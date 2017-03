Curated Advertising Is Coming To Highway Billboards

Curated advertising may be coming to a highway near you. "A startup called Synaps Labs has brought it to the physical world by combining high-speed cameras set up a distance ahead of the billboard (about 180 meters) to capture images of cars," reports MIT Technology Review. "Its machine-learning system can recognize in those images the make and model of the cars an advertiser wants to target . A bidding system then selects the appropriate advertising to put on the billboard as that car passes." From the report: