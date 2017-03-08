Google AMP Is Rolling Out For 1 Billion People In Asia-Pacific Region (meshrepublic.com) 48
meshrepublic shares a report: As per the latest announcement, Google AMP is rolling out for 1 billion people in Asia Pacific. Baidu and Sogou, which account for around 90% of the search market in China, made the announcement on the opening day of the first AMP developer conference which is taking place in New York. Also, Yahoo Japan will connect to AMP pages from their Search results. This will bring all the benefits of AMP to their 58m daily users in Japan. With the addition of these search giant's, means, a billion more people will be using Google Accelerated Mobile Pages. Per Google research, 70 percent of conventional mobile pages take seven to 10 seconds for visual page content to load. By comparison, AMP pages' load in less than one second, on average.
AMP? (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:1)
It's in the blurb: Accelerated Mobile Pages. It's Google's way of using script libraries and central hosting to make the web "faster". You know, in case you want to make the web even more dependent on the people who hold an auction every time you view a web page so that they can sell your attention to the highest bidder.
Re:AMP? (Score:5, Informative)
It may be in the blurb, but whoever wrote it doesn't know that you don't give the definition of an acronym after using it multiple times. It's supposed to follow the first mention in parenthesis, i.e. "As per the latest announcement, Google AMP (Accelerated Mobile Pages) is rolling out..."
Re: (Score:1)
You know that annoying thing Google does to websites if you search for things on your phone? The one that breaks the back button and makes it impossible to share results with other people? That thing.
Re: (Score:2)
Alternative Minimum Product (Score:2)
It's the poorer cousin of Minimum Viable Product, only instead of being viable it works outside of standards (hence alternative) and is less usable than the thing it's replacing.
Re: (Score:2)
Not really. I was thinking it was something about C++ AMP [wikipedia.org]. But no. Why is it they only expanded the acronym at the end of the summary.
Re: (Score:2)
It's WAP all over again... (Score:1)
AMP is possibly the worst idea Google has ever come up with. And the AMP pages are cached by Google, making them useless for many dynamic sites. And yet, if you serve AMP content you get higher up the search results pages, so we're forced to render another version of our content just to stay competitive.
AMP sucks! (Score:4, Insightful)
AMP is the most annoying new "feature" infesting the web. Half of the time, the pages don't load properly so i have to click through the link at the top to get directly to the page.
Instead of trying to make my mobile browsing experience better, why don't you deliver the damn content I asked for Google!.
The pages load properly for me, but they break the back button. It's like 1990's web apps all over again. I believe a lot of the "speed advantage" comes from the fact that the content is preloaded while you are still on the parent page.
Re: (Score:2)
Same thoughts here. I frequently find pages asking me to fill out a form or referring to some page widget and feeling very lost for a bit until I notice I'm still on the AMP version of the page. If I have to load and look through two different versions of a page, that's a waste of my time. But I guess they get to serve ads to me twice so it still benefits them.
AMP Good and Bad. (Score:5, Interesting)
What is bad? The Google search results that use AMP content is accessible from Google URL. Mysite/AMP will become Google.com/Mysite/AMP. All the traffic will flow through google servers, allowing google to know even more about your browsing habits than it already does.
Google says AMP is not a page rank service, and AMP will not get special treatment. But most people won't believe it. And eventually AMP content would be considered more "trustworthy" and given higher weightage. Google has this issue of sites presenting one content to web crawlers and indexers and presenting different content to regular users. So it can decide to reduce weight for javascript heavy sites and increase weight for "plain" sites that can not play this trick easily. Ostensibly it is a persuasive argument, but it also benefits AMP pages over non-AMP pages.
AMP provides some light, Google approved API for serving Ad-content. If this AMP thing takes hold, Google will be controlling the access point of all ad-servers.
Anyway Mobile data speed in India is poor. I understand it is fantastic in Korea and Japan. Not sure about China. So this will make some impact in India at least.
Re:AMP Good and Bad. (Score:4, Informative)
Google says AMP is not a page rank service, and AMP will not get special treatment.
FTA: In past, we heard that AMP is not ranking signal. But your page speed is. If Google see two version of page, one AMP and one other, Google will show AMP version in result.
Although it reads like a poor Chinese to English conversion, the meaning is fairly clear.
By comparison (Score:2)
By comparison, AMP pages' load in less than one second, on average.
AMP pages' what loads in less than one second?
The best benchmark result they could find. (Score:1)
Already done. (Score:2)
AMP next in line to be abandonded by Google (Score:2)
From AMP description forbidding this and that including writing your own javascript this reads like nothing more than a doomed power play by Google to leverage it's position.
AMP = faster page load = page rank bias in 3...2..1...
I'm not even sure what the point is. Creating a website that loads seemingly instantly is currently not a big deal. Sites are slow intentionally because owners wittingly or not elect to load all manner of redundant cross site stalking and advertising bugs since these activities ben