Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! No Flash necessary and runs on all devices. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. ×
Microsoft The Internet

Microsoft Says It Is Working On Fix After Users Report Skype, Outlook, Xbox Live Outages (foxnews.com) 1

Posted by msmash from the outage-report dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: A huge outage hit Microsoft services Tuesday morning, with users across the globe experiencing problems accessing Outlook, Xbox and Skype. Users were unable to log onto the Outlook email client via mobile devices and received an error message when trying to access the desktop version of the service. Users also reportedly experienced problems with Microsoft's Xbox and Skype services. Microsoft acknowledged the Xbox issues in a statement posted to its Xbox Live status page. "Another issue has been identified that is causing problems for some members signing in to Xbox Live. The team is working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. Thanks for your patience," it said.

Microsoft Says It Is Working On Fix After Users Report Skype, Outlook, Xbox Live Outages More | Reply

Microsoft Says It Is Working On Fix After Users Report Skype, Outlook, Xbox Live Outages

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

Time is an illusion perpetrated by the manufacturers of space.

Close