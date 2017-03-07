Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Android is About To Eclipse Windows as the World's Most-Used Operating System (cnet.com) 54

John Falcone, writing for CNET: Android is poised to overtake Windows as the world's most-used operating system. That's the word from web analytics service StatCounter, which monitors worldwide web traffic with an eye towards device operating systems. The firm found that 37.4 percent of devices online were Android -- just a hair behind Windows at 38.6 percent. Perhaps the bigger concern for Microsoft are the trend lines, however: Windows is on a steady march down from 82 percent in 2012, while Android is mirroring it upward from 2.2 percent in the same 5-year period.

  • YEAR OF LINUX ON THE TABLET (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    All hail Linus, creator of Linux! May he live long, and may he father many more kernel releases to come!

  • Dunno (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Artem Tashkinov ( 764309 ) on Tuesday March 07, 2017 @01:05PM (#53993675)
    Comparing apples and oranges makes a whole lot more sense than comparing two distinct OSes which run two distinct classes of devices.

    • One is also free and the other is not. Thus one is still making infinite times more profit through licensing than the other.

      • OS/2 had license fees too... how'd that turn out for 'em? ;)

        I guess the point is, license fees haven't much to do with the future viability of a given OS.

    • Only if you think they will stay distinct forever. How low does the Windows share need to go before people start to make the same old argument they always did: Why should I buy this other OS when it doesn't run all of my existing software?

      If Android continues to mature and tablets get more capable, why not expand into PCs? Already you are seeing Chromebooks which can run Android software. Will Windows be forced to adopt an Android environment as well? Will Adobe make a Photoshop for Android laptops? I think

      • Microsoft still has MS Office and the Backoffice software, and this is where its hegemony remains. It long ago showed its willing to bring the software to other platforms with the Mac versions, and it has put its toes in the Android waters, so I think pragmatism is winning the day. I think MS is fully aware that it has not been able to meaningfully challenge Android and iOS in the mobile and smart device markets, and it must surely know that Google certainly has eyes on bumping further into the traditional

        • Nota Bene: Microsoft is making a *Linux* version of MS SQL Server... so yes, you're correct in that Microsoft can adapt as needed.

          That said, it still brings up GP's point: Eventually a tipping point will be reached, where people start asking "why bother buying Windows when all my stuff either runs on a web browser or it runs on {something with a Linux kernel under it}?

          We'll know when that tipping point is reached when OEMs start defaulting their consumer devices to ChromeOS (or whatever), instead of default

        • Yeah, it's 2017. Only two things currently make lots of money for Microsoft: Office and Xbox. I'm not even sure thay actually care anymore about the "OS Wars"

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Rob Y. ( 110975 )

        Well, Microsoft is supposedly readying a Chromebook competetor - defined, I guess as a low-cost, stripped down laptop that can only run 'modern' apps. Replacing the Chrome browser (and its apps) with Edge and Android apps with Windows app store apps. I guess if 'app store apps' includes WIN32 stuff that's been made app store ready, they might have something that could sell. But if it's just a stripped down version of Windows, with all the complexity, but none of the 3rd part apps, it's not really a bette

    • Apples and oranges....I think not. The Average users is not using the desktop as much as tablets and phones due to portability and convenience. Desktop was the old mass market. Now portable/light devices is the new mass market. Certainly MS has bragged being the largest used OS platform worldwide. They knew they would lose that title if the iOS or Android took root. Unfortunately too little to late.
    • Yes, this so called news can come back when android surpasses win as a 100% work environment

    • two distinct OSes which run two distinct classes of devices.

      Which both can access... email, social media and messaging services. Which is what most people need anyway.

      Let's face it, Windows is becoming less and less needed, which is good :)

  • Six posts in and still no "netcraft confirms" joke?

  • Data? (Score:5, Funny)

    by quonset ( 4839537 ) on Tuesday March 07, 2017 @01:08PM (#53993695)

    They sure seemed to rely on Data much more than their ship's onboard computer. One would think they would either upgrade the ship's computer to how Data was configured or just plug Data into the ship.

    Despite the number of windows on the Enterprise, they still relied on an Android.

  • So Windows is finally going to be replaced by something much worse? (Both in terms of usability and openness)

    • So Windows is finally going to be replaced by something much worse? (Both in terms of usability and openness)...yeah, right, if it weren't for Windows, the general public would be lost and basicly /. would not exist without people complaining about Windows so it's not going anywhere at least in our timeframe.

  • Two different operating systems that have virtually no overlap. This isn't telling anyone anything.

    • It tells me that handheld portable devices are outnumbering windoz desktops in shear devices shipped and in operation... But we knew that already.

  • First of all Android is based on Linux. Second - if you compare desktop to devices you have skipped all IoT devices that most of the time run Linux. So here we have it - 2017 a year of Linux!
  • All of the people commenting that these 2 operating systems use 2 different types of devices are, of course, correct. The link at the bottom of the article about who is actually making money on mobile operating systems seems particularly relevant also. However, hasn't the idea been endlessly rehashed that the people are changing in the way they use devices and services? What if there are dramatic changes in technology that make mobile devices even more attractive for productivity? Also, are entrepreneurs (w

