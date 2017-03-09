Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Google Communications

Google Hangouts' New Features Make Work Meetings Slightly Less Annoying (cnet.com)

Posted by msmash
Google is rolling out two new features in its communication and messaging app, Hangouts. From a report: (Unfortunately, neither tools help decrease the utterances of such phrases like "How will this scale?" and "Run it up the flagpole.") The first is a video conferencing feature called Hangouts Meet. Meet allows people to hop on meetings via a web link through their laptops or mobile app. This link can be shared in an email or directly through a Google Calendar invite. Colleagues who are traveling without Internet can use a dedicated dial-in phone number. The second feature is Hangouts Chat, which lets coworkers message each other in dedicated chat rooms.

Google Hangouts' New Features Make Work Meetings Slightly Less Annoying

