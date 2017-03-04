New Technique Turns Random Objects Into FM Radio Stations (thestack.com) 26
"A new technology is enabling everyday objects, such as posters and clothing, to be transformed into FM radio stations," reports The Stack, citing research from the University of Washington. An anonymous reader quotes their report. The team has introduced a technique called "backscattering" which uses ambient low-power radio signals to broadcast messages from random objects to smartphones in the local vicinity.The researchers hope that the development could help support various smart city applications, and picture a future where anything from a poster at a bus stop to a road sign can transmit audio updates and information to passers-by.
During testing, the researchers were able to use the backscattering technique to create a "singing poster" which could send out the music of an advertised band to smartphone users at a distance of up to 4 meters and to cars in an 18-meter [59-foot] radius. "What we want to do is enable smart cities and fabrics where everyday objects in outdoor environments -- whether it's posters or street signs or even the shirt you're wearing -- can 'talk' to you by sending information to your phone or car," explained lead faculty and UW assistant professor of computer science and engineering Shyam Gollakota.
During testing, the researchers were able to use the backscattering technique to create a "singing poster" which could send out the music of an advertised band to smartphone users at a distance of up to 4 meters and to cars in an 18-meter [59-foot] radius. "What we want to do is enable smart cities and fabrics where everyday objects in outdoor environments -- whether it's posters or street signs or even the shirt you're wearing -- can 'talk' to you by sending information to your phone or car," explained lead faculty and UW assistant professor of computer science and engineering Shyam Gollakota.
Backscatter (Score:2)
Nothing new about Backscatter. Its how primary radars work.
Re: (Score:2)
You pervert; you scan the back of your preys to check how good a backscatter they would be good in your scat fantasies?
That might be how your primary RADAR works but not mine. I am not into scat. This is disgusting...
Re: (Score:2)
http://www.scats.com.au/ [scats.com.au]
Re: (Score:2)
Don't try to hide behind fake news. My mind is made up about you.
;-)
Just what we need... (Score:4, Insightful)
even more pervasive advertising!!
Re:Just what we need... (Score:5, Insightful)
Not all that long ago if you mentioned that someone's shirt was singing to you the assumption would be that you were off your antipsychotic meds.
In the near future, you will need antipsychotic medications to stay half way sane in what passes for the real world.
This is not progress. This is even more dystopian than 1984.
This is crazy.
Re: (Score:2)
You know what's really crazy though? Comments on websites that try to sell you something!
By the way, did you hear about this new [insert your company widget name here], it's really amazing! Buy now for only [insert your widget price here]!
Re: (Score:2)
Obligatory Futurama reference:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vHSDb-oI808 [youtube.com]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XPGgTy5YJ-g [youtube.com]
Re: (Score:2)
In the near future, you will need antipsychotic medications to stay half way sane in what passes for the real world.
"If you feel you are not properly sedated, call 348-844 immediately. Failure to do so may result in prosecution for criminal drug evasion."
"For more enjoyment and greater efficiency, consumption has been standardized."
"Take four red capsules. In 10 minutes take two more. Help is on the way."
This is not progress. This is even more dystopian than 1984.
This is crazy.
"You are a true believer. Blessings of the state, blessings of the masses. Thou art a subject of the divine. Created in the image of man, by the masses, for the masses."
"Let us be thankful we have an occupation t
Re: (Score:2)
So far scientists have found no link between every day foods and brain cancer.
But have no fear, there working on it.
Re: Just what we need... (Score:2)
Backchannel (Score:2)
"[...] everyday objects in outdoor environments -- whether it's posters or street signs or even the shirt you're wearing -- can 'talk' to you [...]"
Sure. If I can have a backchannel directly into Gollakota's ears through which the shirt I am wearing automatically sends a hearty "Go fuck yourself!" whenever one of these 'smart' objects tries to annoy me.
Re: (Score:2)
Well, it's not like it's going to hurt you or make you cry something.
Re: (Score:1)
Only those of the Church of the Poisoned Mind would want that.
Dear Deity.. NO ! (Score:2, Insightful)
"What we want to do is enable smart cities and fabrics where everyday objects in outdoor environments -- whether it's posters or street signs or even the shirt you're wearing -- can 'talk' to you by sending information to your phone or car,"
Wow, it can broadcast a massive 60 ft, unless you're crawling in traffic that'll be less than 2 seconds. You won't get anything meaningful to your audience in that time, you'll just piss them off with the interference.
This is yet another solution looking for a problem to
No, thank you (Score:3)
While it's possible this technique might have less nefarious uses, the fact that all the cited potential uses involve advertising makes me wonder if this is a play by the researcher to get Google to poach him.
Re: (Score:1)
I hope somebody poaches him.
Like an egg.
FM to Phones? (Score:2)
Good luck targeting all the US phones which for the most part, have FM disabled. Still, I hate the core idea of this. Yeah, it's coming, but the concept is still annoying. I've already seen Bladerunner.
this gives me existential dread (Score:2, Insightful)
Yucko. This is sorta like being constantly accosted by street beggers. No peace. Really, just because advertisers want desperately to talk, why would anyone listen? Have they learned nothing from Netflix or Amazon? Or the slow and painful demise of broadcast TV? Shudder.... Just because we can doesn't mean we should.
I for one welcome... (Score:1)
In the not too distant future: "My phone got hacked by a Justin Beiber poster, and now I have 600 russian credit cards"
I think this existed in the 80's (Score:2)
What an awesome discovery! (Score:2)
They've found a site that's crappier than The Verge and Wired!
Better uses than advertising (Score:1)
I would think this would have much better uses than advertising. PSA's for example;
"Mind the gap"
"Walk on the left side"
"Remember your reusable grocery bag"
etc.