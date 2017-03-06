The US Waged A Secret Cyber War Against North Korean Missiles (tampabay.com) 39
Early Monday morning North Korea fired four ballistic missiles into the sea of Japan, lending a new urgency to Saturday's revelation from the New York Times of America's "secret cyberwar" with North Korea. Slashdot reader Frosty Piss summarizes its suspected effects succinctly: "Soon after ex-President Obama ordered the secret program three years ago, North Korean missiles began exploding, veering off course, or crashing into the sea."
The Times reports the program was started when Obama "concluded that the $300 billion spent since the Eisenhower era on traditional anti-missile systems...had failed the core purpose of protecting the continental United States," with tests of missile interceptors showing an overall failure rate of at least 56%. But after interviewing government officials, the Times concludes that the U.S. "still does not have the ability to effectively counter the North Korean nuclear and missile programs." Options include escalating the cyber and electronic warfare, trying to negotiate a freeze, asking the Chinese to cut off trade and support, or preparing for direct missile strikes on the launch sites, "which Obama also considered, but there is little chance of hitting every target." The New York Times article concludes: The White House is looking at military options against North Korea, a senior Trump administration official said. Putting U.S. tactical nuclear weapons back in South Korea -- they were withdrawn a quarter-century ago -- is also under consideration, even if that step could accelerate an arms race with the North.
The Times reports the program was started when Obama "concluded that the $300 billion spent since the Eisenhower era on traditional anti-missile systems...had failed the core purpose of protecting the continental United States," with tests of missile interceptors showing an overall failure rate of at least 56%. But after interviewing government officials, the Times concludes that the U.S. "still does not have the ability to effectively counter the North Korean nuclear and missile programs." Options include escalating the cyber and electronic warfare, trying to negotiate a freeze, asking the Chinese to cut off trade and support, or preparing for direct missile strikes on the launch sites, "which Obama also considered, but there is little chance of hitting every target." The New York Times article concludes: The White House is looking at military options against North Korea, a senior Trump administration official said. Putting U.S. tactical nuclear weapons back in South Korea -- they were withdrawn a quarter-century ago -- is also under consideration, even if that step could accelerate an arms race with the North.
Bad decision (Score:1)
Leaking this to make Obama look good was not a good idea.
Re: (Score:2)
Just wait until they come up with nuclear,IoT, raspberry pi powered, brushless motor, 3d printed, self driving, cloud based drones
Re: (Score:2)
Well, waging wars sometimes is the thing you must do when you're the US president, and don't think for a second Mr.Trump will keep his hands free of blood as well.
North Korea unstable (Score:2)
Re: North Korea unstable (Score:2)
China has total control of the North. If it would've been an anymuch genuine issue to them, they would change government in Pyongyan in 1 hour or so.
Re: (Score:2)
China has total control of the North.
I don't know what you mean by this. How are they controlling them? There are clear strains in the relationship between the two countries, as I linked in the article above. Here is more information for you to digest [wsj.com]. Claiming that N Korea is completely controlled by China is a horrible misunderstanding of the relationship.
Second Korean war lololo (Score:2)
China will nuke America if they invade North.
North Korea == Branch of China's military
Re: (Score:1)
Number of countries invaded and bombed by China since ww2: 1, the US 16.
Youre utterly deluded, the US is the childishly agressive country, already spend more than the next 8 countries on the spending list combined, and somehow needs to spend another 54 billion.
China looks a lot better governed, and they mind their own business generally.
Re: (Score:1)
The real risk is that NORK leadership will destabilize due to internal staff infighting. When that happens, you end up with the serious potential for NORK military command to think they are under an all-out attack that starts with leadership assassination which may result in them engaging in tactics that might be favorable to the whomever is manipulating them. E.G. the Chinese might find it advantageous to nuke Taiwan or Japan then render military humanitarian aide, putting in government that will eventua
Re: (Score:3)
America won't invade, if anything they'd strike with Tomahawks and airstrikes. And if you mean literally China will try nuking American forces, then that's pretty unlikely as I am sure the leaders in Beijing understand quite well that if they ever did do that, they'd have approximately 30 minutes left to enjoy breathing. Probably more like 10 though, as I'm sure if things were hot enough in the Korean Peninsula to warrant airstrikes and Tomahawks, the US Navy would have a couple of SLBMs in the area to po
I was worried about how Trump was going to react (Score:2)
But then I realized that Kim Jong Un probably doesn't use Twitter.
Re: (Score:2)
Really? (Score:3)
Why? (Score:2)
Since we could already obliterate every square inch of north korea, why would putting nukes in south korea be any different? Sure it might be 20mins faster but why would that matter?
Re: (Score:2)
It's better for the environment when they don't have to fly so long.
What networks? (Score:2)
How to keep the NSA out of your networks? Stop buying Western computer networks. The spies are following that modernisation of different networks deep into the nation.
China knew it was been watched by the NSA and GCHQ. So it took great efforts to hide its tests and production from the 1960's on.
All the West can do is sail around a nations waters, use flights and satellites. The ability to run spies in most nations is an art that has be