FCC Investigating Coast-To-Coast 911 Outage For AT&T Wireless Users

AT&T says it has fixed a nationwide outage that prevented its wireless customers from making 911 emergency calls. "Service has been restored for wireless customers affected by an issue connecting to 911. We apologize to those affected," the company officials said in a statement. The outage was serious enough to gain the attention of the Federal Communications Commission. The FCC chairman, Ajit Pai, said via Twitter that they are investigating what went wrong. NBC News reports: The company didn't say how widespread the outage was, but as reports poured in from across the country, Karima Holmes, director of unified communications for the Washington, D.C., government, said her office had been "advised there is a nationwide outage for AT&T." At 10:20 p.m. ET, about 10 minutes before AT&T gave the all-clear, DownDetector, a site that monitors internet traffic for real-time information on wireless and broadband carriers, indicated that outage reports for AT&T were clustered most prominently around New York City, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Miami, Dallas, Houston, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Seattle. But emergency authorities across the country confirmed 911 outages and publicized direct police, fire and ambulance dispatch telephone numbers that AT&T customers should call in emergencies.
...outage reports for AT&T were clustered most prominently around New York City, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Miami, Dallas, Houston, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Seattle...
For service to be disrupted in cities all across the country in this fashion, either the 911 systems for AT&T are way too centralized to be safe, or this is a coordinated attack on several regional pieces of infrastructure at once (and it exposes a criminal lack of security I'd say). I wonder which way AT&T will want to go with this.
Look, e911 equipment is heavily subsidized by the Federal Government. It is essentially free for the operator to acquire. Likewise it's configuration is fully paid for by the Universal Service Fund charge that's tacked on to every phone bill you get.
So, it would seem that yet again we see AT&T with their trotters in the pig trough slurping down billions and billions of dollars and providing absolutely nothing they are supposed to do in order to earn those subsidies. I'm *shocked!* Shocked! that AT&T