Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! No Flash necessary and runs on all devices. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. ×
Google

Google Confirms Small Number of Pixel Phones Have Broken Microphones (theverge.com) 31

Posted by msmash from the fault-in-our-pixels dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report on The Verge: Google says that a small number of Pixel phones have broken microphones that need to be sent back for replacement. The issue is seemingly not that widespread. Google claims the issue is present on less than 1 percent of devices -- the company also announced that it would replace defective phones last month, and it went largely unnoticed until now. Google says the primary cause for Pixels having microphone issues is a "hairline crack in the solder connection on the audio codec," which causes all three of the device's mics to go out at once. The issue has apparently been known about for several months now. Google says it's been "taking additional steps to reinforce the connection" since January and that phones built or refurbished since then should be fine.

Google Confirms Small Number of Pixel Phones Have Broken Microphones More | Reply

Google Confirms Small Number of Pixel Phones Have Broken Microphones

Comments Filter:

  • Uh oh (Score:3, Funny)

    by Motherfucking Shit ( 636021 ) on Thursday March 09, 2017 @11:42AM (#54007049) Journal

    The NSA and CIA are going to want a refund.

  • News? (Score:3)

    by Thelasko ( 1196535 ) on Thursday March 09, 2017 @11:43AM (#54007063) Journal
    Why is this news. Manufacturers have defects all of the time. It's a small number of phones. Who cares!

    It's not like they randomly bust into flames or anything.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by geek ( 5680 )

      Why is this news. Manufacturers have defects all of the time. It's a small number of phones. Who cares!

      It's not like they randomly bust into flames or anything.

      The Pixel phones have been plagued by issue after issue. For a "premium" device the QA has been pretty terrible.

      • For a "premium" device the QA has been pretty terrible.

        Yet another proof that Google are copying Apple.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by DaHat ( 247651 )

        Yup, the biggest issue being lack of availability.

        Just try getting a XL 128 GB without paying a scalper $1200-$1500 for a device which is supposed to retail for $869... and this 5 months since release.

  • With a Pixel. About 2 weeks ago, so hopefully it won't have this defect.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Tx ( 96709 )

      Hmm, my Pixel's mic seems to be a bit crap, but I don't think it's this fault. It seems to sometimes completely ignore "ok Google", but when I manually hit the mic icon, it then responds fine to voice commands, so the mic itself seems to be working ok. Maybe I need to retrain the voice model. I tried to "ok Google" the other day, and the Pixel in my hand wouldn't respond, but the Sony tablet in the next room did!

  • "hairline crack in the solder connection on the audio codec,"

    A codec is software, who knew software could have a hairline crack in the solder?

  • "hairline crack in the solder connection on the audio codec"

    This is what happens when you ban lead in solder.
    A slight miscalibration or unaccounted for solder shadowing and the joint will form brittle then pull itself apart.

  • You can make phone calls on the Pixel Phones as well?

Slashdot Top Deals

Parkinson's Law: Work expands to fill the time alloted it.

Close