Dell Doubles Down On High-End Ubuntu Linux Laptops (zdnet.com) 97
Dell became the first major OEM to offer a laptop with Linux pre-installed in it in 2007. Ten years later, the company says it is more committed than ever to offering Linux-powered machines to users. From a report on ZDNet: The best known of these is the Dell XPS 13 developer edition, but it's not the only Linux laptop Dell offers. In a blog post, Barton George, senior principal engineer at Dell's Office of the CTO, announced "the next generation of our Ubuntu-based Precision mobile workstation line." All of these systems boast Ubuntu 16.04 long-term support (LTS), 7th generation Intel Core or Intel Xeon processors, and Thunderbolt 3, AKA 40 Gigabit per second (Gbps) USB-C, ports. As the Xeon processor option shows, these are top-of-the-line laptops for professionals. It took longer than expected for Dell to get this new set of five Ubuntu-powered Precision mobile workstations out the door. The Precision 5520 and 3520 are now available. The 3520, the entry-level workstation, starts with an Intel Core 2.5GHz i5-7300HQ Quad Core processor with Intel HD Graphics 630. From there, you can upgrade it all the way to an Intel Core Xeon 3 GHz E3-1505M v6 processor with Nvidia Quadro M62 graphics.
Have they made it impossible to install your own OS on the rest of their laptops? I haven't tried to install ubuntu on anything in a while, I remember hearing something about how intel was trying to make it harder to install anything other than windows 10.
Have they made it impossible to install your own OS on the rest of their laptops? I haven't tried to install ubuntu on anything in a while
No, it's that if people pay an arm and a leg for a laptop, they want it to be supported. And that doesn't mean "most of the stuff works", it means everything works. Every Ubuntu laptop I've used has had some quirk that didn't work right. Won't sleep. Won't hibernate. Display back light doesn't go off. DVD burner doesn't work. And so on.
I, on the other hand, do the exact opposite, run Linux just fine on a Dell Latitude, and for the extremely rare times I need Windows, I run a Windows 7 virtualbox VM, using the OEM product key from said Dell laptop..
Me too, works perfectly on my Acer, all hardware features. Windows in a VM for those locked-in technology moments.
my daily driver is linux and i constantly run into issues where i have to start searching the ubuntu forums or even more obscure stuff off google in order to fix problems. i would totally pay a premium for a machine running linux that just... works... but i dont think any amount of r&d on the company that makes the hardware will fix that... this is mostly an issue with just how unreliable linux is on the desktop (people are obviously working on this, but not a huge amount of money is going into it)
That XPS 13 might actually be one of the easier ones to run Linux on, since the XPS 13 Developer Edition is available out-of-the-box with Linux.
Way back in the day I'd bought an AMD64-based Gateway to run Linux on, it was basically impossible since there was some chipset issue that caused the clock to advance too fast and randomly. Not sure what the bug was but I never got around to making it work and stuck with XP.
I would love a great Linux laptop, something with around a 15" screen, at least 1920x1080
Even if I get absolutely everything working up front, the first thing to go wrong on a "made for Windows" laptop is going to be on me to figure out and fix rather than getting Dell to do it for me. If it's supported with Ubuntu, it's supported.
Are there really many people interested in using ubuntu on high powered laptops who can't install it on their own?
Yes. Otherwise Dell wouldn't be selling them.
I used to have the same issues back then. Even with desktops for things like wireless. But the advancements that linux has made as a whole is awesome now. Most all hardware works out of box on any mainstream linux os. You should really try it even if its just liveOS to start. I dual boot because gaming is not where i would like it to be for linux. But other than games i can do everything else better and faster most times with linux.
Same here. At home I mostly use Fedora and it's rock solid. Setup is always smooth and installing apps is a breeze. If it was available from a vendor like Dell I'd buy a Fedora machine anytime.
I don't know why they insist on Ubuntu. I've tried it time and again but I always had problems with it, especially on laptops. I think Fedora is smoother because they ship with a bleeding edge kernel, and this helps with recent chipsets. Overall the Red Hat ecosystem feels more polished than the Ubuntu family.
One thing
Are there really many people interested in using ubuntu on high powered laptops who can't install it on their own?
I don't know, but I, for one, am interested in buying a laptop without paying for software that I won't use, and in paying a vendor to either used Linux-supported components or developing Linux support for the components that they use. Dell puts significant effort into developing Linux support, and pushes the rest of hardware industry to maintain Linux support.
Years ago, even if you could find a vendor like Dell who would sell you a Linux version, the Linux version ended up costing you more than the Windows version, if for for no other reason than the kickbacks the vendor got from all the crapware that came pre-installed on the Windows version. Either that or you had to choose completely different hardware for the Linux version, and the Linux hardware was always inferior.
With this generation of of Dells, choosing Ubuntu as the OS actually cuts the price, on the
When I installed Ubuntu 14.04 on my current Dell Latitude, I had zero problems, everything worked right "out of the box".. including the wifi AND that wifi was a Broadcom, which I recall a few years ago used to be a serious pain in the ass to get working on Linux... Not the case anymore...
Atleast their not giving in to the dark leader Microsoft, Like all the other manufacturers are. I loved the fact that Dell started doing this. It prompted other manufacturers to also offer Windows alternatives. I'm sure any "Developer" that buys an XPS developer edition will have no problem installing linux on it. But why bother with having to Replace the OS when you can just have it shipped to you ready to rock and roll. Maybe with a custom kernel(I don't know for sure) for the newest hardware they plop i
It's $100 cheaper than the Windows version of the same laptop.
And $1000 more than a great laptop where you might have to Google for module settings.
I get that they can get the money from large corporations, but it's a shame they're not pushing a SOHO model too.
it's a shame they're not pushing a SOHO model too.
I think major laptop makers tried offering GNU/Linux laptops for the home market, but handling returns from people who didn't understand what they were buying made it unprofitable to continue offering them.
No, Microsoft made it unprofitable to sell laptops running Linux. When Linux laptops really started gaining traction with the netbook era (Microsoft had no real presence in that market segment) Microsoft directly threatened OEMs with licensing changes unless OEMs remained MS-exclusive.
A side effect was the killing of the netbook segment until the Chromebook came along and did basically the same thing.
This may seem surprising but most of the people I know who use Linux are not techies. Half of them probably have not installed their own OS. They use it because Linux is stable and does not reboot in the middle of their presentations. They would probably be happy to see more Linux pre-installed options on the market.
Five years? (Score:2, Interesting)
Heck, most of my work is done on 5+ year old hardware, running a 7+ year old OS.
You can install a newer LTS OS later. And if there are drivers now, there is a good chance of drivers then.
Why are you asking me? Ask Dell. You would still have the option to install your own. XP was essentially an LTS release. As are all of Microsoft's OS releases.
It's a problem with the Linux repo design that program versions are tied to repos by OS version.
XP was essentially an LTS release. As are all of Microsoft's OS releases.
I'll half-agree with you. They're long-term.
There's are very few reasons not to go LTS unless you like having to upgrade your distro every 6 months.
Other than someone on Launchpad asking you "Does the issue that you reported also happen with the latest version?".
I don't know what "today's modern tasks" are that a 5+ year old desktop can't handle. I'm sure there's something you do that fits that description, but the rest of the world is pretty happily using their 5+ year old machines. Mine just turned 5, and it's running Linux Mint 18.1. Windows 7 is there, but I never use it, and certainly haven't felt a need for Windows 10. Maybe I'm missing out on something, but I doubt it.
Re: (Score:3)
Five years worth of OS support? Really? That's totally impractical or very expensive for any non-Linux professional.
Well, you have a point. But I'd note that it was only a few years back that LTS was only 3 years for Ubuntu, and if you really wanted a functional system, you probably should be updating with every 6-month release (which would finally make some things work but inevitably break other things). This is one of the reasons I abandoned Ubuntu several years ago. It's gotten a lot better in the past 5 years or so, and the support for releases has been extended.
Not that this should excuse anything, but this is
2017 (Score:4, Informative)
The year of the Linux Laptop (tm).
Is it just me or does no one else remember lindows (linspire) desktops and laptops in Walmarts all over the US around 2004 or 2005.
The Linux-powered Precisions are $100 less than the ones with Winblows... Of course, being Dell Precisions, they are pricy, but well worth the $$$$...
But they still fail on a big thing for developers. (Score:1)
And that is having a good keyboard...
Sad its so expensive (Score:5, Informative)
For that price I expected 32G RAM and 1T SSD (which aren't even available options!).
Yes. I was shocked the memory was only 16GB at that price
They have those options on the precision line. Also available with linux.
The xps is more an ultraportable so there are some compromises to expansion options
Not having to pay the Redmont tax is an even bigger deal on a cheap laptop.
Well somebody has to do the development work to ensure compatibility, it's not just a matter of taking some hardware and whacking on the latest Ubuntu release. That's something anybody's been able to do for the better part of 2 decades.
The idea that people should choose Linux because it is cheaper is stupid, if anything they should be more expensive and used to fund quality development of the operating system.
But the selection of low end laptops seems to be rather a lot poorer then when I last bought one around 5 years ago. And so does the selection of laptops with Linux or without Windows, come to think of it.
On the low end you have laptops like Chromebooks and plenty of cheap Windows offerings (you can't j
I'm still shopping around for a good basic laptop for my wife.
I've had good success just buying whatever is on sale at a computer store near me, and then wiping it and installing Linux.
The last time I did this, I bought a Lenovo IdeaPad S415 for something like $350, brand new. And to my horror, Linux installation failed on it; it includes both an AMD A6 and a discrete graphics adapter, and the two graphics systems fatally confused X11. There were workarounds but I never got around to trying one.
Almost a y
Dell XPS 13 developer edition, Ubuntu, i7 processor, 16BM almost $1900. Yikes.
These aren't your dad's BMs, these are 16 high quality gold plated BMs. If I were ever going to get BMs from anyone, it would be from Dell. Dell's BMs are the best BMs on the market and let me tell you, there are a lot of BMs on the market. Even Microsoft put their BMs in a box and they can't even pay people to take them!
;)
Dell XPS 13 developer edition, Ubuntu, i7 processor, 16BM almost $1900. Yikes.
These aren't your dad's BMs, these are 16 high quality gold plated BMs. If I were ever going to get BMs from anyone, it would be from Dell. Dell's BMs are the best BMs on the market and let me tell you, there are a lot of BMs on the market. Even Microsoft put their BMs in a box and they can't even pay people to take them!
;)
rofl. thanks for the catch
But only Lenovo makes IBMs.
(It bought the IBM PC business in 2005.)
The 3520 has a trackpoint. The XPS does not (that didn't surprise me much, it's an ultrabook) and neither does the 5520. It looks like they're shooting for "slim" on the 5520 as well.
I posted this yesterday in another article but here it is again:
The Dell XPS regular version works fine under Linux as of about two years ago (the WiFi driver was the missing piece). In fact it works better than under Windows 10, which seems unable to properly use its own port replicators.
Complaining that the fully upgraded, top-of-the-line model is expensive seems a liiiiiittle disingenuous, man. They start out a *lot* less expensive than that.
...only 13"? (Score:3)
Gad - some of us actually *want* some actual real-estate on the screen.
:/
I feel the same way. Thats why i try not to use laptops. I have has my laptop for about 6 months and I've used it twice. I am currently on my PC with a 40" 1080 screen and a 24" 720 next to it.
13" QHD display. A lot of programs apparently use fixed sized fonts, which are unreadable on this display (not the fault of Linux, but of the app developer).
There's one 13" model, three 15" models, and two 17" models. You've got options.
http://www.dell.com/developers [dell.com]
*All the way?* (Score:2)
E3-1505M v6
I hope AMD gets Intel to stop twiddling their thumbs. The E3-1505M v6 [cpubenchmark.net] benchmarks at 9798 / 2166 single threaded.
I'm typing this on a 4 year old M6700 with a Intel Core i7-3940XM that benchmarks at 9324 / 2009 single threaded. It cost me all of ~$800 last year. Room for 4 hard drives, 32 GB of RAM, 17" screen. Thunderbolt and USB_C really don't seem like they're worth the $2k price tag.
And it runs Linux and BSD just fine.
Replaced the DVD drive with a SATA drive holder.
Anyone else sick of the term (Score:2)
"double down"? It was overused during the Obama admin, and it doesn't show signs of going away, but it's getting as bad as "begging the question"
Neil Breen's "Double Down" (2005) (Score:2)
Maybe this will cheer you up and lighten the association.
Neil Breen's Double Down (2005) is a film so bad that it's good, or.... at least interesting.
http://www.imdb.com/title/tt15... [imdb.com]
Featured on Redlettermedia's "Best of the Worst":
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Full movie:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Its 15.6" *default* display is 1366x768. The upgrade to 1920x1080 is about $100.
Go lightweight (Score:2)
My DELL latitude E6440 had Windows 7 for a few hours, but bodhi Linux 4.1.0 has been its main resident ever since. Bought for $129 or available for $99 if you look hard enough; I used to be Thinkpad exclusively. E6440 is not bad but XPS13 is still in my crosshairs because I do prefer Tracpoints and discrete graphics.
Not sure how you come to that conclusion, I can't think of a place more obvious to look for such things than their website. And if you were to look at their website you would find there is plenty to choose from (yes in Australia). If the bar is set too high at the idea of hitting "customize" when buying a computer then there isn't much hope of Linux on the desktop in the consumer space.
They offer it on desktops [dell.com] too.
Dell, Part Du? (Score:2)
At first blush it appeared that Dell was using the same old tricks of 10 years ago. Clicking on the 5530 link I didn't see any reference to Ubuntu but I did see this:
Operating System (Dell recommends Windows 10 Pro.)
Uh huh. That's how it was 10 years ago.
But, I clicked on the "Customize & Buy" link and on the very next page I could select the Ubuntu OS. The price also dropped by $100 but the hardware stayed the same. THAT is different. Ten years ago Dell did the bait & switch, offering
Coreboot must be mandatory (Score:2)
Either Dell support coreboot or forget it. Really.