Toronto Start-Up Will Send a Mechanic To Your Driveway To Repair Your Car On Demand

Posted by BeauHD
Toronto-based startup Fiix, part of Y Combinator's Winter 2017 class, has built a platform to send a mechanic to your home to fix your car within hours of being requested. TechCrunch reports: Customers request service by calling or chatting with the company on the website. Interestingly, Fiix prefers to deal with customers over the phone so they can accurately diagnose the issue. This lets them send the right parts and mechanic without actually seeing your car, and make sure the issue can actually be fixed in a driveway and doesn't need a full garage. That being said, the startup says over 80% of repairs done in a shop can be done in a driveway as long as you have an experienced mechanic. All of Fiix's mechanics are independent contractors -- some who are generalists and some who specialize in foreign cars like Mercedes. In fact many are mechanics who work during the day in dealership repair shops and work for Fiix to make some extra cash on the side. Since the startup has no fixed overhead they can pay their mechanics more than most shops or dealerships can. TechCrunch notes that it's not the only on-demand mechanic startup -- YourMechanic, for example, launched in 2012 at TechCrunch Disrupt SF. What do you Slashdotters think of this start-up? Would you trust an on-demand mechanic to visit your home and work on your vehicle, or would you prefer to take it to a local shop?

Toronto Start-Up Will Send a Mechanic To Your Driveway To Repair Your Car On Demand

  • A lot of people live in condos nowadays. And pretty much all of them state clearly in the HOA rules that you cannot repair cars in your driveway or on common property... wonder how they'll get around that.

    Illegal where I live by contract agreement. Besides, nothing you can do without a lift I can't do myself. So there isn't any reason to call you, since you can't do the real work like replace my engine mounts, work on the suspension, replace the water pump, even an oil change is a pain in the ass without a lift. I go to my buddy's with a lift to do that... Then again, I don't think much of Uber either, so maybe I am not the audience... heh like so many things... Slashdotters just are not the audience.

  • This kind of service exists for trucks and farm equipment, so it is possible that it would work for cars too. There are caveats though, which I'm sure /.'ers will point out.

    • What do mean will? It was the first post rated above 0!

        Since you nit-picked on the single word 'will', perhaps you didn't notice 'caveats'.
        But just in case you are not being deliberately obtuse, pointing out that ./'ers will point out problems is a dig at how negative some posts are.

  • Every part in your car exponentially increases the chance of failure. Electric cars have significantly lower failure rates because they have significantly fewer parts. Not only that, when the new solid-state batteries that are nearing commercialization go into production, the battery damage issues and the runaway thermal reaction problems will be a thing of the past. It's good news for electric cars and anyone with a Samsung phone. ;)

  • I wouldn't trust myself to accurately describe, let alone diagnose a vehicular system fault or failure, apart from the common cyclic replacement of consumables (battery, brake pads, rotors, bulbs).
  • Tech companies seem to want to push the point of on-demand services to the ridiculous edge.

    People, there's a reason that you go to the mechanic's shop, or the doctor's office, etc. etc. It's because their time is quite valuable and the equipment they use is specialized.

    Making someone whose time is of high value travel unnecessary distances (i.e. a low value use of time) will make them have to charge higher prices for that unnecessary time, compared to if you yourself can bring the car to them.

    • I get your point, but for this particular case I think it warrants the business model.

      Sometimes if your car is broken it's simply not capable of being driven to a service shop (either it simply won't do it, it's not safe, or doing so would cause further damage to the car).

      In those cases you either have to 1) use a service like this, or 2) have it towed to the shop.

      While a mechanic's time may be valuable, towing cars can be rather expensive too. If it's cheaper to pay a mechanic to bring the tools out to th

  • Experienced mechanic here (35 years)...a mobile mechanic who's well-outfitted can do well for a lot of jobs, but the whole "accurate diagnosis over the phone" thing is a bit disconcerting. We have 10's of thousands tied up in diagnostic gear (scan tools, oscilloscopes, dvoms, etc) and it can still be pretty tough on some jobs to get the car to glitch and figure it out. The folks who make you jump through the most hoops to help them ("can you come to me?", beat you to death haggling, etc) are generally the
    • Oh, and as for the expense of towing to a shop, AAA can be your friend, in the US at least...10 bucks a month well-spent.

  • Yet another Uber, that handles labor like in the nineteenth century: no employee, no duty.

    The trend really deserve a law to fix the broad issue.

  • The idea of having a shop was to house all the proper tools. Hard to bring a car lift to my driveway, or a tire balancer or any number of other bulky and expensive tools a shop has to expedite repairs, and I sure as heck aren't paying more for them to then have to haul my car back to the shop to continue repairs...

  • independent contractors do they set there own rates or they forced to take the apps rates and the apps' parts rates?

