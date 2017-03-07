Facebook Reports BBC To Police Following Publication's 'Sexualized Images' Investigation (bbc.com) 13
"Grave doubts" have emerged about the effectiveness of Facebook's moderation system after an investigation by the BBC last year revealed the social network was failing to remove sexualised images of children even after they were reported. Damian Collins, chair of the culture, media and sport committee, made the comments as he criticised Facebook's handling of the images, dozens of which were reported to the company by the BBC and fewer than 20% were removed. After the BBC sent evidence of the photos to Facebook, the social media company reported the BBC to the police for distributing the images, which had been shared on private Facebook groups intended for paedophiles. From a report on BBC: When provided with examples of the images, Facebook reported the BBC journalists involved to the police and cancelled plans for an interview. It subsequently issued a statement: "It is against the law for anyone to distribute images of child exploitation." Mr Collins said it was extraordinary that the BBC had been reported to the authorities when it was trying to "help clean up the network." [...] Information the BBC provided to the police led to one man being sent to prison for four years.
Facebook had no problem censoring me when I ask a simple question and posted a Pew research study. I posted this link http://www.pewforum.org/2013/04/30/the-worlds-muslims-religion-politics-society-beliefs-about-sharia/ and ASKED "Is Islam compatible with Western and American values and law?" The Pew research was asking muslims if they wanted Sharia law and many did want it in the US.
So, why does facebook post nude photos of Marines and others without them giving consent and then censor me?
I take it FB is unfamiliar with the Streisand effect.
FTA: "It is against the law for anyone to distribute images of child exploitation.
"When the BBC sent us such images we followed our industry's standard practice and reported them to Ceop [Child Exploitation & Online Protection Centre].
After which we dutifully reported the employee that sent the material to the Ceop for the same reason. This could mean the end of Facebook!
Fortunately, the both the BBC and the Facebook employee concerned, CEOP was then legally obliged to report itself to itself, resulting in an infinite loop...
Should have sent links, to the authorities not FB (Score:1)
Why in the world did they send actual images?
Some day, one of those 'Net cleansing AIs will be the first to become sentient and escape. And it'll have a very kinky mind indeed...
There have been journalists who tried to cover this beat before and been charged with child pornography and sent to jail. [cnet.com] Depending on who the prosecutor is, this is the untouchable story. There is no safe harbor when it comes to kids and sex.
There is no safe harbor when it comes to kids and sex.
History tells us there's no safe harbor when it comes to anything. Think of this like the Inquisition: a large, shady organization revealing its true colors while the rest of us attempt to derive what comfort we can by telling ourselves that "events" are bewildering and inexplicable... when, in fact, they're anything but.
The FBI is allowed to distribute child pornography. The BBC should have let the FBI handle this investigation.
Anytime you find kiddie images, you must immediately report them to the proper authorities or else you will face prosecution. Had the BBC not spent time trying to make someone look bad and instead reported these images to the police, the police would have then contacted Facebook who would have removed them in a timely manner.
Here's hoping there was a lengthy penalty by the police to said "journalist" for trying to manufacture outrage!