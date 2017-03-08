Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Hyperloop Firm Eyes Indonesia For Ultra-Fast Transport System (cnbc.com) 1

An anonymous reader shares a CNBC report: Hyperloop Transportation Technologies (HTT), one of the companies developing the futuristic transport service dreamed up by billionaire Elon Musk, said it was exploring Indonesia as a potential site to put one of its tracks. The so-called "feasibility study" contract is worth $2.5 million and will look into whether a hyperloop system would work initially in the capital Jakarta, and then connecting Java and Sumatra. A hyperloop would work by propelling pods through a large tube at speeds of 750 mph using magnets. It is seen as a solution to long distance travel, but also alleviating congestion in many cities. Jakarta is the world's third-worst city for traffic, according to a study by navigation from TomTom released earlier this year.

Hyperloop Firm Eyes Indonesia For Ultra-Fast Transport System

