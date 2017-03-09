Microsoft Is Spamming Windows 10 File Explorer With Ads For OneDrive Storage (digitaltrends.com) 13
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Digital Trends: While Microsoft is addressing some other complaints about Windows 10 in the upcoming Creators Update -- such as privacy concerns over the data that's being transmitted and issues regarding how the operating system updates itself -- the company seems intent on retaining Windows 10's advertising functionality. In fact, it has apparently been adding OneDrive commercials to File Explorer, ExtremeTech reports. Basically, you might start seeing a new promotion for OneDrive when you're perusing your file structure in Windows 10. OneDrive is baked into Windows 10 and can't easily be uninstalled, and Microsoft wants to make sure you know that the 5GB of free OneDrive storage can be easily upgraded to significantly more space. Turning off the OneDrive advertising isn't without consequences. You can go to the View menu in File Explorer, then Options, and select "Change folder and search options." In the next window, select the View menu, then scroll down to and uncheck the "Show sync provider notifications" option. Note that while this should disable the OneDrive ads, it will also stop you from seeing potentially important notifications from OneDrive. The report notes that, while these OneDrive ads aren't new, "they seem to be showing up more often for more people."
Windows 10 (Score:1)
The Facebook of operating systems!
How do I block this stuff? (Score:2)
with win10 home edition, is it even possible to stop this from happening at all? Some obscure registry hack somewhere?
Re: (Score:2)
Windows 7.
Re: (Score:2)
its amazing; they charge full price for win10 (now; the free ones were just a gimmick to get their 'adoption numbers' up and to hook people into this one-way trip) and yet, they also send ads to you and you can't really opt-out, either!
either you make the o/s free and then people MAY be ok with ads; or you charge your normal full price and you KEEP THAT SHIT OFF OUR SYSTEMS.
every few years, the 'evil one' becomes apple and then MS and then apple and now back to MS again.
glad I'm a linux user and admin. I h
Re: (Score:2)
Ok, ok, I want to pay! Sell me a version of Windows 10 that doesn't suck!
Might as well just email your docs to the TLAs (Score:2)
I fail to see the problem? (Score:2)
"Note that while this should disable the OneDrive ads, it will also stop you from seeing potentially important notifications from OneDrive."
Who the hell uses OneDrive and why should anyone care about "potentially important notifications" from a spammer?
What is the business model again? (Score:1)