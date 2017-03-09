Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Microsoft Is Spamming Windows 10 File Explorer With Ads For OneDrive Storage

An anonymous reader quotes a report from Digital Trends: While Microsoft is addressing some other complaints about Windows 10 in the upcoming Creators Update -- such as privacy concerns over the data that's being transmitted and issues regarding how the operating system updates itself -- the company seems intent on retaining Windows 10's advertising functionality. In fact, it has apparently been adding OneDrive commercials to File Explorer, ExtremeTech reports. Basically, you might start seeing a new promotion for OneDrive when you're perusing your file structure in Windows 10. OneDrive is baked into Windows 10 and can't easily be uninstalled, and Microsoft wants to make sure you know that the 5GB of free OneDrive storage can be easily upgraded to significantly more space. Turning off the OneDrive advertising isn't without consequences. You can go to the View menu in File Explorer, then Options, and select "Change folder and search options." In the next window, select the View menu, then scroll down to and uncheck the "Show sync provider notifications" option. Note that while this should disable the OneDrive ads, it will also stop you from seeing potentially important notifications from OneDrive. The report notes that, while these OneDrive ads aren't new, "they seem to be showing up more often for more people."

  • Windows 10 (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    The Facebook of operating systems!

  • with win10 home edition, is it even possible to stop this from happening at all? Some obscure registry hack somewhere?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Windows 7.

  • Since all of Microsoft's cloud services are intrinsically backdoored by the Three Letter Agencies, you might as well just email all your documents directly to them.

  • "Note that while this should disable the OneDrive ads, it will also stop you from seeing potentially important notifications from OneDrive."

    Who the hell uses OneDrive and why should anyone care about "potentially important notifications" from a spammer?

  • Is this a free OS where the user is the product, or is it a "Pro" product where users pay nearly £200/$200, yet is exploited for additional revenue. Microsoft don't seem to know. Given the price of the product I don't want any commercial stuff in the core Windows shell. Promoted apps on the launcher, popups telling me Edge is faster than Chrome, and this, are not acceptable. The only place it's acceptable is in the Store.

