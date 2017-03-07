Dell Doubles Down On High-End Ubuntu Linux Laptops (zdnet.com) 39
Dell became the first major OEM to offer a laptop with Linux pre-installed in it in 2007. Ten years later, the company says it is more committed than ever to offering Linux-powered machines to users. From a report on ZDNet: The best known of these is the Dell XPS 13 developer edition, but it's not the only Linux laptop Dell offers. In a blog post, Barton George, senior principal engineer at Dell's Office of the CTO, announced "the next generation of our Ubuntu-based Precision mobile workstation line." All of these systems boast Ubuntu 16.04 long-term support (LTS), 7th generation Intel Core or Intel Xeon processors, and Thunderbolt 3, AKA 40 Gigabit per second (Gbps) USB-C, ports. As the Xeon processor option shows, these are top-of-the-line laptops for professionals. It took longer than expected for Dell to get this new set of five Ubuntu-powered Precision mobile workstations out the door. The Precision 5520 and 3520 are now available. The 3520, the entry-level workstation, starts with an Intel Core 2.5GHz i5-7300HQ Quad Core processor with Intel HD Graphics 630. From there, you can upgrade it all the way to an Intel Core Xeon 3 GHz E3-1505M v6 processor with Nvidia Quadro M62 graphics.
Have they made it impossible to install your own OS on the rest of their laptops? I haven't tried to install ubuntu on anything in a while, I remember hearing something about how intel was trying to make it harder to install anything other than windows 10.
Have they made it impossible to install your own OS on the rest of their laptops? I haven't tried to install ubuntu on anything in a while
No, it's that if people pay an arm and a leg for a laptop, they want it to be supported. And that doesn't mean "most of the stuff works", it means everything works. Every Ubuntu laptop I've used has had some quirk that didn't work right. Won't sleep. Won't hibernate. Display back light doesn't go off. DVD burner doesn't work. And so on.
Are there really many people interested in using ubuntu on high powered laptops who can't install it on their own?
Yes. Otherwise Dell wouldn't be selling them.
I used to have the same issues back then. Even with desktops for things like wireless. But the advancements that linux has made as a whole is awesome now. Most all hardware works out of box on any mainstream linux os. You should really try it even if its just liveOS to start. I dual boot because gaming is not where i would like it to be for linux. But other than games i can do everything else better and faster most times with linux.
Are there really many people interested in using ubuntu on high powered laptops who can't install it on their own?
I don't know, but I, for one, am interested in buying a laptop without paying for software that I won't use, and in paying a vendor to either used Linux-supported components or developing Linux support for the components that they use. Dell puts significant effort into developing Linux support, and pushes the rest of hardware industry to maintain Linux support.
Atleast their not giving in to the dark leader Microsoft, Like all the other manufacturers are. I loved the fact that Dell started doing this. It prompted other manufacturers to also offer Windows alternatives. I'm sure any "Developer" that buys an XPS developer edition will have no problem installing linux on it. But why bother with having to Replace the OS when you can just have it shipped to you ready to rock and roll. Maybe with a custom kernel(I don't know for sure) for the newest hardware they plop i
It's $100 cheaper than the Windows version of the same laptop.
And $1000 more than a great laptop where you might have to Google for module settings.
I get that they can get the money from large corporations, but it's a shame they're not pushing a SOHO model too.
Heck, most of my work is done on 5+ year old hardware, running a 7+ year old OS.
You can install a newer LTS OS later. And if there are drivers now, there is a good chance of drivers then.
Who wants an LTS desktop OS? It'd be like running Windows XP today, if XP were supported: ancient garbage that no longer handles today's modern tasks. You want to bump up to those new releases every 6 months.
Why are you asking me? Ask Dell. You would still have the option to install your own. XP was essentially an LTS release. As are all of Microsoft's OS releases.
It's a problem with the Linux repo design that program versions are tied to repos by OS version.
Five years worth of OS support? Really? That's totally impractical or very expensive for any non-Linux professional.
Well, you have a point. But I'd note that it was only a few years back that LTS was only 3 years for Ubuntu, and if you really wanted a functional system, you probably should be updating with every 6-month release (which would finally make some things work but inevitably break other things). This is one of the reasons I abandoned Ubuntu several years ago. It's gotten a lot better in the past 5 years or so, and the support for releases has been extended.
Not that this should excuse anything, but this is
The year of the Linux Laptop (tm).
Is it just me or does no one else remember lindows (linspire) desktops and laptops in Walmarts all over the US around 2004 or 2005.
And that is having a good keyboard...
For that price I expected 32G RAM and 1T SSD (which aren't even available options!).
Yes. I was shocked the memory was only 16GB at that price
Gad - some of us actually *want* some actual real-estate on the screen.
:/
I feel the same way. Thats why i try not to use laptops. I have has my laptop for about 6 months and I've used it twice. I am currently on my PC with a 40" 1080 screen and a 24" 720 next to it.
13" QHD display. A lot of programs apparently use fixed sized fonts, which are unreadable on this display (not the fault of Linux, but of the app developer).
E3-1505M v6
I hope AMD gets Intel to stop twiddling their thumbs. The E3-1505M v6 [cpubenchmark.net] benchmarks at 9798 / 2166 single threaded.
I'm typing this on a 4 year old M6700 with a Intel Core i7-3940XM that benchmarks at 9324 / 2009 single threaded. It cost me all of ~$800 last year. Room for 4 hard drives, 32 GB of RAM, 17" screen. Thunderbolt and USB_C really don't seem like they're worth the $2k price tag.
And it runs Linux and BSD just fine.
"double down"? It was overused during the Obama admin, and it doesn't show signs of going away, but it's getting as bad as "begging the question"