many genres. Included in that universality is that it must be able to support free stuff and for-pay stuff, as they are all part of this world.
"This means that it is good for the web to be able to include movies, and so for that, it is better for HTML5 to have EME than to not have it."
"universal" (Score:5, Informative)
"The web has to be universal, to function at all. "
As soon as you introduce selective DRM for selected platforms and devices, it's not universal anymore.
"but also the well polished ideas of the century."
Something with DRM is always never an idea of the century cause it will never last a century before it's not possible to consume that idea anymore: it is locked away with DRM, illegal to decrypt.
Re: (Score:2)
Took the words right out of my mouth.
Unfortunately, it looks like the web is going to have to wait TBL's generation of old developers to simply die off before it can be reworked on a platform of truly open standards.
So 20-30 more years of this crap...
*sigh*
Re: (Score:3)
As soon as you introduce selective DRM for selected platforms and devices, it's not universal anymore.
Which is rather the point. By including DRM in the standard, you allow everyone to implement the exact same thing, and make it universally available on all devices.
By not including DRM, you would cause all the companies that wanted it to go away and implement it in some weird, proprietary way, that only works on the biggest platforms.
You get support for more devices by putting it in the standard, not fewer.
We have "selected platforms" without standards (Score:2)
> As soon as you introduce selective DRM for selected platforms and devices, it's not universal anymore.
"Selected platforms and devices" is what we get without a standard. We know that because we've tried that for 25 years. How many years could Linux users not access Netflix. When I first got involved with the IETF (web standards group), ActiveX was the popular way to implement DRM. Meaning you could only see the content using Internet Explorer on Windows. Talk about "selected platforms"! Later DR
As Much About Advertising as Copyright (Score:2)
EME proponents Netflix, Microsoft, Apple, and Google
Hey look, all the major browser makers, except one. Users still have a choice in Firefox.
Except that Youtube-owner Google spent hundreds of millions to obtain considerable financial influence [slashdot.org] over the browser maker thought most likely to resist (Mozilla). And then (what a coincidence!) Mozilla gave in on DRM [slashdot.org], and seems perpetually bent on makin
DRM and Netflix (Score:4, Insightful)
Does anyone seriously think Netflix could ever operate without DRM? No DRM, no Netflix or services like it.
Re: (Score:2)
Why does Netflix have to play inside a freakin' Web browser?
You can use Netflix on smartphones, tablets, set-top boxes, various generations of game consoles from all three major companies, via dedicated apps. Netflix has so many players on so many platforms they can't just turn around and say they can't release a player for Windows, macOS and Linux.
Re: (Score:1)
Then perhaps we can do without netflix.
Re:DRM and Netflix (Score:4, Insightful)
The question isn't "Do we want Netflix and services like it?"
The question is "Do we want Netflix and services like it in our web browsers?"
Re:DRM and Netflix (Score:4, Insightful)
The answer is "yes". Just ask anyone who's not an obsessed nerd.
Since Netflix is obviously going to happen in browsers, whatever obsessed nerds think about that, better to have some sort of standard for that, some hope of getting Netflix on Linux, than not.
I know some people actually believe that somehow, if we didn't have DRM standards, streaming content would magically be DRM-free. Those people have a lot to learn about the world we live in.
Re: (Score:2)
Anyone who's not a nerd watches Netflix on their smartphone, tablet, set-top box or game console.
Re: (Score:2)
Seems like the wrong approach for the FSF (Score:1)
Unpopular here, but I'm with Berners-Lee. DRM exis (Score:5, Insightful)
I know this opinion will probably be unpopular here on Slashdot, but 20 years of developing web standards and web technologies tells me Berners-Lee is right on this one, from a standards perspective. Our choice, realistically, for some content is between standardized, compatible, cross-platform DRM, or non-standard, incompatible DRM that requires Internet Explorer on Windows with Java or Flash. This isn't about what we think people *should* do, it's about what they *actually* do.
From the 1990s through to today, some publishers have found a need for DRM of one form or another, and over and over again they've asked me to help deploy it. I explain that DRM generally doesn't work and can't work. They then buy some DRM solution based on ActiveX, or Flash, or Java, or whatever is popular at the moment, and I can't see their content on my Linux desktop. The story repeats over and over. How many years could Linux users not access Netflix?
The fact is, companies will implement DRM. Lacking a standard way to do it, most require Flash (which is a security nightmare), Sony installs a rootkit on customers' computers. Most companies *shouldn't* use DRM, perhaps, but they do. A few companies have a strong case of why DRM actually makes sense for their content.
There is no debate about this point - we KNOW companies will deploy DRM without a standard, because the DO. Lack of a standard for web DRM has never stopped them from hacking together really annoying DRM.
Do we prefer a standardized, cross-platform approach developed with input from users or do we prefer the Sony rootkit approach? Those are the realistic options we can actually choose from. The standards bodies can't prevent DRM, they can only offer a reasonable way of doing it or leave publishers to implement it in all kinds of unreasonable ways.
Re:Unpopular here, but I'm with Berners-Lee. DRM e (Score:4, Insightful)
Exactly. If we want more Flashes and more Silverlights, by all means, fight against DRM in the browser. I, for one, do not. I will choose the lesser evil. We're going to need it until we "fix" copyright law, which could take literally forever.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Some services need DRM (Score:2)