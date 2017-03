Free Software Foundation Challenges Tim Berners-Lee On DRM

Slashdot reader Atticus Rex writes:Berners-Lee takes the position that "The web has to be universal, to function at all. It has to be capable of holding crazy ideas of the moment, but also the well polished ideas of the century. It must be able to handle any language and culture. It must be able to include information of all types, and media of many genres. Included in that universality is that it must be able to support free stuff and for-pay stuff, as they are all part of this world."This means that it is good for the web to be able to include movies, and so for that, it is better for HTML5 to have EME than to not have it."