Waze and Other Traffic Dodging Apps Prompt Cities To Game the Algorithms

KindMind writes: USA today reports that Waze and others are causing traffic planners to try to figure out how to gain control back. From the article: "While traffic savvy GPS apps like Waze and Google Maps have provided users a way to get around traffic, it has caused massive headaches for city planners. With highways frequently congested, navigation apps like Google Maps and Waze started telling drivers to hop off the freeway at Fremont's Mission Boulevard, cut through residential streets and then hop back on the highway where things were clearer -- much to the distress of the people who lived there. 'The commuters didn't live or work in Fremont and didn't care about our residential neighborhoods,' said Noe Veloso, Fremont's principal transportation engineer. Fremont instituted commute-hour turn restrictions on the most heavily used residential cut-through routes. The city also partnered with Waze through its Connected Citizens Program in order to share data and information, such as the turn restrictions, so that the app takes them into account. The result has been effective, but Veloso is worried the changes may simply reroute commuters into other neighborhoods."
God forbid that someone gets off a freeway and discovers a local establishment while passing through.
Excellent point. Interstates destroyed many communities due to their limited access nature. In recent years some roads formerly designated as Interstates have actually been torn down in some areas bringing back traffic (the good kind) to some communities that deperately need it.
The Cypress Street Viaduct (I-880) that ran through a West Oakland neighborhood. After the viaduct collapsed in the 1989 earthquake, the replacement structure went around the neighborhood through an unused rail yard.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cypress_Street_Viaduct [wikipedia.org]
Having owned a business along such a commuter route... All I can say is ROTFLMAO. You have no idea what you're talking about.
All those commuters care about is getting the hell out of Dodge and back onto the freeway and getting home. They're not even looking at the local businesses.
Re: I'm hungry (Score:3)
Nobody wants to stay at your hotel anyway, Norman.
Take a look at the map of Fremont. People commuting North in the evenings on i680 get off at South Mission and attempt to get back on at North Mission. Or they may have come off i880N and are just attempting to get onto i680N. They are not looking for local establishments, just a short cut.
i680 is frequently very slow between these two junctions, hence the desire to get on at the N Mission junction.
The local establishments lose trade because actual customers cannot get close to the local businesses during t
Re:I'm hungry (Score:4, Insightful)
Time To Invest In Infrastructure (Score:2, Insightful)
Oh, you mean we're just supposed to sit in gridlock instead? Our highways have been an inadequate crumbling mess for decades. The proper response here is to fix them, not gripe that there's an inadequate workaround.
Another point of view would be that highways are more than adequate for decades, it's selfish people who don't use mass transit and idiots living one hour away from work that are the problem.
Bus downtime; housing cost gradient (Score:3, Insightful)
it's selfish people who don't use mass transit
If you live in a city that doesn't run its buses from 8:45 PM to 5:45 AM (source [fwcitilink.com]), and you're given hours at night, you need a car in order not to have to spend the majority of your paycheck on a taxi or lose your job. If you live in a city that doesn't run its buses on Sundays, and you're given hours on Sunday, you need a car in order not to have to spend the majority of your paycheck on a taxi or lose your job.
and idiots living one hour away from work that are the problem.
A lot of jobs don't pay enough to rent a place to live closer to work. How are people "idiots" f
Re:Bus downtime; housing cost gradient (Score:4, Insightful)
it's selfish people who don't use mass transit
If you live in a city that doesn't run its buses from 8:45 PM to 5:45 AM (source [fwcitilink.com]), and you're given hours at night, you need a car in order not to have to spend the majority of your paycheck on a taxi or lose your job. If you live in a city that doesn't run its buses on Sundays, and you're given hours on Sunday, you need a car in order not to have to spend the majority of your paycheck on a taxi or lose your job.
And if you're paying for a car anway, you don't want to pay the same amount again for a month pass, even if your usual hours are not at night or on sunday.
Then take one that does, and let your ex-employer figure out how he's going to get his toilets cleaned if nobody can afford to work for him.
it's selfish people who don't use mass transit and idiots living one hour away from work that are the problem.
Yes, those inconsiderate bastards that can't find a job that's only 5 minutes away from where they live! Who do they think they are??
Newsflash, dumbfuck: EVERYONE would love to live close to where their job is, but it doesn't always work out that way.
Shockingly, some people change jobs once in a while, and even more shockingly, some people can't afford to move or find it impractical to do so.
Should I move away from the home I've lived in for 20+ years just to be a little closer to wherever it is I work? No
Fixing could mean removing as I pointed out above. The predecessor to the Interstate system was the US Highway system which didn't have the drawbacks of Interstates and quite honestly aren't necessarily slower than an Interstate.
https://xkcd.com/277/ [xkcd.com]
Oh, you mean we're just supposed to sit in gridlock instead? Our highways have been an inadequate crumbling mess for decades. The proper response here is to fix them, not gripe that there's an inadequate workaround.
If I had to choose between you and 1000 other commuters racing down my small residential street and you sitting in traffic, I'd pick having you sit in traffic. I didn't move within walking distance of work to have to deal with commute traffic on my own street.
There's no easy "fix" to congested freeways around here -- the freeways have already expanded to the center as far as they can go, and they are surrounded by homes and businesses to each side, so any expansion would be prohibitively expensive.
Let us know when someone asks you to make that choice. Until then, it's up to everyone and about what's best for most. Build over or build under and yes, it will be expensive and people will lose their homes and business just like they did the first time the freeways were built. Did you really think this just had to be done once and that we'd be good forever?
Someone already asked me to make that choice, maybe it was even you, Anonymous Coward:
Oh, you mean we're just supposed to sit in gridlock instead?
He asked, I answered.
In this case, "fixing" would be reducing the population by about 50%.
After the dot com bust in 2001, 2M+ people moved out of Silicon Valley and SF Bay Area. Traffic was wonderful until the economy started improving and people moved back in from the hinterlands.
The problem is that garbage expands to fill the space allotted. If you add more lanes, more people will use the freeway [wired.com] and you end up with the same problem in a few years.
Let's say I'm deciding on a house. Well, I work here and there's a nice house 10 miles from work. But there's a house that's just as nice but a bit cheaper 40 miles from work. So I'll buy that house and drive on the freeway. Other people have the same idea and pretty soon that freeway is full of commuters going to-and-from work. If
Or politicians can go back to basic services (Score:3, Insightful)
Or, you know, politicians could spend the gas tax funds to improve the freeways and stop pissing them away on mass transit buses that have a 15% utilization rate...
Or, here in Austin, 20-30 mile long bike paths for 100+ million dollars, while there has not been a -single- highway improvement, other than making an existing road a toll road, since 1995.
Even without Waze, I can save 30-45 minutes on a commute by exiting, going down 10-20 blocks, and getting back on an exit north of the university. A city trying to stop that is in dereliction of their duties... these are public roads, and people using Waze are free to use them. If they don't like it, fucking fix the hig
How about finding ways to push the utilisation rate of those mass transit buses instead?
Re:Or politicians can go back to basic services (Score:4, Insightful)
Mass transport is going from where you aren't to where you don't need to be.
Mass transport is going from where you aren't to where you don't need to be.
That's funny. Two local buses and an express bus gets me from my front door at 6AM to the front door of my job 30 miles away at 7AM. Best commute I ever had in 30 years of taking public transit.
Re: (Score:3)
That's funny. Two local buses and an express bus gets me from my front door at 6AM to the front door of my job 30 miles away at 7AM. Best commute I ever had in 30 years of taking public transit.
And you probably represent a small fraction of a small percent. In many areas of the county, the mass transit simply doesn't work well because everyone is going everywhere and there are not enough routes or connections. Nobody is going to trade crawling in a traffic jam for an hour (in their own car) to standing ou
Nobody is going to trade crawling in a traffic jam for an hour (in their own car) to standing outside multiple times in the rain, jumping from one bus to another, dealing with smelly and loud people for 1.5 hours.
You obviously have never taken the express bus, which is an extra $70 per month, a larger, comfortable bus, and everyone on board are working class professionals. Most people on the early morning express bus are snoozing from getting up early, and the commute home is often quiet because people are snoozing from a long day at work. I spend my commute time reading The Wall Street Journal in the morning and an ebook in the afternoon because I'm paying someone else to drive.
Re: (Score:3)
Two miles closer to town there's a lot more busses, and we have that new express route they made that has it's own lane, going out to an area that nobody goes to except the people that already live on that end of town because everything out there is much closer. The same bus routes that to go a simple 1.8 miles might take you all over for 1hr45m to arrive, and an extra 20m going the other direction. Yea
>"How about finding ways to push the utilisation rate of those mass transit buses instead?"
Will it start with you? Everyone wants EVERYONE ELSE to use the buses/train/whatever. That is the problem. Here, the buses are slow, smelly, loud, and EXTREMELY inconvenient. With 7 interconnected cities, there is no standard commute, everyone is going everywhere, making it a logistical nightmare. You would spend MORE time getting home while hating the experience even more than sitting in your own car crawling
Re: (Score:3)
The buses have a 15% utilization rate? Sound here the buses hold 90 off people when full. At 15%, that's about 10 people. They take up the space of little more than a car when travelling at speed: the safety gap you need to leave is far longer than the bus. Sounds like a net win for making more space available for cars.
I'll also bet that like here, the utilization is MUCH higher at rush hour, when demand for space on the road is heaviest, meaning the gains are much better.
Or, you know, politicians could spe
Promote motorcycles and make filtering legal.
Motorcycles, as a general rule, get better gas mileage than most four-wheeled vehicles (less pollution). Each motorycle weighs significantly less than a four-wheeler, reducing wear and tear on the road (less maintenance). Each motorcycle sitting in between lanes is one more car that's not taking up a lane (more room for four-wheelers). Anybody who's idiotic enough to filter illegally at a high rate of speed might just end up as an viable organ donor, which helps
You did read that Fremont is in California, right? California is the only state in the nation that does allow lane splitting.
They just spent 6 years in my area widening a major freeway from 4 lanes each way to 6 lanes each way, totally eliminating gridlock, and they also managed to cram in a 2 lane dedicated HOV lane in the middle. They did it without bulldozing anyone's homes on the existing easements and went through densely populated cities as they did it. Even if they have to bulldoze or go TBM underground, there is no excuse for not improving freeways. Stop and go traffic is a completely avoidable pollution nightmare, and
They just did the opposite here, reducing a 4 lane freeway to two "peasant" lanes and turning the other two lanes into expensive toll lanes ("Lexus lanes"). The tolls can be as much as $10 for a one way trip. This is on I-405 from Everett to Renton in WA state.
$20 per day times 250 days per year....so about $5000 a year to get back and forth to work. And we already paid for those fucking roads with our tax dollars.
Now, of course, the traffic in the "peasant" lanes is terrible, just super super bad. Gee, who
You do realize your 6 lanes each way freeway will soon (within years at most) be filled up to as much as it was before, right?
"Even if they have to bulldoze".. I hope you appreciate your land being taken for eminent domain.
Transportation is a simple problem, with a simple solution that we'll never see because the technical solutions are politically inconvenient.
Stop considering it a technical issue (too many people/cars or anything like that). The issue is simply that the anti-car pe
Okay, so what is the solution? You keep saying there is one, so you obviously have some ideas. How about putting a few forth here? Inquiring minds want to know.
Public roads? (Score:5, Insightful)
Are the roads paid for by public taxes? They're public roads. I used to do this all the time with the old paper maps. Looks like a road stoppage? Find a parallel city or state road. Follow the speed limits and other rules of the road and you're legally allowed to drive on them.
Want a gated community with private roads? Pay to live in one.
That's a bad attitude frankly. Just because something is legal doesn't mean it's a good idea. In fact more or less everything has been legal at some point, which is why there are now so many laws. Because if there's no law against it, then some idiot will do it, no matter how ill conceived.
Yes, it's legal to do that. Yes people have always skipped busy areas with local knowledge. However large numbers of people going down a rat run (see there's even a phrase for it now) makes life miserable for those on the
However large numbers of people going down a rat run (see there's even a phrase for it now) makes life miserable for those on the rat run. It's the sort of thing that prompts local authorities to put in traffic restrictions, entirely reasonably, because residential streets are designed for access, not throughput. And if they get misused, then that's bad.
It's not the drivers' fault that there is insufficient highway capacity. What are they supposed to, just suck it up?
Braess paradox [wikipedia.org]. Adding more lanes and capacity actually makes it slower for everyone.
Dietrich Braess, a mathematician at Ruhr University, Germany, noticed the flow in a road network could be impeded by adding a new road, when he was working on traffic modelling. His idea was that if each driver is making the optimal self-interested decision as to which route is quickest, a shortcut could be chosen too often for drivers to have the shortest travel times possible. More formally, the idea behind Braess' discov
Essentially jams and slowdowns are damage and congestion to roads. Do you really expect the packets/cars to sit in limbo for who knows how long, causing more congestion and jams trapping more, getting bigger, trapping more, etc?
Re:Public roads? (Score:4, Interesting)
That's mostly my attitude.
In Minnesota, MNDOT decided to close all of US-169 to replace a bridge/causeway and now a whole bunch of people are trying to cut through side streets versus taking the MNDOT-approved detours, which are on parallel freeways miles away.
What's funny is that the city they're driving through, Edina, is probably the wealthiest one in the whole state and the residents are MELTING DOWN over the cut-through traffic. They're organizing vigilante slow traffic, the city has been cracking down hard on traffic violations and has put up all manner of "calming" obstructions to discourage people.
It's so hard to not link their economic privilege with their apparent sense of geographic privilege. I think they believe they ARE living in a gated community and somebody left the gate open.
Are the roads paid for by public taxes? They're public roads.
Well, for one, commuters frequently are cutting through roads which aren't in their own community. So, unless it's a state road or something, they may not be paying taxes for these roads.
Second, neighborhoods are often planned and zoned based on assumed traffic patterns. For example, they may choose to put a school or tight residential areas farther away from heavy traffic commuter highways -- for safety reasons. If you suddenly start routing rush-hour traffic through there, it can create hazards with
Are the roads paid for by public taxes? They're public roads. I used to do this all the time with the old paper maps. Looks like a road stoppage? Find a parallel city or state road. Follow the speed limits and other rules of the road and you're legally allowed to drive on them.
Want a gated community with private roads? Pay to live in one.
There are legitimate reasons not to want high volumes of traffic cutting through neighbourhoods. That's why many new subdivisions are unnavigable, so people can't use them as short-cuts.
I don't like the idea of an app expediting the tragedy of the commons.
I think the local residents have a valid reason to be upset. Best thing they can do is put a s
Take a look at a map of the area. There is one alternative route (highway 84, also known as Niles Canyon road) and it is a narrow, twisty, and dangerous road which is often slow because of the volume of traffic attempting to avoid the freeway. The clue is in the name of the road: "Canyon".
Speed bumps are a fire hazard (Score:2)
Speed bumps are not the answer because they also impede emergency first responders.
Make the speed humps narrow (Score:2)
This is the approach here; wide enough to catch cars, but so wide that emergency vehicles like ambulances and fire engines aren't inconvenienced.
Speed bumps slow cop cars (Score:2)
This is the approach here; wide enough to catch cars, but so wide that emergency vehicles like ambulances and fire engines aren't inconvenienced.
Police cruisers are both cars and emergency vehicles.
"It's a feature, not a bug" - seriously (Score:5, Insightful)
but Veloso is worried the changes may simply reroute commuters into other neighborhoods.
Rerouting traffic to the best available route is a feature, not a bug. Seriously, it's a feature. Don't mess with it.
If you really don't want people cutting through neighborhoods during rush hour, then put up temporary traffic-flow restrictions in ALL neighborhoods during those hours and make sure Waze, Google, etc. know about them.
but Veloso is worried the changes may simply reroute commuters into other neighborhoods.
Rerouting traffic to the best available route is a feature, not a bug. Seriously, it's a feature. Don't mess with it.
If you really don't want people cutting through neighborhoods during rush hour, then put up temporary traffic-flow restrictions in ALL neighborhoods during those hours and make sure Waze, Google, etc. know about them.
But is it legal for a city to restrict public roads like that? I think there would be some legal road blocks with that concept(pun intended).
Ultimately, it comes down to needing a better design of city infrastructure to combat the use of non-highway routes if they want to prevent that from happening.
Either that or we change the business-day concept in a way where traffic isn't at a standstill at key hours in the morning and afternoon.
But is it legal for a city to restrict public roads like that? I think there would be some legal road blocks with that concept(pun intended).
Yes, it is legal for a city to do such things, particularly in the name of public safety. Residential areas are frequently zoned, parcelled, and otherwise designed with an expected traffic volume. Increase that volume significantly with a bunch of frantic rush-hour drivers, and suddenly your school is no longer located on a "safe" street, and hazards are created by pedestrians, frequent driveways, kids playing, etc.
Controlling traffic on streets to try to keep it to its designed volume for safety reason
Thank you for clarifying on that. Wasn't having any luck so far finding the answer.
Thank you for clarifying that. I obviously have no clue about what my city can do.
If you really don't want people cutting through neighborhoods during rush hour, then put up temporary traffic-flow restrictions in ALL neighborhoods during those hours and make sure Waze, Google, etc. know about them.
So basically the city needs to spend ass loads of money because people are dickheads. I do believe that this is why we can't have nice things.
So basically the city needs to spend ass loads of money because people are dickheads.
It's called social engineering. Want people to use light rail to get to work? Build mixed developments — stores and high density housing — around each light rail station, providing the incentives for people to live closer to a station and take the light rail to work.
Bandaid (Score:5, Insightful)
This is a bandaid on the much deeper problem. Inadequate highway infrastructure. Fix the root cause, not the symptom.
Not every congested location has space to add new freeway lanes (or new freeways). Take I-5 through downtown Seattle sometime, then figure out where you'd put the new "infrastructure".
This is a bandaid on the much deeper problem. Inadequate highway infrastructure. Fix the root cause, not the symptom.
Not every congested location has space to add new freeway lanes (or new freeways). Take I-5 through downtown Seattle sometime, then figure out where you'd put the new "infrastructure".
Never been to Seattle, but every other major city has pretty much the same answer. Build another layer above.
Don't have the funds in the city coffer and can't stomach the tax hike for fear of citizen revolt? Fine. Make the next layer a toll road to pay for it. People hate traffic and are impatient enough these days they'll pay, believe me.
Yeah, we already did that. And we got other stuff over that layer too.
'Build another layer above' worked wonderfully for San Francisco until 1989.
bad example. the transportation "planners" in Seattle, a region growing by leaps and bounds, is REDUCING freeway capacity by removing the 6 lane Alaskan Way Viaduct and REMOVING the two express lanes across I90 to put choo choo trains on them in a region that already has some of the worst gridlock in country.
Why are you terrified of light rail? Bad childhood experience with Thomas the tank engine?
No. For densly populated areas, adequate infrastructure would be better public transport. ("better" in terms of capacity, price and safety)
Clearly the new infrastructure is to soak up the capacity in the streets surrounding the freeways. This is what Waze et al help with.
I'm in Ohio, I'd love to have a rail line installed in the median of all our interstates that connect the main cities with stops along the way.
The root problem is too many cars, not overpopulation.
>"The root problem is too many cars, not overpopulation."
No, it is pretty much overpopulation. I moved to this area 30 years ago and traffic was X. Now it is about 2X and so is the population. Car ownership rates hasn't changed all that much in 30 years. Most adults own a car and use it regularly.
Learn the Lesson of Water (Score:3, Insightful)
Q: How does water get where it's going?
A: Any way it has to.
Commuters and drivers are like water. Put up a barrier and the "water" will adapt, and rather faster than a creaky bureaucracy can keep up.
An easy fix (Score:2)
When a freeway is congested, good old-fashioned Supply & Demand says it's because the price is below market equilibrium. That's easy to fix, and as a bonus it provides a revenue source to pay for freeways that's less regressive than the sales tax.
When a freeway is congested, good old-fashioned Supply & Demand says it's because the price is below market equilibrium. That's easy to fix, and as a bonus it provides a revenue source to pay for freeways that's less regressive than the sales tax.
Won't that just push more people onto the side streets? Besides, it might even be more regressive as a lot of working poor do have jobs that require a lot of driving to get to them.
More than Waze already does?
If they can't afford to get to work, their employers will have to pay more if they want their toilets cleaned and their grass cut.
Perhaps, but the fact that people fill up an unpriced freeway with cars is no more a sign of need than people grabbing all the burgers on free burger day [ggwash.org].
Cars? In my street? (Score:2)
How they dare! City mayors must send them back to the traffic jams where they belong!
It's not the highway infrastructure (Score:5, Insightful)
The real root of the problem is that people are either unwilling or unable to live within a short distance to their workplace. Many large cities were not designed to handle the volume of commuters that we have had for at least 20 years. People live in the suburbs (for a variety of reasons; some due to economics, others due to a desire to live in areas with lower population density), and commute to the city centers to work. This was okay when suburban sprawl was not as extreme as it is now. In the Bay Area, people can't afford to live close to work due to the insane real estate market. And they don't want to live in shoebox apartments, either.
The problem can only be solved by reducing the need for people to commute. There are a lot of ways to do this:
1. Encourage employees to work remotely where possible.
2. Decrease the cost of living in the city center or areas close to work.
3. Provide financial incentives for employees to live near their job site.
4. Allow more flexible working hours so that traffic volume can be distributed over a longer period of time.
5. Self-driving cars have the potential to reduce accidents and increase traffic flow efficiency.
Notice I did not include public transit. Public transit is only good for people who already live sufficiently close or do not need the flexibility of traveling by car. In Los Angeles, public transit is a complete joke. To commute from a suburb to downtown can take over 90 minutes, whereas driving by car--even in traffic--is at least 30 minutes faster, simply because train frequencies and network densities are too low. Sure, it's great if you only need to travel two or three stations and the trains run every five minutes...but for the vast majority of commuters this is not realistic. Commuters want and need to drive cars.
One of the reasons is that it's set up strictly to get people from the suburbs to Downtown and back. As an example, there's no practical way to go from the San Fernando Valley to the San Gabriel Valley by bus without going through Central Los Angeles.
In Los Angeles, public transit is a complete joke.
>90% of the buildings in the Los Angeles area are 3 stories or less.
The problem is not public transit in and of itself. The problem is zoning restrictions that prevent the density required for effective public transit.
Easiest way to gain back control (Score:2)
Easiest way to get control back to the traffic planners would be to provide waze with highly dynamic information where traffic planners would like to send the cars to to minimize congestion. And if traffic planners would like them to be stuuck in a traffic jam they should look up their job description or for other jobs.
Re-route to poor neighborhoods (Score:2)
Wait (Score:3)
well, crap (Score:2)
As always, down to $$$ (Score:2)
Charge for crossing certain points during peak hours, give locals a transponder to wave the fee. It's basic supply and demand.
I really hate traffic jams! (Score:2)
Personally I think that maybe every city and town has a Maude (or several). She'd have to be Santa Claus to cover the whole country
Car-Magedon in Fremont last week (Score:2)
I happen to live exactly within the affected neighborhood. Last week we had the first of what we're calling "Car-Magedon" occur here. Cal Trans in their infinite lack of wisdom chose to fix a large pot-hole in the 680 Freeway right as rush hour was starting block 2 of 4 lanes that leaves the Silicon Valley. This is the major artery that everyone is talking about in the article. Anyway - traffic was SO BAD that it took me 15 minutes to move 5 houses from the corner to get into my driveway. I snuck in to th
Last week we had the first of what we're calling "Car-Magedon" occur here.
Perhaps you could take out your frustration by playing Carmageddon [wikipedia.org].
yes this WILL push it to other neighborhoods (Score:2)
Trying to "game" the traffic apps is like sweeping the dirt under the rug it doesn't help. It just hids.
How we used to fix congestion in the old days (Score:2)
its a disruptive neighborhood app.
pretty sure that's the right use of the adjective.
Won't neighbourhood roads get destroyed pretty fast if you redirect highway traffic through them?
There's a route I take sometimes to work, and they have a street that just had a sign put up outside of it that says "carpool only" during 7AM-9AM to try and curb people cutting through to get around a nasty bit of traffic in that area. It helps, but people like myself scoff at it and proceed to drive through it anyways.
To be clear, you're advocating willful ignorance of the 4th and 5th amendments as a way to prevent legal use of taxpayer funded roads?