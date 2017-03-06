Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


The Military Government United States

The US Waged A Secret Cyber War Against North Korean Missiles (tampabay.com) 39

Posted by EditorDavid from the malware,-lasers-and-signal-jamming dept.
Early Monday morning North Korea fired four ballistic missiles into the sea of Japan, lending a new urgency to Saturday's revelation from the New York Times of America's "secret cyberwar" with North Korea. Slashdot reader Frosty Piss summarizes its suspected effects succinctly: "Soon after ex-President Obama ordered the secret program three years ago, North Korean missiles began exploding, veering off course, or crashing into the sea."

The Times reports the program was started when Obama "concluded that the $300 billion spent since the Eisenhower era on traditional anti-missile systems...had failed the core purpose of protecting the continental United States," with tests of missile interceptors showing an overall failure rate of at least 56%. But after interviewing government officials, the Times concludes that the U.S. "still does not have the ability to effectively counter the North Korean nuclear and missile programs." Options include escalating the cyber and electronic warfare, trying to negotiate a freeze, asking the Chinese to cut off trade and support, or preparing for direct missile strikes on the launch sites, "which Obama also considered, but there is little chance of hitting every target." The New York Times article concludes: The White House is looking at military options against North Korea, a senior Trump administration official said. Putting U.S. tactical nuclear weapons back in South Korea -- they were withdrawn a quarter-century ago -- is also under consideration, even if that step could accelerate an arms race with the North.

  • Leaking this to make Obama look good was not a good idea.

  • North Korea appears to be super-unstable right now. The chubby one can't get along with his Chinese masters, and lacks a good understanding of what is important [telegraph.co.uk]. His underlings don't respect him, understand that the outside world is better (at least, the high-ranking ones do). He keeps them in line by killing them but that doesn't work for very long.

    • China has total control of the North. If it would've been an anymuch genuine issue to them, they would change government in Pyongyan in 1 hour or so.

      • China has total control of the North.

        I don't know what you mean by this. How are they controlling them? There are clear strains in the relationship between the two countries, as I linked in the article above. Here is more information for you to digest [wsj.com]. Claiming that N Korea is completely controlled by China is a horrible misunderstanding of the relationship.

  • China will nuke America if they invade North.

    North Korea == Branch of China's military

    • Number of countries invaded and bombed by China since ww2: 1, the US 16.
      Youre utterly deluded, the US is the childishly agressive country, already spend more than the next 8 countries on the spending list combined, and somehow needs to spend another 54 billion.
      China looks a lot better governed, and they mind their own business generally.

      The real risk is that NORK leadership will destabilize due to internal staff infighting. When that happens, you end up with the serious potential for NORK military command to think they are under an all-out attack that starts with leadership assassination which may result in them engaging in tactics that might be favorable to the whomever is manipulating them. E.G. the Chinese might find it advantageous to nuke Taiwan or Japan then render military humanitarian aide, putting in government that will eventua

    • America won't invade, if anything they'd strike with Tomahawks and airstrikes. And if you mean literally China will try nuking American forces, then that's pretty unlikely as I am sure the leaders in Beijing understand quite well that if they ever did do that, they'd have approximately 30 minutes left to enjoy breathing. Probably more like 10 though, as I'm sure if things were hot enough in the Korean Peninsula to warrant airstrikes and Tomahawks, the US Navy would have a couple of SLBMs in the area to po

  • But then I realized that Kim Jong Un probably doesn't use Twitter.

  • Really? (Score:3)

    by hcs_$reboot ( 1536101 ) on Monday March 06, 2017 @12:44AM (#53983147)
    If the US really took control of the NK missiles the best options would have been to let the weapons have a roughly normal path during the tests (so that NK doesn't suspect anything), and, only if there is a real conflict, redirect them to the sea.

  • Since we could already obliterate every square inch of north korea, why would putting nukes in south korea be any different? Sure it might be 20mins faster but why would that matter?

  • Stop buying Western networking equipment and build deeper bases.
    How to keep the NSA out of your networks? Stop buying Western computer networks. The spies are following that modernisation of different networks deep into the nation.
    China knew it was been watched by the NSA and GCHQ. So it took great efforts to hide its tests and production from the 1960's on.
    All the West can do is sail around a nations waters, use flights and satellites. The ability to run spies in most nations is an art that has be

