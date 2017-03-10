Africa Gets Its Own Web Address (bbc.com) 37
Africa now has the unique web address .africa, equivalent to the more familiar .com, following its official launch by the African Union. From a report on BBC: AU commission chairperson Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma hailed its creation as the moment when Africa "got [its] own digital identity." The AU says the .africa domain name will "bring the continent together as an internet community." Addresses can now reflect a company's interest in the whole of Africa. For example, a mobile phone company could create mobile.africa to show its Africa-wide presence, or a travel company could set up travel.africa.
Too long, didn't type. Why didn't they just steal ".af" (Afghanistan today, but common abbreviation for Africa)?
Cause then every domain would be "as fuck", which could possibly cause confusion.
An easy way to filter out those Nigerian Prince scam emails!
Ouch, just wait till the racists find out. There's going to be some very bad websites out there...
a person who believes in racism, the doctrine that one's own racial group is superior or that a particular racial group is inferior to the others.
Those kind of racists. and Bigots too.
And before you ask me for my definition
a person who is obstinately or intolerantly devoted to his or her own opinions and prejudices; especially : one who regards or treats the members of a group (as a racial or ethnic group) with hatred and intolerance
:)
If having their precious vanity domain amuses some people, it certainly won't be the dumbest idea ICANN has dabbled in; but it's hard to make a good case for a TLD that is geographic, rather than vaguely tied to a concept, like
Liquid Crystal Displays
Lactose Constrained Diets?
So who is going to register Iblesstherainsdownin.africa ?
trying to imply there is any kind of unity between the North African Arab countries and the others...yeah right
TLDs haven't been used properly anyway. It's a waste.
But that's what you get when you have the legacy of an American-built, American-centric system, designed with imperfect foresight, and there's too much invested to wipe and reload.
we got a good flexible TLD system that people can use in traditional way or with recent additions.
countries have TLD if they want to use them. the USA put those in a long time ago. And plenty of other product/concept specific ones added if anyone wants to be under them which was international effort
70 percent of the global internet traffic is carried through the USA anyway, fine that they had historic heavy influence on it. The USA built something great and useful for the world.
Since the only thing (network wise) that comes out of Africa is spam and other crap, blocking this will be 100% perfect compression.
Having done so, I can now conclude my reading of TFS with a proud sense of accomplishment, though I never finished it.
I wish them luck, but I'm not sure it makes a lot of sense to be creating yet another top-level domain.
For example, a mobile phone company could create mobile.africa to show its Africa-wide presence, or a travel company could set up travel.africa.
So they'll sell off a few hundred generic words to speculators, but I predict few others will be buying in. Many of the new gTLDs created over the past couple of years are either shutting down, or jacking up domain prices [domainincite.com] into the multi-hundred dollar per year range just to stay in operation. Keeping a TLD alive isn't cheap, and it turns out there's not much demand for all of this namespace after all. When
