Social Media 'Increases Loneliness', Says Study
An anonymous reader shares a BBC report: Social media sites like Twitter, Facebook and Pinterest are causing more people to feel alone, according to US psychologists. A report suggests that more than two hours of social media use a day doubled the chances of a person experiencing social isolation. It claims exposure to idealised representations of other people's lives may cause feelings of envy. The study also looked at those using Instagram, Snapchat and Tumblr. "We do not yet know which came first - the social media use or the perceived social isolation," co-author Elizabeth Miller, professor of paediatrics at the University of Pittsburgh, said. "It's possible that young adults who initially felt socially isolated turned to social media. Or it could be that their increased use of social media somehow led to feeling isolated from the real world." Theories in the report suggest the more time a person spends online, the less time they have for real-world interactions.
I'd Bet It's Just Modern Social Media (Score:1)
Back before Facebook bought out MySpace it was actually a great place to meet people with similar interests. It's the move toward user data as the product (and locking down search/browsing functionality to those already in a network) plus the attempt to monopolize a thing (Uber for driving, Facebook for sharing, OKCupid for dating, etc) that is killing the ability to actually socialize because social media platforms are only useful tools to that end when they increase actual connections rather than serve t
It's less than a zero-sum game. (Score:2)
Theories in the report suggest the more time a person spends online, the less time they have for real-world interactions.
If time spent on social media was worth as much as time spent in the real world, you could argue that it balances out. Unfortunately, time spent on social media is mostly time wasted on social media. The quality of interactions just isn't there. So in the final analysis, social media degrades the quality of the user's life.
Of course, that void then creates a hunger for contact, which the user tries to fill with still more social media use, because it's easy to do, rather than get off your butt and walk th