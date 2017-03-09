Google Confirms Small Number of Pixel Phones Have Broken Microphones (theverge.com) 31
An anonymous reader shares a report on The Verge: Google says that a small number of Pixel phones have broken microphones that need to be sent back for replacement. The issue is seemingly not that widespread. Google claims the issue is present on less than 1 percent of devices -- the company also announced that it would replace defective phones last month, and it went largely unnoticed until now. Google says the primary cause for Pixels having microphone issues is a "hairline crack in the solder connection on the audio codec," which causes all three of the device's mics to go out at once. The issue has apparently been known about for several months now. Google says it's been "taking additional steps to reinforce the connection" since January and that phones built or refurbished since then should be fine.
The NSA and CIA are going to want a refund.
It's not like they randomly bust into flames or anything.
Why is this news. Manufacturers have defects all of the time. It's a small number of phones. Who cares!
The Pixel phones have been plagued by issue after issue. For a "premium" device the QA has been pretty terrible.
Yet another proof that Google are copying Apple.
Yup, the biggest issue being lack of availability.
Just try getting a XL 128 GB without paying a scalper $1200-$1500 for a device which is supposed to retail for $869... and this 5 months since release.
when you needed to make a critical call
Wait, what? You use your phone to do what? What's a "call?" Is it free in the app store?
Weird, a broken mic is why I replaced my Nexus (Score:2)
With a Pixel. About 2 weeks ago, so hopefully it won't have this defect.
Hmm, my Pixel's mic seems to be a bit crap, but I don't think it's this fault. It seems to sometimes completely ignore "ok Google", but when I manually hit the mic icon, it then responds fine to voice commands, so the mic itself seems to be working ok. Maybe I need to retrain the voice model. I tried to "ok Google" the other day, and the Pixel in my hand wouldn't respond, but the Sony tablet in the next room did!
Fail fail fail (Score:2)
"hairline crack in the solder connection on the audio codec,"
A codec is software, who knew software could have a hairline crack in the solder?
I noticed that too, but assumed it meant they had a hardware codec chip. Something like: http://www.ebay.com/itm/AKM-AK... [ebay.com]
Keyword, "chip".
A codec can be implemented in hardware but it is not hardware. They may as well have said "My mp3 has a hairline crack in it".
Re:Fail fail fail
A codec is simply something that converts audio/video/whatever from one format to another. It certainly can be hardware.
I was confused too when I first used it heard to describe on-motherboard audio systems in the 1990s, but that's a legitimate use.
Ironically, most who don't think it's suitable for hardware also are the people who use it to describe formats like H.264 or AAC. You can use a (hardware or software) codec to convert something into H.264, but H.264 isn't the actual codec, it's the format.
A codec is simply something that converts audio/video/whatever from one format to another. It certainly can be hardware.
No. It can be implemented in hardware but it is not hardware. You can buy a codec, but you can't have a hairline crack in a piece of software.
Codec is short for encode/decode. So a hardware codec would be a chip that performs encoding and decoding of an audio stream. They probably could have used a software codec and ran it on the CPU, but seemingly instead opted to use a hardware codec that would be more optimized for the particular algorithm they were using.
Codecs can be implemented both in hardware and software.
Codecs for high quality compressed speech codes can be computationally intensive and so may be better done in hardware.
RoHS FTW! (Score:2)
"hairline crack in the solder connection on the audio codec"
This is what happens when you ban lead in solder.
A slight miscalibration or unaccounted for solder shadowing and the joint will form brittle then pull itself apart.
are you saying... (Score:2)
You can make phone calls on the Pixel Phones as well?