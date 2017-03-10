Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! No Flash necessary and runs on all devices. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. ×
Chrome The Internet

Chrome 57 Arrives With CSS Grid Layout and API Improvements (venturebeat.com) 8

Posted by msmash from the browser-updates dept.
Google has launched Chrome 57 for Windows, Mac, and Linux. From a report on VentureBeat: Among the additions is CSS Grid Layout, API improvements, and other new features for developers. You can update to the latest version now using the browser's built-in silent updater, or download it directly from google.com/chrome. Chrome is arguably more than a browser: With over 1 billion users, it's a major platform that web developers have to consider. In fact, with Chrome's regular additions and changes, developers have to keep up to ensure they are taking advantage of everything available. Chrome 57 implements CSS Grid Layout, a two-dimensional grid-based layout system for responsive user interface design. Elements within the grid can be specified to span multiple columns or rows, plus they can also be named so that layout code is easier to understand. The goal is to give developers more granular control, especially as websites are increasingly accessed on various screen sizes, so they can slowly move away from complex code that is difficult to maintain.

Chrome 57 Arrives With CSS Grid Layout and API Improvements More | Reply

Chrome 57 Arrives With CSS Grid Layout and API Improvements

Comments Filter:
  • not to mention the tons of software, video game launchers, etc., using Electron (though these changes won't be available that far downstream for a while I would think)

    • With over 1 billion users, it's a major platform that web developers have to consider. In fact, with Chrome's regular additions and changes, developers have to keep up to ensure they are taking advantage of everything available.

      Web developers: You should be avoiding non-standard browser capabilities like the plague. Period.

      And in Google's case, where they have a solid record of abandoning projects many people depend upon at the drop of a virtual hat, you're taking a significant risk if you hitch your cart t

  • Sorry (Score:2, Funny)

    by Ol Olsoc ( 1175323 )
    But is it compatible with Internet Explorer 6? W have to use IE6.

  • So, tables? (Score:3)

    by jon3k ( 691256 ) on Friday March 10, 2017 @10:02AM (#54012345)
    Remember 15-20 years ago when we had <table> based layouts? And then they invented CSS because that was such a terrible idea. Then we spend 10 years trying inventing css grid systems (ie bootstrap's grid, 960, etc) to replicate what we used to do with tables until they just finally gave up and made CSS Grid and Flexbox? That was sure fun.

  • "In fact, with Chrome's regular additions and changes, developers have to keep up to ensure they are taking advantage of everything available. "

    Uh, no. You don't. The page you developed yesterday (or in 2000) should display just the same if you did it right in the first place. If not it's the browsers fault, not yours for "not keeping up". It's a fucking web browser.

Slashdot Top Deals

You can be replaced by this computer.

Close